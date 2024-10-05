That picture makes me laugh. So hard. Do you feel the entire operation of our NGO, governments, funded green, ESG, DEI, censorship, military, media complex chasing THE MAN OR WOMAN WITH CRITICAL THINKING SKILLS.

Morality and speech are the cure. Let me tell you. THIS is not the time for silence.

Take down the beast. Crave it. Think it possible. Put it in your mind's eye. The little ones, the tiny hearts full of fear, who say give up, or oh no, want to doom your quest. Pfft. That energy must be quashed like a BILLC293 diet.

Step on that. Growl back at the followers. Show them you are a leader. The world craves leaders now. People with no imagination want to tell you it’s not possible. Just imagine it is. That’s the difference. then act accordingly.

Practice your growl. Feel it as you move. Be the man or woman with the staff of Gandalf. Or the spirit of God in your heart.

Thou shalt not pass. Someone has to battle demons. Fortify yourself.

Per the youtube summary-

“Northern Ireland's proposed new Public Health Bill sounds alarming, with talk of:

“require a person to vaccinated” (sic)

“be detained in a hospital or other suitable establishment”

require “that the person abstain from working”

Giving Government “right to enter any premises," and more...





The consultation on it closes soon, so we're discussing it with Paul Frew, a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Northern Ireland, to learn more about this proposed Bill, where we are in the process, and how concerned people should respond to it (whether you live in Northern Ireland or not).”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW!!! THEN SUBSCRIBE TO #TOGETHER they are fierce.

https://www.youtube.com/live/Cn6Ptfeg7ow

Please note. I can put in the Gandalf youtube video with picture and play, but not this discussion. It just shares the link as numbers and letters. Better watch!!! it means they don’t want you to. Cut and paste into your browser the link.

“Consultation on a new Public Health Bill for Northern Ireland

Date published: 05 July 2024

Topics:

The Department of Health has launched a consultation asking for views on new health protection measures, being implemented through a Public Health Bill to replace the current Public Health Act (Northern Ireland) 1967.

The overarching principle of the legislation is to protect the population against various forms of infection and contamination, enabling us to respond to public health emergencies. The legislation provides powers and duties for the health management of, and mitigation against, infection and contamination including biological, chemical and radiological in addition to infectious diseases, which is the current focus of the 1967 Act.

It is proposed that the new Bill will:

include all infection and contamination that present, or could present, a significant harm to human health. This all hazards approach aligns with the legislative frameworks in other UK jurisdictions;

align with the World Health Organization International Health Regulations published in 2005;

update certain powers around restrictions on employment, quarantine, isolation and medical examination;

clarify roles and responsibilities for different authorities; and

ensure that powers to intervene are proportionate to the public health risk and therefore compatible with the Human Rights Act 1998.

The procedural steps included in the proposals provide powers and clarity in relation to three main areas:

a duty on registered medical practitioners to notify the Public Health Agency of any incident that may cause a risk to public health;

powers for the Public Health Agency to investigate and risk assess the threat to public health of an infection, contamination or infectious disease;

powers for the Public Health Agency to respond to the threat to mitigate the impact on public health.

The Consultation is open for 12 weeks and closes on 27 September 2024. The Consultation documents are available here Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “Our current public health legislative framework needs to be updated in order that Northern Ireland can respond to 21st century public health emergencies. The overarching principle of the legislation is to protect our citizens against various forms of infection and contamination including biological, chemical and radiological in addition to our current legislation which focuses on infectious diseases.

“The Public Health Bill will give the Public Health Agency powers to investigate, risk assess and respond to infectious diseases and other infections or contaminants that affect public health. It will bring our Public Health legislation into further alignment internationally and provide the Department with powers to make regulations that clarify the roles and responsibilities of those tasked with delivering new health protection measures.”

https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/consultation-new-public-health-bill-northern-ireland

Oh and then because people ARE DISCUSSING this in Northern Ireland and beyond they came up with this: oh no we need a narrative because people don’t want it. why are they coming for MANDATORY QUARANTINE everywhere.

https://www.health-ni.gov.uk/news/fact-file-consultation-public-health-bill

“Unfortunately, some misunderstandings have developed around some aspects of the consultation.

The Department would emphasise the following facts.

* Existing public health legislation in NI is outdated and out of step with the rest of the UK. It dates back more than 55 years and only covers threats to public health from infectious diseases. It does not cover infection and contamination from biological, chemical and radiological sources. The proposed new bill would address this gap, bring us more into line with the rest of the United Kingdom, and give us better protection. The consultation proposes an all hazards approach, and invites views on all options. LL: AND THE VIEWS ARE PHAWK RIGHT OFF AND THE WHITE HORSE YOU ARE RIDING IN ON. TAKE YOUR PULIC HEALTH KILL SYSTEM AND GO PISS UP A ROPE.

* Public health powers in relation to households, businesses and schools are only used on very rare occasions. In the vast majority of cases, people readily work with the authorities to protect themselves and their families. Very occasionally, someone may knowingly or unknowingly be ignoring a public health threat and putting themselves and others at risk. On those occasions, public health intervention needs to be an available option to protect individuals and communities. LL: RARE LIKE INFLUENZA SEASON, RELEASE THE CRACKEN RARE. WHERE NOT ONE GOVERNMENT HAS PULLED SHOTS NOW WITHOUT ANY DOUBT DANGEROUS TO LIFE AND LIBERTY.

