You sure it's a 12th century thing? Look away? Or is it the one world religion and courts with attendant guillotines on a fast track to soon?

1 HOUSE RESOLUTION

2 WHEREAS, A quality education is one of the significant 3 foundations for the continuing success of our State, our 4 country, and our society at large; in the great State of 5 Illinois, we strive for the betterment of all citizens through 6 an increased focus on education and sharing; and

7 WHEREAS, Through providing the possibility of an excellent 8 education for all, especially children, with which to gain 9 knowledge through rigorous study, we can create hope for a 10 brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the 11 lives of so many; and

12 WHEREAS, The educational system must also focus on 13 building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal 14 moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society 15 from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as 16 the Seven Noahide Laws; and

17 WHEREAS, One of the leading global advocates for the 18 advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi 19 Menachem Schneerson, of righteous memory, stressed the 20 importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of 21 humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society, and he 22 strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation

HR0747- 2 -LRB102 26190 LAW 35874 r

1 of strong moral values; and

2 WHEREAS, In recognition of the Rebbe's outstanding and 3 lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, 4 morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the 5 Congressional Gold Medal, and the United States Congress has 6 established his birthdate as a national day to raise awareness 7 and strengthen the education of our children; and

8 WHEREAS, April 12, 2022 will mark 120 years since the 9 Rebbe's birth, and the date will be celebrated across the 10 United States and around the globe in tribute to the Rebbe's 11 vision, guidance, and leadership; and

12 WHEREAS, For more than 40 years, the President of the 13 United States has recognized and honored the Rebbe's vision 14 each year on that day by proclaiming it Education & Sharing Day 15 USA; and

16 WHEREAS, We presently battle a global pandemic that has 17 disrupted traditional models of education across our nation, 18 while concurrently motivating a focus on the stronger core 19 values we wish to impart to children and adults, beyond 20 academic achievement; and

21 WHEREAS, We can nurture the unity of diverse peoples

HR0747- 3 -LRB102 26190 LAW 35874 r

1 through encouraging increased acts of goodness and kindness, 2 imbued with awareness that even a single positive act of an 3 individual can make a major impact in this world; therefore, 4 be it

5 RESOLVED, BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE 6 HUNDRED SECOND GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, that 7 we declare April 12, 2022 as Education and Sharing Day in the 8 State of Illinois, and we call upon government officials, 9 educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to those 10 within their communities and work to create a better, 11 brighter, and more hopeful future for all.

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2024/05/illinois-state-passes-resolution-saying.html?m=1

The city of Greenwich Connecticut recognized the Noahide Laws as the bedrock of society in their 2022 Education and Sharing Day proclamation

https://www.greenwichct.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1495

Posted on: April 12, 2022

April 12 designated as Education and Sharing Day

PROCLAMATION from Fred Camillo, First Selectman

WHEREAS, A quality education is one of the significant foundations for the continuing success of our state, our country, and our society at large; and in the town of Greenwich we strive for the betterment of all of our citizens through an increased focus on education and sharing; and

WHEREAS, Through providing the possibility of an excellent education for all, especially children, with which to gain knowledge through rigorous study, we can create hope for a brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the lives of so many; and

WHEREAS, The educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws; and

WHEREAS, One of the leading global advocates for the advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, of righteous memory, stressed the importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society, and strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation of strong moral values; and

WHEREAS, In recognition of the Rebbe’s outstanding and lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, and the United States Congress has established his birthdate as a national day to raise awareness and strengthen the education of our children; and

WHEREAS, April 12, 2022, will mark 120 years since the Rebbe’s birth, and the date will be celebrated across these United States and around the globe in tribute to the Rebbe’s vision, guidance and leadership; and

WHEREAS, For more than 40 years the President of the United States has recognized and honored the Rebbe’s vision each year on that day by proclaiming it “Education & Sharing Day USA.”

NOW, THEREFORE, l, Fred Camillo, FIRST SELECTMAN OF THE TOWN OF GREENWICH, do

hereby proclaim April 12, 2022 as

Education and Sharing Day



in the Town of Greenwich and call upon government officials, educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to those within your communities and work to create a better, brighter, and more hopeful future for all.

In their 2022 Education and Sharing Day proclamation, the city of Lawrence, Kansas made the following statement: “The educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws”

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2022/04/greenwich-connecticut-recognizes.html?m=1

https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/document/94628/Education%20and%20Sharing%20Day%20Proclamation.pdf?handle=1C068DD9EFD3453A98312C0F90C0ABFD&fbclid=IwAR1zfVk20kheFcF-0CkpRNYpW_VQCmm6dUWkYT4qdQ_UXSBVoyq3Sl7Yz84

Office of the Mayor

Proclamation

Lawrence, Kansas

WHEREAS: A quality education is one of the significant foundations for the continuing success of our state, our country, and our society at large; and in the city of Lawrence we strive for the betterment of all of our citizens through an increased focus on education and sharing; and

WHEREAS: The educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws; and

WHEREAS: One of the leading global advocates for the advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, of righteous memory, stressed the importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society, and strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation of strong moral values; and

WHEREAS: In recognition of the Rebbe’s outstanding and lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, and for more than forty years the President of the United States has recognized and honored the Rebbe’s vision each year by proclaiming it “Education & Sharing Day USA”; and

WHEREAS: April 12, 2022, will mark 120 years since the Rebbe’s birth, the date will be celebrated across these United States and around the globe in tribute to the Rebbe’s vision, guidance and leadership; and

WHEREAS: The Chabad Center has been at the vanguard of outreach and support in the city of Lawrence, Kansas, bettering the lives of countless citizens, uniting a variety of faiths and religions for the common purpose of making the world a better place.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Courtney Shipley, Mayor of the City of Lawrence, Kansas, do hereby proclaim April 12, 2022 to be

“Education and Sharing Day”

and call upon government officials, educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to those within your communities and work to create a better, brighter, and more hopeful future for all.

Courtney Shipley, Mayor

April 5, 2022

https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2022/05/lawrence-kansas-proclaims-noahide-law.html?m=1

All the don't be silly, it's not happening people are DECEIVING YOU.

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