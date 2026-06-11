noahide ALERT!! I tracked the US buying Guillotine Assemblies and Guillotine blades 2017-2019
If your Trump does not plan to use these, ask him to publicly destroy them.
The Guillotine Assembly; might just have to do with air planes??
The Guillotine saw however has more to do with actual guillotines.
You can tell by the code. It gets posted in July of 2019 filled in July of 2019 and then Archived by August 2019.
Guillotine Saw
Solicitation Number: M6700119Q1275
Agency: Department of the Navy
Office: United States Marine Corps
Location: MCB Camp Lejeune - RCO
Copy or Bookmark this Page
Copy the url below for a direct link to this page.
Bookmark this page by right-clicking here and choosing “Bookmark This Link...”
Original Synopsis
Jul 09, 2019
3:25 pm
Solicitation Number:
M6700119Q1275
Notice Type:
Combined Synopsis/Solicitation
Synopsis:
Added: Jul 09, 2019 3:25 pm
See attached solicitation.
Please consult the list of document viewers if you cannot open a file.
Solicitation
Type:
Other (Draft RFPs/RFIs, Responses to Questions, etc..)
Posted Date:
July 9, 2019
19Q1275_Solicitation.pdf (855.26 Kb)
Description: RFQ
Contracting Office Address:
PO Box 8368
MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina 28547-8368
United States
Place of Performance:
Camp Lejeune, North Carolina 28542
United States
Primary Point of Contact.:
Jamie N. Fernandez,
Contract Specialist
Phone: 9104511578
All Files
Jul 09, 2019
General Information
Notice Type:
Combined Synopsis/Solicitation
Posted Date:
July 9, 2019
Response Date:
Jul 16, 2019 4:00 pm Eastern
Archiving Policy:
Automatic, on specified date
Archive Date:
August 16, 2019
Original Set Aside:
N/A
Set Aside:
Total Small Business
Classification Code:
34 -- Metalworking machinery
NAICS Code:
332 -- Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing/332216 -- Saw Blade and Handtool Manufacturing
I am sure it is for paper cutting.
Guillotine in today’s world is a paper cutter. I have also known carpenters who call their klick flooring cutter a guillotine. Being it’s the Navy it could be an order for big paper cutters.
They opted for the C19 jabs instead. Less mess, greater numbers, less scrutiny. Agenda #1, mass depopulation by whatever means necessary.