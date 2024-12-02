Image from NPR.

“I am interested in obtaining true and accurate copies of the Oaths of Offices of all our City Municipality elected and appointed representatives.

Could you kindly forward these to me.

warm regards,”

I will amend to include this line too: ‘If the elected or appointed representatives have made an oath to any other organization please forward true and accurate copies of these along with, or separate from, the public oath to office. This is a time sensitive matter.’

If they are burning local democracy in favor of global governance (complete streets, complete neighborhoods, vision zero, ICLEI, c40, globalcovenantofmayors.org) let’s get in there shall we?

That is what I just did. How about you? Across the globe. Make it the movement now. People are pack animals. Let’s signal where the pack is.

I’m sure they have their oaths of office. This will not be an issue. I will find a site for the oaths to be published. Hold tight.

