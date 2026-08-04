this website tracks US adoption of Noahide laws.

Stopnoahidelaw.blogspot.com

A gay man put it together because.. decapitation for him too.

Links on the website might be stale.

But when I search I find the new links and more.

The bedrock of society language is meant to bypass your constitution.

Ekzekiel 33 tells us to sound the horn. Prepare something and go church to church regardless of your denomination.

If you are gay maybe you too should spread the word.

Muslim mosques are disallowed. Maybe Muslims should spread the word.

Many jews oppose these laws in silence. But could warn Christians if they figured out a way unique to their talents.

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