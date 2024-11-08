I offer my heart-felt congratulations to America first, for those who worked tirelessly for this election, those who campaigned fiercely, and to President Trump.

May God continue to protect him.

Let's be elated.

Let's defy the notion of exclusion or racism the left doles. Blacks,Hispanics and the youth came out for President Trump. And stuck on CNN 65 plus moved to what has been Demo-crap. Sorry. My spelling again. Democrat.

My message is that now is no time to rest. The municipal deep state moves. The globalist order moves.

They are recalibrating, pressing on.

Last night I gave a fiery presentation in Kitchener.

I will make an appeal to President Trump to speak against our bills that threaten to jail us for speech in Canada. My request will be that it be a condition for trade that our Canadian government not oppress the people of Canada. It is a human right violation of the highest order.

I will ask him to highlight that 100 plus churches have burned in Canada without our government opening an inquiry or admonishing it as hate or even asking for reconciliation.

This must be declared internationally as hate against Christians.

It is evil that moves. It is the globalists that need Christians to fall. Because Christians the world over have been a cog in their wheel. You believe God and worship him how you want.

But it is obvious that the globalists worship lucifer.

The mocking of Christianity is one of the tell tale signs of crimes of the occult. For whatever reason satanism aims itself at Christianity.

Christians unnerve them to no end. I'm ok with that.

But like all communist orders, no religion is safe. Look to the Uyghers who are Muslim in China and exceptionally persecuted.

The hallmark of a progressive society is not authoritarianism where we enforce one belief, aka Dei, but tolerance of how we meet our God. I meet him as a Christian and love my First Nation friends, my Jewish friends, my Muslim friends, my atheist friend, etc. Why wouldn't I. I meet them in our humanity.

Reconciliation should mean love towards all peoples but mostly tolerance in how others derive strength.

God is the last conspiracy. The evil is real. And with that we must know that only good can defeat evil.

reconciliation and self interest, is that good and love must be joined. Pray with me now.

that we find peace together despite our different beliefs, and that we recognize our true foe that comes for us each.

while divided by the art of the globalists, they have the upper hand.

my prayer for reconciliation is that this truth embody your heart.

we must join together to push together against this globalist order.

Amen.

It is transhumanism and control they offer with their sweet words couched in dei,esg. They come for us our children's future. For the concept of humanity itself. Yes. All races must understand this. They seek to make themselves god, while making us divide over how we meet our God.

The focus on our past is so we don't see the globalists and who it is they are. They bring the colonialist globalist order. Add cbdc, digital id, and they take instantly what they promise to give half taken from another.

I see in Bill C-293 that oppression moves. It moves. It does not define Indigenous. This is the Indigenous They don't define.

The ability to communicate together in respect, and most importantly permit each of us to worship and find strength from God how it is in our souls that we meet Him, will be a cornerstone of the our strength.

Kamala said fight.

I say work. Don't let yourself be complacent.

Working may mean you see each others humanity rather then put each other in the box they carved for us.

