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I mean look look its muslim passports. A plane allegedly blew up and the fire was so hot it allegedly took down a building.

But all the boogeyman man muslimpassports were discovered.

Quick let's go to war in Iraq for Israel.

Look.look. it's sharia.

No mention of the real legal framework encoded. Only one is embedded by satanic elites. FYI the satanists are not your assimilated, reform, orthodox Jewish friends. They are the cult that absorbed all systems of power.

This is a canaanite flex.

You guess which they chose yet. Sharia..or noahide.

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