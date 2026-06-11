If your Trump does not plan to use these, ask him to publicly destroy them.

The Guillotine Assembly; might just have to do with air planes??

The Guillotine saw however has more to do with actual guillotines.

You can tell by the code. It gets posted in July of 2019 filled in July of 2019 and then Archived by August 2019.

Guillotine Saw

Solicitation Number: M6700119Q1275

Agency: Department of the Navy

Office: United States Marine Corps

Location: MCB Camp Lejeune - RCO

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Original Synopsis Jul 09, 2019 3:25 pm

Solicitation Number:

M6700119Q1275

Notice Type:

Combined Synopsis/Solicitation

Synopsis:

Added: Jul 09, 2019 3:25 pm

See attached solicitation.

Please consult the list of document viewers if you cannot open a file.

Solicitation

Type:

Other (Draft RFPs/RFIs, Responses to Questions, etc..)

Posted Date:

July 9, 2019

19Q1275_Solicitation.pdf (855.26 Kb)

Description: RFQ

Contracting Office Address:

PO Box 8368

MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina 28547-8368

United States

Place of Performance:

Camp Lejeune, North Carolina 28542

United States

Primary Point of Contact.:

Jamie N. Fernandez,

Contract Specialist

Jamie.Fernandez@usmc.mil

Phone: 9104511578

All Files

Solicitation

Jul 09, 2019

19Q1275_Solicitation...

General Information

Notice Type:

Combined Synopsis/Solicitation

Posted Date:

July 9, 2019

Response Date:

Jul 16, 2019 4:00 pm Eastern

Archiving Policy:

Automatic, on specified date

Archive Date:

August 16, 2019

Original Set Aside:

N/A

Set Aside:

Total Small Business

Classification Code:

34 -- Metalworking machinery

NAICS Code:

332 -- Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing/332216 -- Saw Blade and Handtool Manufacturing

I am sure it is for paper cutting.

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