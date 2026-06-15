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Hannahlehigh's avatar
Hannahlehigh
36m

I. see Muslims and Christians joining forces, I also see us winning, evil never wins.

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diane's avatar
diane
25m

Freaking DEATH threats to all non noahides!!😆😅🤣🤣🤣🤣

Dey violate 1st noahide "no kill" law to enforce 3rd no idolatry. We all "idoloters " dey must kill!! Go figure!!😆😆😆😆🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃

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