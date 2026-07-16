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Lina's avatar
Lina
2hEdited

Yup. Referring to your meme… no NL in the Bible. That’s exactly the line I got from a Christian Jewish woman online. “No prophet and no book of the bible mentions Noahide laws. Period. When you find it in the bible contact me. Convo closed. Don’t talk about NL anymore.”

I and others were explaining about beheading of Christians, one world religion in prophecy, setting up international courts of law, upcoming council in Jerusalem, etc. nope…. “Show me Noahide laws in the Bible”…. I argued that the Bible doesn’t name the antichrist yet everyone knows he is coming or he is here. We know what the NL are all about and they are clearly described in Revelation as evil and final. Nothing helped.

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Tracy Treloar's avatar
Tracy Treloar
3h

One thing I've noticed more and more people are taking notice of the Noahide Laws,I've seen alot more podcasts talking about the subject.

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