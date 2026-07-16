Noahide law Mass export system to install GLOBAL COURTS OF LAW. #KELIPOTRIGHTS
World king to be installed as Messiah by October 2 2027.
Not just Christians. Chinese. India. Japanese. Tibet. Napal. Death penalty.
but also Muslim. No mosques.
Jewish dissent it's time to get up. There's a virus called hate in your house.
Who is teaching this horrid philosophy to children?
#kelipotrights
The right not to be destroyed because of some nut bar idea ALL non jews are husk souls with satan in the husk blocking the light of the universe so Yahweh and shekinah can't reunite and be the trans androgyn god in the third temple. Shekinah is in exile with the Jewish people bunk.
Learn here if you don't know the androgyn transgender religion of chabad et al.
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Yup. Referring to your meme… no NL in the Bible. That’s exactly the line I got from a Christian Jewish woman online. “No prophet and no book of the bible mentions Noahide laws. Period. When you find it in the bible contact me. Convo closed. Don’t talk about NL anymore.”
I and others were explaining about beheading of Christians, one world religion in prophecy, setting up international courts of law, upcoming council in Jerusalem, etc. nope…. “Show me Noahide laws in the Bible”…. I argued that the Bible doesn’t name the antichrist yet everyone knows he is coming or he is here. We know what the NL are all about and they are clearly described in Revelation as evil and final. Nothing helped.
One thing I've noticed more and more people are taking notice of the Noahide Laws,I've seen alot more podcasts talking about the subject.