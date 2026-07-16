World king to be installed as Messiah by October 2 2027.

Not just Christians. Chinese. India. Japanese. Tibet. Napal. Death penalty.

but also Muslim. No mosques.

Jewish dissent it's time to get up. There's a virus called hate in your house.

Who is teaching this horrid philosophy to children?

#kelipotrights

The right not to be destroyed because of some nut bar idea ALL non jews are husk souls with satan in the husk blocking the light of the universe so Yahweh and shekinah can't reunite and be the trans androgyn god in the third temple. Shekinah is in exile with the Jewish people bunk.

Learn here if you don't know the androgyn transgender religion of chabad et al.

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