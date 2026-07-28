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Gerardo Cantu's avatar
Gerardo Cantu
7h

Tuckers wife has many features. This is the first time I've seen her. And wow - those are man characteristics. The long bicep, man hands, broad shoulders, no hips and the voice. Like you said @lawyerlisa - Noooooo!

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Juxtaposition1's avatar
Juxtaposition1
5hEdited

CIA Daddy Dick Carlson was a throw away child & college dropout CIA & State Department& Voice of Radio.

Tucker was a latchkey throw away child and CIA trained in Geneva High School Academy.

His mother Lisa McNear Lombardi abandoned Tucker as a child. Tucker is dysfunctional.

Tucker is an obvious COINTELPRO Mockingbird Media operative and fraud.

DELETE Tucker, Alex Jones, Stewpeters, Joe Rogan, Michael LeBron Lionel, Gay sex criminal Andrew Napolitano. Victor David Hanson. Robert Malone, Eric Weinstein, Brett Weinstein, Bill Maher, John Liebowitz Stewart, Rachel Madcow, Sean Hannity, Bill O'Reilly, Glenn Greenwald, Whitney Webb, Lex Fridman, Dan Bongeno, Ron DeSantis, Jesse the Steroids Ventura, Lance Pharmstrong, Arnold Schwartenneger, Anderson Cooper, Chelsea Handler, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newson, Parul Pelosi, Nacy Pelosi, Gordon Getty, Ivy Love Getty, Oliver Silverstein, Sean Stone Silverstein, Randy Newman, James Woods, Megyn Kelly, Adam Carrolla, Dr Oz, Dr Drew, Dr Phil, Dr Ruth.

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