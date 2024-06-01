When I had my knee surgery I wrote on my consent paper. NO MIDAZOLAM. One if two anesthesiologists told me he was injecting me with Midazalam. Smiled as he did it. The needle went in. I was about to bevwheeled into surgery. I had been in bed for over 5 months. My strength sapped.

Something wasn't right. And I knew it. I had minutes to charm the other attending staff. I cracked jokes. I had them laughing.

I adopted a fun playful attitude. They asked me questions. I joked to mark up the leg so we did the right one. I tried to act confident, grateful and unconcerned about the material change.

The MIDAZOLAM. why would a need to be relaxed of I was fully under. I asked they play classical music. I did like the surgeon. He smiled like I picked what he would have wanted anyways. I told them I wanted them to say inspiring things. Then I was out.

When I got out of surgery I begged the nurse to hold my hand she coldly said no and said she was charting my drugs. The ache for love was so immense.

She listed FENTANYL, HYDROMORPHINE, some oxy in addition to Midazalam. That didn't seem right.

A nurse I purposefully created a bond with, came to check on me. She was intake. She came out of that role to keep checking. She said who's coming to get you. You have to leave. You have to leave before shift change. You have to go by 3. Before 3. You have to. I had been told that I would be assessed. She found a doctor to come in and sign discharge.

It was 2 and still I was there. You have to go. She started saying a variety of reasons. All different. We want you home before your nerve block wears out. I knew that was 2 am. What's the difference between 3 and 330 pm. I was in no state to evaluate her pleas.

She pushed for the occupational therapist to see me. To make sure I knew crutches. She was intake. The ot took my brace and pulled on it hard. She dislodged the wrapping around the wound. I was crying and said I should wait for the surgeon to rewrap. It was pulled up roughly.

It'sfine. Your ride is here. YOU HAVE TO GO. I left in tears completely discombobulated after the surgery, the drugs. I knew the OT had purposefully hurt me. I was upset at the nurse trying to push me out. Ha.

I kept wondering why FENTANYL AND MIDAZOLAM. why was I hurt by ot. Why was I rushed out the recovery room had a ton of free beds. Those facts stuck. But in my state I hadn't the ability to place it all on an order I could understand.

I didn't recover well. I won't burden you with my two year plus journey.

At some point I realized that woman chasing me out. Leaving her intake post and coming back constantly knew something. She knew WHO was coming on shift at 3. I think back to all the ways she made sure I left. She even called my ride herself.

It didn't matter that ot hurt me. I had to LEAVE.

God has angels.

I took one of the huge ton of oxy they gave me.

Then I went off that cold turkey. I didn't want an addiction. I bore the brunt of OF THE RESULT OF A 4 HOUR SURGERY on Tylenol alternating with advil.

Who was coming on shift at 3. Who would have been in charge of what medication I received. That lady was panicked for me.

What do you think.

Why did they need to ignore my NO MIDAZOLAM. Was my activism known. Oh yes. Of course.

My previous surgery date had been canceled for covid. So…what then. Thinking the chart had covid. Add a dance of Midazolam and fentanyl. Add more. Intubate? Oh sorry while you were in a purpose comayou were facing organ failure we took your leg? I don't know.

I had told that intake nurse I was the lawyer who fought for front line staff in the first sars case. I made her look it up on the internet. She did. She was older. She remembered me. The press I got. How hard I fought. Life is whole journey. God might make you angel or give you one.

Tell me. What do you think. Her panick for a knee surgery patient was real. That isn't usually a high risk operation.

This is from Total Health.

https://www.totalhealth.co.uk/blog/uk-pandemic-deaths-caused-euthanasia-drug-midazolam-new-research-paper-claims

“pandemic deaths caused by euthanasia drug Midazolam, new research paper claims

Updated Wednesday, May 29, 2024 - 20:20

Published Tue, 05/28/2024 - 17:16

An extremely well-cited Australian paper, published by the open-access journal Medical and Clinical Research claims that the pandemic in the UK from 2020-2022 was caused not by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but by euthanasia of elderly patients in hospitals and care homes using the sedative Midazolam, ostensibly to clear beds in a clogged NHS in anticipation of a COVID-19 epidemic that never materialised.

Rights 'were violated'

The paper demonstrates high correlation between the administration of Midazolam, a sedative that is indicated for end-of-life treatment, and the spike in excess deaths in April 2020. The paper notes that various bodies, including Amnesty International, the Care Quality Commission, and the UK parliament, have lamented the blanket application of ‘Do not attempt cardiopulmonary resuscitation’ (DNACPR) and ‘Do not attempt resuscitation’ (DNAR) orders by hospitals and care homes in the early months of the reported pandemic. Amnesty is quoted as saying that patients’ human rights ‘notably their right to life, their right to health, and their right to non-discrimination’ were violated.

Widespread policy of non-voluntary euthanasia

Euthanasia remains illegal in the UK, but guidelines published by the National Institute for Clinical Excellence (NICE), ‘following WHO (World Health Organisation) COVID-19 guidance’ at the start of the alleged pandemic appear to have opened the doors to a widespread policy of non-voluntary euthanasia of elderly and vulnerable patients, without consultation of themselves or their families, and with an apparent bias towards the non-vaccinated.

The paper reports that the COVID-19 injection itself has been found to be the cause of Australian deaths. However, in the UK, the influence of Midazolam makes it impossible to demonstrate the mortality or non-mortality of the RNA vaccine. However, the virus itself appears to have been ‘largely absent’ in the UK for the period in question. The PCR test, which ‘does not detect presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus’, and therefore gives meaningless results has been responsible for flawed data.

The ’anomaly’ of April 2020

The highest number of deaths in the UK during the period defined by the reported event of a COVID-19 pandemic occurred during April 2020. At this time excess deaths reached 100% of baseline, with 43,796 excess deaths, the most affected region being London. This sudden spike in deaths was used as a justification for the declaration of emergency and the imposition of authoritarian policies such as masking and lockdown. However, at the same time the UK Health Service Agency declared that COVID-19 was ‘no longer considered to be an HCID [high consequence infectious disease] in the UK.’ However, the use of Midazolam was simultaneously spiking, with a correlation of 91% between the increase in Midazolam prescription and the increase of reported deaths, allowing for a lag of one month, as medication will not always kill immediately, neither are deaths always immediately reported.

The lethality of Midazolam

Midazolam, used orally, is not usually lethal to healthy people, however intravenously administered high-dose Midazolam given to elderly people with comorbidities, including the terminally ill, can be fatal. According to the US National Library of Medicine, ‘Midazolam injection may cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that may lead to permanent brain injury or death.’ As the paper notes, Midazolam is also used in US executions.

Conclusions

The paper has a number of conclusions, including that the pandemic in the UK was ‘iatrogenic’, i.e. that it was medicine-induced, that the April 2020 spike was not caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and that Midazolam injections were highly correlated with UK excess deaths throughout the pandemic. Vaccines were unlikely to have been beneficial, if not actually harmful.

The situation in the UK throws doubt on worldwide investigations of COVID-19 epidemiology, ‘because their assumptions are generally false due to the significant presence of confounding factors in some countries, such as the UK.’

Imagine a pay it forward I had done that spanned over a decade? Or…

