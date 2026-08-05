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Chaplain Bob Walker's avatar
Chaplain Bob Walker
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I always ask the learned rabbis where the Noahide laws are in the Torah (old testament)

So far no response.

Paul knew the Greek Corinthians were with Moses

1 Corinthians Chapter 10 1 Moreover, brethren, I would not that ye should be ignorant, how that all our fathers were under the cloud, and all passed through the sea;

2 And were all baptized unto Moses in the cloud and in the sea; (reference to exodus chapter 14 and 15 and the red sea crossing)

3 And did all eat the same spiritual meat; (manna)

4 And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ. (Moses struck the rock for water)

5 But with many of them God was not well pleased: for they were overthrown in the wilderness.

If the Greeks were with Moses that makes them Israel.

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