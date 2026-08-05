So I wonder if this is hate speech per bill c-9.

Should more people discuss and learn about the noahide laws?

Chaim Goldberg is a very knowledgeable Rabbi. He is a noahide rabbi and part of the noahide conference in November.

He thinks the Hebrews today, have a special spot to administer the noahide laws ( judgment) because the law was given to Moses.

Paul, Matthew, John, James, Peter, Jude, Mark and the anonymous author of Hebrews are all Hebrews.

So by that logic?

The Hebrews who gave their lives like the prophets did to give us New Testament scripture?

Are worth more than Hebrews who wish to take lives while also denying the world these scriptures.

Who is a Hebrew. Early Christians were.

Today though I think of Luke 11.

You can find it Here

If you want my analysis of Luke 11 tell me. I will break it out in another post.

Should jews who know not the scripture of Christ be denied it? Should they die because the practice of shabbat?

While Christians have been slaughtered for their beliefs? I say to you it is better to die having tasted Christ and have the opportunity to live than to die for denying a day of rest and never knowing Christ.

You know the angels here and in heaven rejoice when you are lit like a candle with Christ.

Luke 11

33 No man, when he hath lighted a candle, putteth it in a secret place, neither under a bushel, but on a candlestick, that they which come in may see the light.

34 The light of the body is the eye: therefore when thine eye is single, thy whole body also is full of light; but when thine eye is evil, thy body also is full of darkness.

35 Take heed therefore that the light which is in thee be not darkness.

36 If thy whole body therefore be full of light, having no part dark, the whole shall be full of light, as when the bright shining of a candle doth give thee light.

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