* As the public consultation makes clear, there would be significant safeguards to protect individual rights. A magistrate’s court order would be required for a wide range of actions including entering a dwelling, requiring a person to undergo a medical examination, be kept in isolation or remain in hospital. LL: WHO’S MAGISTRATE? WHAT INFORMATION IS GOING IN THE APPLICATION? WHO GET’S STANDING TO CONTEST IT. PHAWK OFF.

* Existing legislation already enables an application to be made for a magistrates’ court order to require that a person who has an infectious disease be removed to hospital or detained there or not to carry on or participate in any trade, business or occupation. LL: SO TAKE THAT ONE AND RIP IT UP TOO. YOU ARE USING THESE THINGS LIKE EUGENISTS WHO HATE THEIR POPULATION. CONVINCE ME I’M WRONG. I’M OPEN TO FREE SPEECH.

* The Health Minister has stated publicly that he does not favour any mandatory vaccination powers being introduced. This option has been included in the public consultation to give people the opportunity to have their say. It will be for the Minister to decide what would be included in the Public Health Bill that goes to the Executive and Assembly. LL: OH!! A PUBLIC STATEMENT. OH. REALLY. LET ME BANK THAT. LET ME USE IT LIKE CBDC TO GET GASOLINE IN MY ICE CAR IN MY 15 MINUTE CITY. PHAWK OFF, YOU STUPID RHYMES WITH RUNTS. WE AREN’T BUYING WHAT YOU’RE SELLING.

Evil stains we are coming to take your hateful system of elimination down. Evil stains RUN!!!!!

You imagine the layers of impediments. THINK how vile that is. Think too what that means. THEY ARE SCARED OF US SHARING THIS KNOWLEDGE.

They are practicing all the ways to skin a cat. And don't want you to know.

you think vaccine injury, quarantine, command economy, drive to the 15 minute city care if you drive a tesla and used your pronouns????

My letter to the Senate protects you!!!!! Your letter to the Senate protects me!!!!

If you made yourself into a Fauci gimp, the least you can do is a 1 click letter. Note again it is now showing up as an image. But please click and share CANADA.

GO TO THIS LINK SHARE WITH OTHER CANADIANS TO PUSH BACK ON OUR HORRIFIC ACT

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

“C-293, the Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act, grants Public Health the power to govern Canadians under the guise of pandemic ‘prevention.’ The Act engages all levels of government and Indigenous communities. It grants omnipotent power to change land use, foods you can eat and even create a government-controlled economy to reduce any ‘risk,’ not further defined, of a Pandemic, not further defined. No term is defined within this Bill, handing dangerously overbroad powers to Public Health.

This Bill allows the World Health Organization (WHO) to make agreements with Public Health directly, attempting to eliminate jurisdiction of the courts and the constitution. It allows Public Health control over communications infrastructure, instituting interlinking surveillance.

Once enacted, C-293 imposes mandatory medical treatments, explicitly controls your personal autonomy, affecting your freedom of movement and privacy, can expropriate farms and other property and relocate rural and urban dwellers (to 15 minute cities), for absurd reasons like ‘deforestation increases the risk of pandemics.’ Even with the absurd grants of power C-293 still gives more powers ‘as appropriate,’ not further defined.

C-293 alters everything we now know about Canada. There is a serious concern that this Bill alone will change forever how Canada is governed. No other bill represents such a clear threat to Canada and the rule of law given the complete absence of definitions of terms coupled with its comprehensive overreach into every aspect of life.

This Bill is on the cusp of being enacted. It has been passed by the House and has had first reading in the Senate. To prevent this dangerous Bill from becoming Canadian law, please take the following actions.

Provincial MLAs and Premieres should have an immediate legal review of the broad jurisdictional assaults of this Federal Bill in order to preemptively go to Court to stop the operation of Bill C-293. They are not protecting our rights in our province when a Federal Bill has totalitarian reach into their Constitutional authority.

Use the Action item on this page to send your letter to your MP, Senators, MLA, Governor General. Share this link https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/promo/602 as widely as possible to mobilize your entire Circle of Influence to help save Canada. Copy the action letter and send to your Mayor and Councillors. Organize and / or attend the 9-11 rallies in your community at court houses, MP and Senator offices, and parliament buildings on 17 September at 10:00am local time. (911! SOS CANADA)

For more information:

https://rumble.com/v5dnhvd-open-letter-to-the-senate-parliament-of-canada..html

https://youtube.com/clip/Ugkx9_Hqfdsiu4JTCGnwBKIBNPOZOpDoo586 “

Don't stop until all of Canada knows their Bill. I don't care what message you hear about Parliament suspending WHATEVER. I don't trust them. Their shit st8nks worse than any shit I've met walking in a suit.

If they want you in jail for talking? It's because the house of cards comes down with words.

Image from https://gymnasticsville.com/usa-gymnastics-house-cards-falling/

We must defeat authoritarianism. We see it coming. Laugh at them. Organize. Daily make yourself strong. Also love life. That is such a catchy virus. Glorious beautiful life, a gift. I love you dear readers. I understand what is coming.

Get up and make noise now. It doesn't matter what side of the paradigm you are, rainbow, race, religion. We are data to them. Their CERN just keeps Generating the algorithm of destruction. Good people move. Defy the algorithm of division. Discard the trappings of their globalist vision.

In Canada write the senate. Every day bring a friend to the letter, to the fight. Tyrants we SEE YOU. WE ARE COMING. You words that spell tyranny we will quash them like you bug diets. They will be meaningless. They are not meant to be put in their unholy order.

#Realitydenialism my new hashtag against the globalists.

Let's be dragon slayers. take down the BEAST. and any of you trying to say it is of No Use on my blog: go wash your mouth with soap or fess up what kind of troll slave you are.

Share

Leave a comment