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Ken Mclay's avatar
Ken Mclay
39m

Guillotine in today’s world is a paper cutter. I have also known carpenters who call their klick flooring cutter a guillotine. Being it’s the Navy it could be an order for big paper cutters.

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Upside Down World's avatar
Upside Down World
23m

They opted for the C19 jabs instead. Less mess, greater numbers, less scrutiny. Agenda #1, mass depopulation by whatever means necessary.

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