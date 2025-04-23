Say no to Climate Fascism.
Say no to climate totalitarians.
Say no resoundingly to the future climate fascists have planned
Say no to the totalitarianism under the guise of climate.
The climate creeps have our children and grand children in their sights.
Listen share.
Roll up your sleeves.
Hi - Sorry, I wanted to post this on your substack pass it on: https://christine257.substack.com/p/vaccines-they-are-weapons-ordered
The United States Army is spending millions upon millions of your tax dollars on a variety of weapons including nanotechnology and quantum mechanics, which just so happens to be a key component of Big Pharma’s latest “vaccines.”
https://christine257.substack.com/p/army-research-into-nanotechnology
Basically, the U.S. government is representing to the public that this is a response to a health event. But in fact, what they are doing is a military operation. These so-called vaccines aren’t really vaccines, but have been manufactured under defense contracts, utilizing the Defense Production Act, other transaction authority, and emergency use authorization under a public health emergency. When these things are used together, then good manufacturing practices don’t apply to these products at all.
https://christine257.substack.com/p/these-so-called-vaccines-arent-really
In a new hour-long presentation – watch it here: https://sensereceptornews.com/?p=15980 – Latypova lays out the copious evidence she has compiled – including “receipts” – to show that covid injections are nothing more than a bioweapon that was unleashed on the world by the United States Department of Defense (DoD) via the corrupt U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
https://christine257.substack.com/p/covid-injections-are-nothing-more
The Expose, back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists in America were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna - which Moderna went on to Patent in 2013
Basically it is irrefutable proof that Moderna, in America, created the Covid-19 virus and here are the Patents for it: ModernaGate: Moderna wins Award for Deadly Covid Vaccine it was able to create prior to 2019 because “Murderna” is responsible for creating the Covid-19 Virus in a BioLab… #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG By The Exposé on April 30, 2023
https://christine257.substack.com/p/cctcggcgggcacgt
Moderna's Covid-19 virus Inventors: Stephane Bancel, Tirtha Chakraborty, Antonin de Fougerolles, Sayda M. Elbashir, Matthias John, Atanu Roy, Susan Whoriskey, Kristy M. Wood, Paul Hatala, Jason P. Schrum, Kenechi Ejebe, Jeff Lynn Ellsworth, Justin Guild -
Not a Chinese name amongst them.
Learn more about this bombshell SARS-CoV-2 laboratory origin evidence at The Expose.
https://christine257.substack.com/p/moderna-patented-a-19-nucleotide
May 17 2024 (Reuters) - Moderna (MRNA.O) said on Friday the European Patent Office had upheld the validity of one of the company's key patents, a win in an ongoing COVID-19 vaccine dispute with Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech (22UAy.DE)
To make a vaccine, they had to have a virus to make it from (back in 2019 published that DARPA Scientists in America were bragging on Twitter that they had made the Covid-19 virus with Moderna).
How did the American patented Covid virus patented in 2013 by Moderna in America, get from a sealed bottle in an American level 4 secure Biolab, when only America had the patented Covid-19 virus from 2013, exclusive to them, but into specifically, the American Military Athletes who attended the Military Games in Wuhan, a virus that went on to infect the world from Wuhan, causing millions of injuries and deaths by Covid virus or Covid vaccines - and who in 2019 had the American authority to make that possible, in what appears to be an American Military Operation, to blame the Chinese for it?
Bill Gates gets $7.5B donation from American taxpayers during pandemic (what for and by Biden Autopen?)
With a net worth of $126 billion, Gates doesn’t fit the profile of a middle-class folk.
