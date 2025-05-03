LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LawyerLisa's avatar
LawyerLisa
1h

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) secured an initial supply of 500,000 doses of GSK's Arepanrix™ H5N1 A/American wigeon clade 2.3. 4.4b vaccine. This vaccine is designed for human use against avian influenza, specifically targeting the H5N1 strain currently circulating in North America. The purchase was made to proactively protect individuals at higher risk of exposure to the virus.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dez's avatar
Dez
1h

Will that vaccine be with Nano tech and Graphene.... or without

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture