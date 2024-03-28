Canada is about to hit a 23 percent hike on carbon tax on April 1st. The hst of 13 percentis on the carbon tax. Inflation will go up. We are in interesting times. The central bank will be flummoxed. By how sticky Inflation is. The economy will suffer in Canada further. But hiking the interest rate? Possible.

Just look at the levers and say if I was a democidal prick, what would I do.

Must roar.

Lions.

Must roar.

Make sure you do it holding their gaze.

Fear is such a useless emotion for such times. Cast it from you like you would a pcr test from the ccp to collect your DNA.

If you didn't read the rest of Isaiah 5. Do.

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Isaiah 5 20

I do think that is as apt for our times as any verse. And this.

Their roaring shall be like a lion, they shall roar like young lions: yea, they shall roar, and lay hold of the prey, and shall carry it away safe, and none shall deliver it. 5-29

To their absurdities and nonsense. Speak truth.

They prepare through hardship that we should accept their hateful loathsome communism and totalitarianism.

We will not.

Their roaring shall be like a lion, We shall roar like young lions: yea, we shall roar, and lay hold of the prey, and shall carry it away safe, and none shall deliver it.

We need to lean into speech speak it more fearlessly. We need our courts. Our officers of the law. All must dig deep and look at the reasons we witness this. We are alive now for this witnessing, but also for the purpose of standing with courage for what is right and good.

Not to be divided by race or creed.

Only by silence. Assent on the one hand

And through our testimony of our lives and their validity. Weigh in on our times with our voices. societies that shoulder lies will fall.

Speak truth. It is the antidote.

Why on earth should they also get to muzzle us.

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.