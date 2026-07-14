Noahide and Jerusalem. The universal legal system and elite cult slave system moves. While fools are stuck at muslim passports in rubble of 911
I mean look look its muslim passports. A plane allegedly blew up and the fire was so hot it allegedly took down a building.
But all the boogeyman man muslimpassports were discovered.
Quick let's go to war in Iraq for Israel.
Look.look. it's sharia.
No mention of the real legal framework encoded. Only one is embedded by satanic elites. FYI the satanists are not your assimilated, reform, orthodox Jewish friends. They are the cult that absorbed all systems of power.
This is a canaanite flex.
You guess which they chose yet. Sharia..or noahide.
It's crucial to the temple money changers of today to keep the masses dumbed down about 9/11. After 25 years, for most people all they do is "never forget" when a 9/11 anniversary rolls around. Christopher Bollyn's work was my main source in helping me wake up.