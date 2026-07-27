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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
44m

My pastor (newly hired at my non-denomination Dispensational (zionist) NASB church) has not heard of the Noahide laws.

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Tracie's avatar
Tracie
1hEdited

I don't know if you have tried the Greenwich link. It's no longer working. I just tried at 7:47 in the morning, today, Monday. https://substack.com/redirect/290e7100-0829-46eb-aef3-6a4554e09857?j=eyJ1IjoiNjFteDc1In0.Sc-1QKknSU-IYvWIoPI0sv0W5ns-Y4CC1xIVGdlXBp4

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