(Plus the 400 Million he got when he sold his purchase price 50 million Pfizer shares)
https://christine257.substack.com/p/bill-gates-gets-75b-donation-from
Event 201: Peruvian Court Names Bill Gates, Rockefeller & Soros as Criminal Elite Responsible for Covid-19 By Derek Knauss October 29, 2022
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2022/10/peruvian-court-names-bill-gates-rockefeller-soros-as-criminal-elite-responsible-for-covid-19/
https://christine257.substack.com/p/event-201-peruvian-court-names-bill
Bill Gates owns patent that grants him “exclusive rights” to “computerize” the human body
12/12/2022 / By Ethan Huff
https://christine257.substack.com/p/bill-gates-owns-patent-that-grants
The 2019 World Military Games, often referred to as the "Military Olympics," brought together nearly 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries to Wuhan, a city that would later become the epicenter of the global pandemic. The presence of multiple athletes from various countries reporting similar symptoms has intensified scrutiny of the timeline and origin of the virus's initial spread.
Suppressed report reveals U.S. troops had COVID-19 symptoms in Wuhan months before pandemic began
April 11, 2025 by Willow Tohl
Edwin
Apr 11
A previously withheld military report confirmed that seven U.S. service members exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms during the October 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan, contradicting earlier Biden administration claims that no illnesses occurred.
The two-page report, finalized in December 2022, was only made public in March 2025, raising concerns about transparency. It was submitted to congressional committees in 2022 but not published until years later.
The findings support claims that the virus circulated in Wuhan as early as October 2019, conflicting with China’s official timeline (first case: December 1, 2019). Other international athletes also reported similar illnesses during the games.
Experts like Richard Ebright and lawmakers like Sen. Joni Ernst condemned the Biden administration’s suppression of the report and demanded accountability regarding COVID-19’s origins.
The report has reignited debates over pandemic origins, with lawmakers pushing for more inquiries into China’s early outbreak and U.S. government transparency, potentially impacting global health policies.
In a significant development that has reignited debates over the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, a suppressed military report has confirmed that seven U.S. service members exhibited COVID-19-like symptoms during the 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan, China, months before the official start of the pandemic. The report, which the Biden administration withheld from public release for over two years, was finally made public in March 2025, raising questions about the transparency and timing of the information.
The suppressed report and its contents
The two-page military report, finalized in December 2022, detailed that seven American military personnel experienced symptoms consistent with COVID-19 during or shortly after the October 2019 World Military Games in Wuhan. These findings directly contradict earlier statements by the Biden administration, which, through Defense Department spokesman John Kirby, had claimed in 2021 that no such illnesses had occurred.
The report was quietly transmitted to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees in 2022, as required by the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act. However, it did not appear on a government website until late March 2025, when the Trump administration uploaded it to a Defense Department database. The Pentagon has not disclosed when it first became aware of the soldiers' illnesses and declined to comment on the report's contents.
Historical context and implications
The 2019 World Military Games, often referred to as the "military Olympics," brought together nearly 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries to Wuhan, a city that would later become the epicenter of the global pandemic. The presence of multiple athletes from various countries reporting similar symptoms has intensified scrutiny of the timeline and origin of the virus's initial spread.
Chinese officials have long maintained that the first patient with COVID-19 became sick on December 1, 2019. However, credible sources and anecdotal evidence suggest a much earlier exposure, particularly during the October 2019 World Military Games. For instance, athletes from Germany, France, Italy and Luxembourg reported falling ill with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and some described Wuhan as a "ghost town" with empty streets and heightened health precautions.
Expert reactions and congressional demands
Rutgers University professor Richard Ebright, a vocal advocate for the lab-leak theory, stated that the withheld report strengthens existing evidence that COVID-19 was circulating in Wuhan in October-November 2019. "This new information strengthens U.S. and allied intelligence data indicating that COVID-19 was circulating in Wuhan in October-November 2019," Ebright told the Washington Free Beacon. He criticized the Biden administration and Congress for keeping the report from the public, calling it "an outrage."
C’mon Canada, you’ve got this. And, now we know Carney’s uncle Klaus has been caught with his hand in the cookie jar which is fast bringing attention to where the cookie jar came from.