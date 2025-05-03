Please watch my 3 minute video.

On December 17, 2024 parliament closed for business. It has never reopened.

On December 20, 2024 Jagmeet says in an official letter he'll topple the government. Literally right after years of not doing so, and as soon as he cannot.

January 6, 2025, government was prorogued at the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The Governor General agreed to the request, and Parliament was suspended until March 24, 2025

Parliament was dissolved on March 23, 2025. This was done by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister.

But they authorized 40 billion in New spending.

Parliament will return on May 26, which will mark the first day of the 45th Parliament.

So far there is 161 days with no one speakng debating or holding liberal feet to hell fires.

Chat gpt- The World Health Organization's (WHO) 78th World Health Assembly (WHA) is scheduled to take place from May 19 to May 27, 2025, in Geneva. During this assembly, member states will consider the adoption of the finalized draft of the Pandemic Agreement, which was concluded on April 16, 2025 .

Google ai

‘In response to the current avian influenza outbreak, Health Canada has authorized a change in the Arepanrix H5N1 A/American wigeon vaccine strain. This authorization was completed on February 18, 2025. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) in Canada provides guidance on vaccine use. Additionally, the USDA is also supporting projects related to avian influenza prevention, vaccines, and research.

Key points:

Vaccine Strain Change Authorized: Health Canada approved a change in the Arepanrix H5N1 A/American wigeon vaccine strain on February 18, 2025.

NACI Guidance: The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) provides expert guidance on vaccine use in Canada, including the use of Arepanrix H5N1 A/American wigeon Canada.ca.

USDA Support: The USDA is funding projects related to avian influenza prevention, vaccines, and research.

Regulatory Acceleration: Having authorized vaccines can streamline regulatory processes if strain changes are needed during a pandemic Canada.ca.”

I asked for more info from Google ai

“Several Canadian jurisdictions have declared "emerging" status for bird flu (highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI) in domestic poultry, meaning they have confirmed cases of the disease within their borders. As of May 3, 2025, the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island, and Quebec have all experienced HPAI detections in domestic poultry. Additionally, while not a province, Nunavut has also been affected.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

Alberta: Confirmed HPAI in a non-commercial premises.

British Columbia: Several cases of HPAI, including the H5N2 subtype.

Manitoba: Experienced HPAI detections in domestic poultry.

New Brunswick: While no infected premises have been identified, HPAI has been detected in wild birds.

Newfoundland and Labrador: Confirmed the presence of HPAI H5N5 subtype in poultry.

Nova Scotia: Has reported cases of HPAI.

Ontario: Several cases of HPAI have been confirmed.

Prince Edward Island: Has reported cases of HPAI.

Quebec: Detected Low Pathogenic Avian Influenza (LPAI) H5 subtype.

Nunavut: HPAI detections have been reported in wild birds.”

I wanted to know if phac purchased any vaccines for bird flu

‘The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) secured an initial supply of 500,000 doses of GSK's Arepanrix™ H5N1 A/American wigeon clade 2.3. 4.4b vaccine. This vaccine is designed for human use against avian influenza, specifically targeting the H5N1 strain currently circulating in North America. The purchase was made to proactively protect individuals at higher risk of exposure to the virus.”

Could a good old pandemic interrupt Parliament. Can anyone even imagine Carney taking debate without Rosemary Barton and the CCP playing interference? Imagine questions from 144 strong conservatives hoping mad. Carney is our dictator. He needs CCP, BIG BROTHER, THE WHO, UN BIS BOUGHT STATE MEDIA RUNNIMG INTERFERENCE.

DON'T FORGET MR. BIG.

They have the same hands and dimples

Less the ozempic I'm guessing.

I bet those hands are twins.

