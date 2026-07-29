LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Westwood-Jeffrey's avatar
Westwood-Jeffrey
2h

In 1905, Philip Whitwell Wilson obviously felt safe enough in his Pilgrims Society protection to host Lenin, Stalin and Trotsky at the 3rd Congress of the Russian Social Democratic Labour Party.

this takes it back to - what i know

https://aim4truth.org/2019/10/01/ancient-oligarch-families-keep-humanity-steeped-in-ritual-sin-and-murder/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
LtJ's avatar
LtJ
1h

If I am reading this correctly, we are to always 'stand' against evil and not be 'pacifists' but discerners, recognizing the difference of 'good and bad fruits'

Yes, very true, 'Vengeance is God's', yet how many times has He commanded 'destruction of evil'

Would you sit by and watch your family/friend/ or even passerby be 'attacked' by an assailant?

I think not, just as Jesus did not stand by and watch the 'money changers' or the Pharisees...He called them out and set them straight.

I do not and never will go looking for a fight, but I WILL stand up to evil doers, where ever they be.

At 75 I can still cause a lot of damage in 30 seconds!.......

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture