Noahide part 4. The setting of agenda 2030 and post 2030 Noahide agenda into world legislation. Writing the legislations around the world since 2006.
"Noahide law forms the basis of international law"7
According to this NGO “NOAHIDE LAW FORMS THE BASIS OF INTERNATIONAL LAW.”
Institute of Noahide Code
Geographic scope:
InternationalMission statement:
The Institute of Noahide Code INC proposes a strategic alliance with the United Nations post 2030 agenda to promote the codification into national legislation of the United Nations resolutions on the culture of peace, environmental ethics and social justice. The Institute of Noahide Code recruits parliamentarians from all United Nations member states who share the goal of implementing these United Nations resolutions into national legislation by providing model draft legislation, initiating workshops and conferences and creating alliances with religious leaders, media and academic leaders and business executives who support and supplement the legislation by teaching, publicizing and putting into practice the "global ethics" inherent in these United Nations Resolutions. It is proposed that the strategic alliance with the United Nations be expressed through the filing of the relevant national legislation and parliamentary sponsor in the data base of the Department of Legal Affairs in the office of the basis for international law, serves to inspire the codification, legislation and implementation of these global ethics which are inscribed in contemporary society by the United Nations.
United Nations Secretary General and an annual assembly on LEGISLATING FOR GLOBAL ETHICS to be held at the UN General Assembly to report and encourage further progress towards this goal.
The Noahide Code, which, according to Hugo Grotius, forms the base of international law.
The project of The Institute of Noahide Code addresses the root causes which affect the development of peace and democracy worldwide.
Nowadays, in a war-torn world like the one we are living, the need of a universally accepted code among the nations is vital to bring peace to countries and communities in conflict, but also in the everyday life of each individual.
Year established:2006
Year of registration:2006
Maybe we should lean in don’t you think. It is not meant to polarize people. These are facts. Some facts are horrible to confront. For me these really are horrible to confront. I did not want to find them. Of course a world order is being assembled. This is just another component of it isn’t it.
FOI people find out who is drafting your legislation.
Warning. I know many Jewish friends, some I talk with once a week. They are freedom fighters. Appalled. They have no idea this is happening. I’ll be there are plants in the freedom movement to take this agenda forward. Why not. but likewise there are many wonderful people who do not want to have a one world order and subjugate people based on religion. Also Zionist wouldn’t capture those involved in this rather elite agenda. There may be many people who want a Jewish homeland because of the holocausts and that it is. They have no other idea that this is occurring.
Establish courts of justice: Societies must have a legal system to uphold the other laws.
Do not worship idols: This is one of the laws against idolatry and includes belief in one God. (WORSHIP IN CHRIST IS FORBIDDEN - AS HE IS NOT SEEN AS GOD ONLY A MAN)
Do not curse God: This is a prohibition against blasphemy.
Do not commit murder: This prohibits bloodshed and homicide.
Do not commit sexual immorality: This covers forbidden sexual relationships.
Do not steal: This prohibits theft and robbery.
Do not eat flesh from a living animal: This is a prohibition against cruelty to animals.
why should you want to stand up. We are facing a transformation into someone’s code. It is based on supremacy and one religion ruling the world. Are you kidding me. Ridiculous. Non- starter. This supremacy must come down and my Jewish friends neighbors and colleagues must join atheists and Muslims and others to advocate broadly against this.
this idea of dismantling our law and order systems is to offer the replacement. I thought it was AI. but it is not merely that we become governed that way. It is for using AI to treat us to our extirpation.
These laws apply to the goy not jews. Diana Ketterman ia also very good with Noahide Laws and their links to the UN.
https://youtu.be/ywLuGBKF5s4?si=fzVXXzny2U2x5Dmb
For a Canadian example, I think many politicians need to be exposed. There is far too much corruption and fraud in this country. I think the people need to speak out before censorship becomes more commonplace.