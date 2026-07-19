Every totalitarian regime requires an underpinning, a philosophy on which to erect the totality of the philosophy.

The noahide laws are just that. But the cracking is at the seams.

Not one of the greats in scripture ever found discussed implemented admonished agonized over the invented fabric whole cloth of the noahide laws.

It comes with noahide slaves, and the moral requirement to decapitate your ideological enemies. I thought we could say slavery was evil a scourge. Not- it depends on the heart of your master.

This slavery ethos was set out sometime in the 1100s by the most revered and followed rabbi of modern Judaism. Maimonides. Whose picture hangs in Congress. ( The loved rebbe schnearson a propogator of the noahide laws in chabad was clearly worshipped as a messiah and was a follower of the noahide system. In fact he said jews should mass propagate it )

Slavery is the palentir noahide agenda

Want it from the horses mouth? Read it yourself. The laws of kings and wars by Ben Shapiro’s idol ( be sure to genuflect appropriately. My what thorough eyebrows you have, and other such compliments.) Maimonides. 10 minute read.

Here's some noodling for you. Note Peace is slavery and the end of Christianity.

Hilkhot Melakhim 6:1–2 that if the inhabitants accept peace , they must accept certain conditions:

“ If they make peace and accept the seven commandments commanded to the descendants of Noah, none of them should be killed. Rather, they become tributaries (mas) and servants (’avadim) .”

Maimonides goes on to explain what those terms mean:

“’ Tribute ’ (mas) means that they shall be prepared to pay taxes to the king with their money or with their bodies. ‘ Servitude ’ (’avdut) means that they shall be subordinate and humbled; they shall not appoint a king or other ruler over themselves, but shall remain under the authority of the Jewish king.”

Mishneh Torah, Hilkhot Melakhim (Laws of Kings and Their Wars) 6:1.

After discussing tribute (mas) and subjugation, Maimonides writes (Rabbi Eliyahu Touger translation):

“If they agree to tribute, but do not accept subjugation , or if they accept subjugation but do not agree to tribute, their offer should not be accepted. They must accept both. The subjugation they must accept consists of being on a lower level, scorned and humble. They must never raise their heads against Israel, but must remain subjugated under their rule. They may never be appointed over a Jew in any matter whatsoever. “

Download read share see the war in this war book and the noahide slave state. A slavery ethos set up in

https://share.google/LRdLYlBSFlg1ioE5l

The Laws of Kings and Their Wars (Hilkhot Melakhim u’Milchamoteihem) is the last section of Maimonides’ Mishneh Torah, his comprehensive code of Jewish law.

When did Judaism get this ethos of slavery and subjugation ?

Would most jews follow this? Hard to say. Jews in my life were and are people I love. But then I feel I would attract those people naturally like a magnet.

The chosen ethos is a tad ethno supremacist. But most people don't get too bothered by this self liking even when it's over the top. We're the priestly class, or God likes us best, while being atheist ⚛. or God said it's ours but never read scripture, or tried to know God is also not something most people care about. You do you.

But look at going to war or covid shots. All arrangements at the top. Mass propagated at the media, and the real people have little to do with it.

This to point out few drive the bus. But if Shapiro et al start spouting Maimonides and the Noahide laws? These people ARE STUDIED on the basics.

When did the slavery ethos start?

Maimonides (Rabbi Moses ben Maimon, also known as Rambam) wrote the Mishneh Torah over roughly a decade, between about 1170 and 1180 CE, while living in Fustat (Old Cairo), Egypt. Most scholars date its completion to around 1178–1180 CE, though Maimonides continued revising it afterward.

Some context:

Author: Maimonides (1138–1204)

Location: Fustat, Egypt

Language: Hebrew

Date of composition: c. 1170–1180 CE

Section: Hilkhot Melakhim u’Milchamoteihem (”Laws of Kings and Their Wars”) is the final section of Book 14 (Sefer Shoftim) of the Mishneh Torah.

This section covers topics including:

The appointment and duties of a king.

Rules governing different kinds of war. THIS IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW.

The commandments concerning Amalek .THIS IS WHAT BIBI QUOTES.

The Noahide laws.

The status of non-Jews under Jewish law. PERMANENT ALL TIME SLAVERY

The qualifications and role of the Messiah, concluding with Maimonides’ description of the Messianic Age.

https://share.google/LRdLYlBSFlg1ioE5l

When people too close to the movement lose all perspective? I see this as a consumptive, disease like infectious hatred against Christ, and Christians, and ironically the most hilarious inversion on no idolatry.

The no idolatry in the noahide laws just got its hold my beer moment.

A Noahide Rabbi, in defiance to all logic has claimed Christians need to worship jews, as jews are dying for their sins every day. Which jews? ALL OF THEM.

I am sure it wasn't supposed to make me laugh.

But he took Jewish Supremacy to the religion he thinks it is, as a Noahide rabbi.

The Hebrew phrase is:

וְלֹא יָרִימוּ רֹאשׁ בְּיִשְׂרָאֵל “They shall not raise their heads against Israel.”

https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/1188350/jewish/Melachim-uMilchamot-Chapter-6.htm/utm_source/chatgpt.com

Are you on board?

As a jew?

As a noahide?

as an atheist?

as a Christian?

Will you do your subjugation as a tributary?

Zionist Christianity is like dog vomit, they seem irreconcilable.

Scriptures come to mind. TIME TO PROCLAIM CHRISTIANS. UNABASHED IN UTTER JOY THE LOVE YOU HAVE FOR CHRIST!

Matthew 10:32–33 (KJV):

“Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven. But whosoever shall deny me before men, him will I also deny before my Father which is in heaven.”

Luke 12:8–9 (KJV):

“Also I say unto you, Whosoever shall confess me before men, him shall the Son of man also confess before the angels of God: But he that denieth me before men shall be denied before the angels of God.“

2 Timothy 2:11–13 (KJV):

“It is a faithful saying: For if we be dead with him, we shall also live with him: If we suffer, we shall also reign with him: if we deny him, he also will deny us: If we believe not, yet he abideth faithful: he cannot deny himself.”

Another scripture comes to mind.

One that references self deity in Amos.

Amos 5:25–27:

“Have ye offered unto me sacrifices and offerings in the wilderness forty years, O house of Israel? But ye have borne the tabernacle of your Moloch and Chiun your images, the star of your god, which ye made to yourselv es.

Looks like a duck.

Quacks like a duck.

Walks like a duck.

Come on peoples of all religions and none at all. We are at denounce slavery and PEACE. This peace has a different meaning.

I for one. JESUS. YOU ARE. MY LORD AND SAVIOR. I PLACE MY TRUST IN YOU.

Good morning Christians!!! Time to raise up in joy in love in faith and absolute praise of God!!! I'M so excited to meet the day with him. Absolutely the most beautiful thing to do is to give a heart of joy and gratitude.

Give your testimony to the world.

We are spiritual being living human lives, waiting to be rejoined with our creator. Let the world know!! Do not deny Christ for an absurdity. Rabbi you too come!!! You too are loved, come and testify to your Messiah.

So they may know..

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