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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
2h

Whoever planned and orchestrated the October 7 atrocity deserves condemnation. But to hold that newborns and other children in Gaza are liable for capital punishment sounds like advocsting for racism and genocide to me.

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Freda Chase's avatar
Freda Chase
3h

what is up is down...what a weird bending of the brain and heart to justify the slaughter, that has been going on for years....and the wicked continue on their march to turn gaza into a resort....

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