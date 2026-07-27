Noahide laws in Illinois. TOWN of Greenwich, Connecticut and City of Lawrence Kansas.
You sure it's a 12th century thing? Look away? Or is it the one world religion and courts with attendant guillotines on a fast track to soon?
1
HOUSE RESOLUTION
2
WHEREAS, A quality education is one of the significant3
foundations for the continuing success of our State, our4
country, and our society at large; in the great State of5
Illinois, we strive for the betterment of all citizens through6
an increased focus on education and sharing; and
7
WHEREAS, Through providing the possibility of an excellent8
education for all, especially children, with which to gain9
knowledge through rigorous study, we can create hope for a10
brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the11
lives of so many; and
12
WHEREAS, The educational system must also focus on13
building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal14
moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society15
from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as16
the Seven Noahide Laws; and
17
WHEREAS, One of the leading global advocates for the18
advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi19
Menachem Schneerson, of righteous memory, stressed the20
importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of21
humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society, and he22
strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation
HR0747- 2 -LRB102 26190 LAW 35874 r
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of strong moral values; and
2
WHEREAS, In recognition of the Rebbe's outstanding and3
lasting contributions toward improvements in world education,4
morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the5
Congressional Gold Medal, and the United States Congress has6
established his birthdate as a national day to raise awareness7
and strengthen the education of our children; and
8
WHEREAS, April 12, 2022 will mark 120 years since the9
Rebbe's birth, and the date will be celebrated across the10
United States and around the globe in tribute to the Rebbe's11
vision, guidance, and leadership; and
12
WHEREAS, For more than 40 years, the President of the13
United States has recognized and honored the Rebbe's vision14
each year on that day by proclaiming it Education & Sharing Day15
USA; and
16
WHEREAS, We presently battle a global pandemic that has17
disrupted traditional models of education across our nation,18
while concurrently motivating a focus on the stronger core19
values we wish to impart to children and adults, beyond20
academic achievement; and
21
WHEREAS, We can nurture the unity of diverse peoples
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through encouraging increased acts of goodness and kindness,2
imbued with awareness that even a single positive act of an3
individual can make a major impact in this world; therefore,4
be it
5
RESOLVED, BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE6
HUNDRED SECOND GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, that7
we declare April 12, 2022 as Education and Sharing Day in the8
State of Illinois, and we call upon government officials,9
educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to those10
within their communities and work to create a better,11
brighter, and more hopeful future for all.
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2024/05/illinois-state-passes-resolution-saying.html?m=1
The city of Greenwich Connecticut recognized the Noahide Laws as the bedrock of society in their 2022 Education and Sharing Day proclamation
https://www.greenwichct.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1495
Posted on: April 12, 2022
April 12 designated as Education and Sharing Day
PROCLAMATION from Fred Camillo, First Selectman
WHEREAS, A quality education is one of the significant foundations for the continuing success of our state, our country, and our society at large; and in the town of Greenwich we strive for the betterment of all of our citizens through an increased focus on education and sharing; and
WHEREAS, Through providing the possibility of an excellent education for all, especially children, with which to gain knowledge through rigorous study, we can create hope for a brighter, kinder, and more united and prosperous future in the lives of so many; and
WHEREAS, The educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws; and
WHEREAS, One of the leading global advocates for the advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, of righteous memory, stressed the importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society, and strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation of strong moral values; and
WHEREAS, In recognition of the Rebbe’s outstanding and lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, and the United States Congress has established his birthdate as a national day to raise awareness and strengthen the education of our children; and
WHEREAS, April 12, 2022, will mark 120 years since the Rebbe’s birth, and the date will be celebrated across these United States and around the globe in tribute to the Rebbe’s vision, guidance and leadership; and
WHEREAS, For more than 40 years the President of the United States has recognized and honored the Rebbe’s vision each year on that day by proclaiming it “Education & Sharing Day USA.”
NOW, THEREFORE, l, Fred Camillo, FIRST SELECTMAN OF THE TOWN OF GREENWICH, do
hereby proclaim April 12, 2022 as
Education and Sharing Day
in the Town of Greenwich and call upon government officials, educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to those within your communities and work to create a better, brighter, and more hopeful future for all.
In their 2022 Education and Sharing Day proclamation, the city of Lawrence, Kansas made the following statement: “The educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws”
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2022/04/greenwich-connecticut-recognizes.html?m=1
https://lawrenceks.civicweb.net/document/94628/Education%20and%20Sharing%20Day%20Proclamation.pdf?handle=1C068DD9EFD3453A98312C0F90C0ABFD&fbclid=IwAR1zfVk20kheFcF-0CkpRNYpW_VQCmm6dUWkYT4qdQ_UXSBVoyq3Sl7Yz84
Office of the Mayor
Proclamation
Lawrence, Kansas
WHEREAS: A quality education is one of the significant foundations for the continuing success of our state, our country, and our society at large; and in the city of Lawrence we strive for the betterment of all of our citizens through an increased focus on education and sharing; and
WHEREAS: The educational system must also focus on building character by emphasizing the cultivation of universal moral and ethical values that have been the bedrock of society from the dawn of civilization, including the values known as the Seven Noahide Laws; and
WHEREAS: One of the leading global advocates for the advancement of education, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, of righteous memory, stressed the importance of moral and ethical education as the bedrock of humanity and the hallmark of a healthy society, and strongly urged that education be reinforced by the inculcation of strong moral values; and
WHEREAS: In recognition of the Rebbe’s outstanding and lasting contributions toward improvements in world education, morality, and acts of charity, he was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, and for more than forty years the President of the United States has recognized and honored the Rebbe’s vision each year by proclaiming it “Education & Sharing Day USA”; and
WHEREAS: April 12, 2022, will mark 120 years since the Rebbe’s birth, the date will be celebrated across these United States and around the globe in tribute to the Rebbe’s vision, guidance and leadership; and
WHEREAS: The Chabad Center has been at the vanguard of outreach and support in the city of Lawrence, Kansas, bettering the lives of countless citizens, uniting a variety of faiths and religions for the common purpose of making the world a better place.
NOW THEREFORE, I, Courtney Shipley, Mayor of the City of Lawrence, Kansas, do hereby proclaim April 12, 2022 to be
“Education and Sharing Day”
and call upon government officials, educators, volunteers, and citizens to reach out to those within your communities and work to create a better, brighter, and more hopeful future for all.
Courtney Shipley, Mayor
April 5, 2022
https://stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com/2022/05/lawrence-kansas-proclaims-noahide-law.html?m=1
All the don't be silly, it's not happening people are DECEIVING YOU.
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My pastor (newly hired at my non-denomination Dispensational (zionist) NASB church) has not heard of the Noahide laws.
I don't know if you have tried the Greenwich link. It's no longer working. I just tried at 7:47 in the morning, today, Monday. https://substack.com/redirect/290e7100-0829-46eb-aef3-6a4554e09857?j=eyJ1IjoiNjFteDc1In0.Sc-1QKknSU-IYvWIoPI0sv0W5ns-Y4CC1xIVGdlXBp4