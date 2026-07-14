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Stan Sylvester
3h

It's crucial to the temple money changers of today to keep the masses dumbed down about 9/11. After 25 years, for most people all they do is "never forget" when a 9/11 anniversary rolls around. Christopher Bollyn's work was my main source in helping me wake up.

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