Here's my theory.

Deemed executed.

Entered US or other western governments to play the game called.

COLD WAR.

I know other truthers have not propositioned this. But my in depth examination of the cv of Trotsky born Bronstein has him MIA for 1920 to his death.

Where I believe he was rebuilding into none other than President true man. See my post.

My readers who followed politics during those years, look at those faces and message me your thoughts.

I trace the banker funding of these ops in Russia. The red terror. These are plants useful not to Russia but the world capturing in layers.

The resurrecting of cia assets into new assets seems so standard fare now. I witnessed one personally as a tail at my live events. A face I knew to be dead because of a false flag operation on Canadian soil.

Once you see them as characters you know the gig. So look older readers at these images search them and message me.

These red terror operatives were trained in mass purges ( of Christians) they were going to be exported and rewarded by their funding cartel to continue the franchise. And play the game COLD WAR.

We watch history being written live.

Shots save lives. That's set down as official dogma.

so this history you consume is the same.

it's propaganda with a direction.

world-o-crats design the history you consume to ensure you hate all the right people and trust all the right medical interventions.

this project needs super sleuthing eyes with discernment.

look at those men.

Did Charlie Kirk die. Is his wife a widow in mourning?

but we all saw it. And a patsy is going down for it. History written today is like authority inventing it.

And remember after the Kirk staged event, the flooding of righteous trans social media was instantaneous and sort of other wordly in its offence? Ops. Because the op was

christian vs rainbow.

with all that flock camera on site. Who do you see pulling the trigger.

if you are wise to this and think it's a now thing?

It's a system that favors a class, a set, a control knob. That system was not today invented. Uninterrupted.

Let's go back to scripture for one second. I can show you the relevance.

15 Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

16 Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles?

17 Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit.

18 A good tree cannot bring forth evil fruit, neither can a corrupt tree bring forth good fruit.

19 Every tree that bringeth not forth good fruit is hewn down, and cast into the fire.

20 Wherefore by their fruits ye shall know them.

21 Not every one that saith unto me, Lord, Lord, shall enter into the kingdom of heaven; but he that doeth the will of my Father which is in heaven.

22 Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity .

24 Therefore whosoever heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them, I will liken him unto a wise man, which built his house upon a rock:

25 And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell not: for it was founded upon a rock.

26 And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand:

27 And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.

28 And it came to pass, when Jesus had ended these sayings, the people were astonished at his doctrine:

29 For he taught them as one having authority, and not as the scribes.

Note this.

By their fruits ye shall know them.

Governments propose laws that are evil and pass them. Fund evil deeds. Then pr the concept you voted the wrong team in, or it's incompetence, or some weird Senate, or they debate the wrong provisions.

Look at the fruit. Then dismiss your heroes doing evil. Do not provide excuses. A good tree does not produce corrupt fruit.

This is a core teaching of wisdom and discernment provided by Christ.

Here is the NIV.

17 Likewise, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, and a bad tree cannot bear good fruit.

Evil, poisonous, corrupt is diluted to bad.

At every turning they want the word of God and hate Christ. Become a false Christian to do evil is their favorite.

But now it's take the word itself.

Pfft. Talk about an enterprise that must cross God himself. So who does that? A good tree?

Slowly the turning took the word of God and made it into the zohar, and the Tanya. It took Leviticus 19 33 to 35 and ended up in the horror of Gaza.

Are you hesitant or curious about God in a world that denies him, or inverts him?

7 Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you:

8 For every one that asketh receiveth; and he that seeketh findeth; and to him that knocketh it shall be opened.

9 Or what man is there of you, whom if his son ask bread, will he give him a stone?

10 Or if he ask a fish, will he give him a serpent?

11 If ye then, being evil, know how to give good gifts unto your children, how much more shall your Father which is in heaven give good things to them that ask him?

All above was from Matthew 7.

So here we are together at the end of another post. Please like and share and help me put an unmasking of those men.

Jesus redeemed a Canaanite. I remind you of this. He did it because she displayed great faith in him.

Is that the bending of the knee? What promise is there in a peace by beheadings or a silence at the end of surveillance, or a walk of man to the biomachine.

Is that the science? Fruit of that system? Makes the system what kind of tree?

Consider. Is you being policed in your privacy, without any freedom to have your own opinions arrived at through five senses an evil fruit, or good?

I suggest to you it us evil.

Then so to is the tree. Notwithstanding what “peace” you think you bring.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE please. Help me track those images.

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