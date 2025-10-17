OK by now you know how I think. Come up with a systematic set of contacts and run through them. If you are retired please use the following collection to systematically send the AIN tribunal decision to.

Here is the decision.

https://allianceofindigenousnations.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/AIN-Declaration-of-Bioweapons-8October2025-1.pdf

Teachers’ Federations

Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) (in French only)

Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF)

Ontario Teachers’ Federation (OTF)

Qualifications Evaluation Council of Ontario (QECO)

Directors/Supervisory Officers Organization

Association des gestionnaires de l’éducation franco-ontarienne (AGÉFO) (in French only)

Council of Directors of Education (CODE)

Conseil ontarien des directions de l’éducation de langue française (CODELF) (in French only)

Institute for Educational Leadership (IEL)

Ontario Association of School Business Officials (OASBO)

Ontario Catholic School Business Officials’ Association (OCSBA)

Ontario Catholic Supervisory Officers’ Association (OCSOA)

Ontario Public Supervisory Officers’ Association (OPSOA)

Principal Organizations

Association des directions et des directions adjointes des écoles franco-ontariennes (ADFO) (in French only)

Catholic Principals’ Council of Ontario (CPCO)

Ontario Principals’ Council (OPC)

Trustee Organizations

Association des conseils scolaires des écoles publiques de l’Ontario (ACÉPO) (in French only)

Association franco-ontarienne des conseils scolaires catholiques (AFOCSC) (in French only)

Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association (OCSTA)

Ontario Public School Boards’ Association (OPSBA)

Ontario Student Trustees’ Association (OSTA)

you could search for your province, state or location. We need sustained pressure with this decision. Let them know we have it.

Send it with a reminder that Truth and Reconciliation involves the validation of the Indigenous Systems of governance and law.

Remind them they “have a responsibility and a role to play on the path to reconciliation, whether it’s through education, training, advocacy, or simply listening with an open heart.”

Let them know they need to “move forward with open minds, reaffirm their commitment to reconciliation.”

You can do the same search for your province or location. You can pick you city councilors.

