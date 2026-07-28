Tucker I have a soft spot for. Cia rumors etc. Be dammed.

But here is his beauty wife. Just wait for the voice. Susan Andrews Carlson

Two first names.

Wait for the voice.

Oh well.

FYI moms of 4 on mothers day rarely think of kinky sex to celebrate mother's day. It's so weird to go there on air as a mom as the go to answer?

Me and all my mom friends, relatives? Being pampered and adored because of motherhood.

I think the right answer is being pampered and celebrated with the kids all around and a big meal together.

Just oh dear.

Still Tucker is one of my absolute favorite truthers. But he's almost playing catch up.

The most truthy of the cult do they sometimes root for us? Tucker has such a way of expressing himself as to be utterly likeable.

Tucker is the best at what he does. He makes you want to listen.

But is this another…Created hero?

I will still watch Tucker.

The world is a show already.

Just understand the decode.

Tucker's mom had two pictures I was able to locate. Did the internet invent these pics. Neither looks like the other picture. So I vouch for neither.

Tragically she died in 2011 and was estranged from Tucker.

Susie Andrews Carl son has a quality about her of Mary Stuart Master son .

Not 2 names and master's son. Like Carl's son.

Well truth is on a spoon one tiny sip at a time when it comes from the system.

Is Tucker rooting for us. Or just more controlled opposition.

I'd like to think the former.

Tucker Carlson's dad? Connected up the Ying yang.

Tucker Carlson’s father, Richard “Dick” Carlson, was a prominent journalist and government official—serving as director of the Voice of America and U.S. Ambassador—rather than an official CIA officer. However, Tucker has acknowledged that his father worked closely with intelligence figures and that many of his family friends were CIA operations officers. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Official Career: Headed the Voice of America from 1986 to 1991 and served as U.S. Ambassador to the Seychelles.

Intelligence Connections: Tucker noted in interviews that his father worked in international affairs and “in conjunction with the CIA,” with numerous intelligence officers frequently visiting their home.

Tucker’s CIA Attempt: Tucker Carlson has stated that he applied to join the CIA himself after college, but was rejected

5 sites

Tucker Carlson’s father, Richard “Dick” Carlson, was a prominent journalist and government official—serving as director of the Voice of America and U.S. Ambassador—rather than an official CIA officer. However, Tucker has acknowledged that his father worked closely with intelligence figures and that many of his family friends were CIA operations officers.

Wikipedia +3

Official Career: Headed the Voice of America from 1986 to 1991 and served as U.S. Ambassador to the Seychelles.

Intelligence Connections: Tucker noted in interviews that his father worked in international affairs and “in conjunction with the CIA,” with numerous intelligence officers frequently visiting their home.

Tucker’s CIA Attempt: Tucker Carlson has stated that he applied to join the CIA himself after college, but was rejected.

Richard “Dick” Carlson had a highly active career spanning journalism, government broadcasting, and international diplomacy.

My theory is: wars ARE the genocides planned and the beast gives it Geopolitical events polished by the talking heads. All the sides. All the intringue. All bs. So convincing talking heads is the gold standard. As Tucker breaks from Fox and breaks from standard fare coverage, do we assume his truthing is truth, or the next fractional split on arrangement? He covers topics other youtubers are losing their channels for.

Voice of America & Public Information

Director of VOA (1986–1991): Appointed by President Ronald Reagan, he led the Voice of America during critical historic turning points, including the fall of the Berlin Wall and the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

Media Strategy: He prioritized strict, non-partisan journalism for VOA news. However, he hosted the weekly show On the Line to clarify U.S. foreign policy perspectives.

Expanding Global Reach: Under his direction, VOA opened its Moscow bureau, launched Radio Martí to broadcast to Cuba, and established the Creole Service.

Diplomatic & Later Career

Ambassador to the Seychelles (1991–1992): Appointed by President George H.W. Bush, he oversaw U.S. relations with the island nation during its transition back to a multi-party democracy, supporting local free press initiatives.

Wikipedia +1

Corporation for Public Broadcasting (1992–1997): He served as President and CEO of the CPB , where he successfully defended federal funding for NPR and PBS against conservative budget cuts.

Private Sector & Think Tanks: He later became the CEO of King World Public Television (which syndicated The Oprah Winfrey Show) and spent eight years as vice chairman of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

Tucker is touchy about his family life. But in the business with a prominent dad, it is to be expected. Everything on this page is found by Google ai, so nothing the beast doesn't want you to know or find.

“The last 25 years of his life were spent in work whose details were never completely clear to his family, but that was clearly interesting,” Tucker Carlson wrote in an obituary. “He worked in dozens of countries and breakaway republics around the world, and was involved in countless intrigues.”

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/tucker-carlson-father-cia-tpusa-question-b2850332.html

If Tucker’s dad had a boss that was Cia presumably, said dad could keep secrets.

But these things could be - all in the family.

Do you think the anti Israel politicians are being cobbled together for a new run? Would they be genuine or still owned.

As aipac is exposed there is a morphing( though not with laws. Those go through). Consider that this aipac franchise extends the world around and through Epstein pillared up China. Consider the aipac franchise is deep. It’s spread is every country. But don't understand your world unless you understand it's scope is the desire for all institutions. See only that the UN gave the charter to Trump for the Peace Board.

The International Criminal Court is being whittled out as countries leave. Presumably because of the war crimes finding against Benjamin Netanyahu.

Or was this exposure of Israel long planned and part of the next stage of the operation?

Are jews going to be required to move to Israel, forced by the perception they aren't safe in home countries?

The movement of people is a biodigital chipping operation. Borders are the collection point for entry. Until that goes to your front door or fridge. The last border in a control operation of this scope is your digital access to your life.

The satanists may legit want to eliminate the non Sabbatians among the jews. Yes the Christians Muslims etc we know. But all Dissent is dangerous.

See I think the cult at the top is very dark and has no allegiance to any embeddedness.

All is a utility. A means. Any other view is a blindspot. There is no winning team.

Pragmatic.

The beast created fake Christians.

Will the beast next create fake anti Israel politicians.

Am I just too mistrustful of a system that appears to be collapsing where your new border is your house. Your life and it’s accessed on compliance?

The flock, axion, nemanodes, final spark, biodigital convergence leaves its own hideous melody.

I think there are no heroes. We must become what the next generation needs to see.

But if the system gives us a hero.

How would we know the difference.

Hmm.

I have an idea.

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