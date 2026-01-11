Yossi Gurvitz orthodox Jew and Journalist, became disillusioned with orthodox Judaism and zionism and rang the bell.

I love my Jewish friends. Are they aware. Will they stay silent.

Is not wanting all your family killed antisemitism. Can you oppose your own beheading.

The interview is interesting. He says, they only have to declare the King. That person becomes their man-ufactured man-made Messiah. Then all the Christians get killed.

I have forwarded information on the noahide laws to a very prominent freedom fighter. She gaslit me and said that was a medieval thing. YOSSI Gurvitz seems not to be medieval.

“Yossi Gurvitz was an apikoros in the very best sense of the word. This is the Jewish term for a freethinker or an atheist. Educated in yeshivas, he broke out as a teen when he discovered Plutarch, reading real not biblical history, and wrapping it in brown paper covers so his teachers wouldn’t know. That independence led him in time to become “Israel’s first serious anti-occupation blogger” and, later on, to support BDS, and to point out the vicious ethnocentrism in the basement of Jewish religiosity that Israel was awakening– “and every demon that was pushed into the basement is up and has an M16.”

https://mondoweiss.net/2023/02/a-farewell-to-the-inestimable-yossi-gurvitz/

Most people's instinct is to stick their head in the sand. At least learn the plan.

Media says sharia law. And never mentions the noahide culling of humanity.

Here's the document to review.

Positive Commandment to obliterate the Amelek. Did you even know you were considered Amalek? Up until now o'clock, did you know what Amalek was?

Apparently Christians.

Is this hate speech. Or you know this is all ok because chosen people want to do this??

How on earth is this a religious view point? People do things in the name of religion, but they abuse what the religious text says and do it for power.

In this case it's the religious text as a Positive Commandment. That is hidden from you, so you can't object, or protect yourself. Or as a Jewish person, say not in my name.

Exterminate the 7 nations.

Rome is the last nation. Aka UK , EU, USA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND.

It is a positive Commandment to obliterate the Amalek.

Non Jews must accept 7 Noahide laws and accept servitude and tribute.

Pay with their bodies.

Oh vey.

Punishment for the non-Jew is by the sword. Aka decapitation.

Look the time to object is now. Once this on, it's on like donkeykong. If you refuse to take off their head? You're head is off.

Should our friends and neighbors be EXTIRPATED?

Read the document he refers to in the video for yourself.

https://halakhah.com/rst/kingsandwars.pdf

“Vengence. There's no end to it.”

“War is the way to redemption.”

A little bloodthirsty. A tad.

But Baruch Ben Yosef says something very key. He says our rabbis don't know ..

my view is it really means how can we expect, secular, devout, orthodox, reform etc Jews to know this horror. I know it is tempting to lump all Jewish people with this horrible plan. let's please resist 🙏 from that.

Imagine you are deemed to be judged and need to suffer with your life for what some dead dude you don't know and didn't like did. Totally not blood thirsty. These vampires have taken over.

Bill C-9 is the noahide law. Are you writing the MPs and senators?

Certainly if you are a follower of Christ you must be writing. But pray ceaselessly. Waking and sleeping.

And do what ensures your salvation. No matter your belief, Matthew 25 instructs us to help those who are the suffering. This could be a common goal.

31 “But when the Son of Man[d] comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, then he will sit upon his glorious throne. 32 All the nations[e] will be gathered in his presence, and he will separate the people as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. 33 He will place the sheep at his right hand and the goats at his left.

34 “Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the Kingdom prepared for you from the creation of the world. 35 For I was hungry, and you fed me. I was thirsty, and you gave me a drink. I was a stranger, and you invited me into your home. 36 I was naked, and you gave me clothing. I was sick, and you cared for me. I was in prison, and you visited me.’

37 “Then these righteous ones will reply, ‘Lord, when did we ever see you hungry and feed you? Or thirsty and give you something to drink? 38 Or a stranger and show you hospitality? Or naked and give you clothing? 39 When did we ever see you sick or in prison and visit you?’

40 “And the King will say, ‘I tell you the truth, when you did it to one of the least of these my brothers and sisters,[f] you were doing it to me!’

41 “Then the King will turn to those on the left and say, ‘Away with you, you cursed ones, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his demons.[g] 42 For I was hungry, and you didn’t feed me. I was thirsty, and you didn’t give me a drink. 43 I was a stranger, and you didn’t invite me into your home. I was naked, and you didn’t give me clothing. I was sick and in prison, and you didn’t visit me.’

44 “Then they will reply, ‘Lord, when did we ever see you hungry or thirsty or a stranger or naked or sick or in prison, and not help you?’

45 “And he will answer, ‘I tell you the truth, when you refused to help the least of these my brothers and sisters, you were refusing to help me.’

46 “And they will go away into eternal punishment, but the righteous will go into eternal life.”

MARK 16:15 says to bring the gospel to all nations.

When Christians see they are to be killed, will they take up the sword or the cross?

The larger the threat looms, the more the gospel will be searched and read.

You want to kill us for the Bible? It's like a PR campaign. Mark Miller wants to ban the Bible and have us “forfeited to the his Majesty the King for DISPOSAL?”

They will preach everywhere with every breath and help all they can as they go. They will do so praising God. Because that is the commandment. What penalty is worth your soul?

Remember choose the sword of truth fearlessly. What words do you shirk saying now that they want the Holy Bible.

(Who is Shufu?

Is he really back and hunting Nimrod?)

