LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
20h

What sort of pervert tears flesh from a living animal?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Lawyerlisa
Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
16h

Beneath the cross

The steeple leans on a blood-soaked tide,

Where chaplains stitch the gospel wide—

a sutured psalm, a censered lie,

to veil the razor in the sky.

They kneel and carve the wooden creed:

“The wild wheat chokes the righteous seed.

Burn the branch to save the root—

the Lord requires bitter fruit.”

Beneath the cross, a chained sun weeps

where rosaries bind what empire reaps.

Each hymn a halter, each prayer a blade—

the ends are altars, the means, betrayed.

And in the dark, the confessor smiles:

“We scourge the flesh in holy trials.

What mother’s wail, what child’s charred bone

could crack the stone of the chosen throne?”

So swings the thurible, low and slow,

blessing the lash, the yoke, the crow—

while God nods off in a golden frame,

and the dead learn the conqueror’s name.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Lawyerlisa and others
21 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 LawyerLisa · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture