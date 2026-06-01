what is World Peace when Israel says World Peace or Peace Agreement?

Decapitation of the dissent or “criminals” as defined through noahide laws and judged by Israel.

How to achieve world peace?

Oh I got it.

Worldwide adoption of the Noahide Laws.

https://www.chabad.org/multimedia/video_cdo/aid/2866228/jewish/Pious-of-the-Nations.htm

Worldwide legal system imposed by talmudian judges. That is WORLD PEACE. Remember goyim, you have the souls of animals. And that's the two tier otherness society.

Jews and noahides. No Christians. It's idolatry.

Actually no Muslims. Mosques and churches to be repurposed as libraries. Or maybe they get burned down.

See it yet.

What is the peace ✌ peace symbol. It is the broken cross inverted satanic, in the satanic circle of power.

World ✌peace. Secret symbols that do double duty. The elite soeak in the hieroglyphics of their Phoenician practice. 6k cult has embedded itself.

See Amos 5.

That hand shake or the double headed eagle? The left and right working to common purpose.

That creepy hand one with the heart showed up in pizza gate and is plastered on WCH. Ask the leader’s views on Christ.

Bill c-9. I say it's a decapitation law. And I know exactly who agrees with me.

Who do I think wrote bill c-9? He is on the right. Noahide institute writing laws around the world since 2006. Brilliant man. I pray today and everyday for the Holy Spirit to touch his soul. He would do such good. He is today's most important *, as there are many. But a remarkable Paul he can be!

Please pray for him world wide. Pray ardently with me that his eyes see and ears hear. Pray an arrow pricks his heart.

“Are you so foolish? Having begun by the Spirit, are you now being perfected by the flesh?”

There is no miracle God cannot perform. I fully entrust my prayers to Him. In Christ all things are possible.

Acts 2

25 For David speaketh concerning him, I foresaw the Lord always before my face, for he is on my right hand, that I should not be moved:

26 Therefore did my heart rejoice, and my tongue was glad; moreover also my flesh shall rest in hope:

27 Because thou wilt not leave my soul in hell, neither wilt thou suffer thine Holy One to see corruption.

28 Thou hast made known to me the ways of life; thou shalt make me full of joy with thy countenance.

29 Men and brethren, let me freely speak unto you of the patriarch David, that he is both dead and buried, and his sepulchre is with us unto this day.

30 Therefore being a prophet, and knowing that God had sworn with an oath to him, that of the fruit of his loins, according to the flesh, he would raise up Christ to sit on his throne;

31 He seeing this before spake of the resurrection of Christ, that his soul was not left in hell, neither his flesh did see corruption.

32 This Jesus hath God raised up, whereof we all are witnesses.

33 Therefore being by the right hand of God exalted, and having received of the Father the promise of the Holy Ghost, he hath shed forth this, which ye now see and hear.

34 For David is not ascended into the heavens: but he saith himself, The Lord said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand,

35 Until I make thy foes thy footstool.

36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made the same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.

37 Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do?

38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

39 For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.

40 And with many other words did he testify and exhort, saying, Save yourselves from this untoward generation.

41 Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls.

42 And they continued stedfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers.

43 And fear came upon every soul: and many wonders and signs were done by the apostles.

44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;

45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.

46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,

47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.

Noticing is hard work.

Ivy. Because Christians are the vine.

The noahide laws and the dove.

And of course it's pride month.

The left does the hand in hand work for the right.

World government. World peace.

The noahide laws.

Killing Christians

Satanic upside down broken cross in the satanic circle of power.

And today. Are you celebrating everything gay at schools? Flag raising. Rainbow flag raising.

IN SCHOOLS.

Or what is really happening?

How did the noahide laws get adopted in the US?

Through education and sharing day.

Learn more at Stopnoahide.org.

Look. World peace.

Adam Weishaupt said something like they would be hooped once the public learned to read symbology. See your world and who they are.

a special message for someone who reads me.

Come to my talks with owls on your lapels? And it doesn't shout out to me?

Are you a disciple of Christ yet, miss satanic who came to ask what church I learned it all in. Only interested in how I learn about God. Who put that curiosity in your heart. Which do you choose.

Did the Spirit come to you that day. Have you denied him. Not anymore. You mustn't.

Because the Illuminati et al work and communicate in symbols. See the ones still hidden from you.

Well is it Pride day today.

Or is it one world relegion, one world courts, and one world data centre palentir surveillance day today.

Line up.

FYI I found my glasses.

Love you dear readers. Question what you see.

Share

Leave a comment