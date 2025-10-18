Those that get power from dark pentagram hexagram worship are the Canaanites and Phoenicians described in the Bible. A long lineage that is more biblical then you'd imagine.

Is that King Charlie and the biggest pedo rewarded with a title?blimey Seville?

Now we literally are at a point in time where the rise of the AI state and the chipping of citizens phrophecied in the book of Revelations (last book of the New testament) is on our door step.

Is that Sir pedo and Satan's minion Tony Blair.

2025 and I'm quoting Revelations as material to or more than News items.

The tops of our religions have long been perverted to bend to the order of Molech Baal and child sacrifice. Wait 80 vaccines for kids in the US now?

That is why I now understand two things are true at once. We haven't dug up bodies at the residential schools and a child sacrifice order was evident in the royal peerage that lusts after our children.

Where do they access kids. Yesterday I heard a presentation on CAS medical kidnapping.

Christian children are the pinnacle to abuse By the satanic order. Thus they pose as priests to gain access. They work in children's aid. They use government systems to traffic.

So we must come to terms that this pedo order stalked our indigenous too.

The pedo order funds the divide between Christians and our indigenous, while disguising their entrenched systems to break up families and complete medical child sacrifice and sterilization and abortion all as rituals.

Thus first nations children who were also Christian would be Hugely at risk.

Sir Pedo with who is Keir Starmer. The cult at the top must mk ultra sex abuse their future political slaves. What do you think.

Here is The book of Revelations. It is why the antichristan ai order will eliminate Christians systematically and have been doing so for at least a century.

it is because the chip to buy or sell was set down in the book of Revelations . We are being assembled into a system that few will have the stones to fight. I believe if you are called to fight it you will feel that strongly. You will have courage that moves because the holy spirit calls you. And you will do some from all religions, creeds and beliefs. And you will look beside you at a smiling Christian who will be happy to see you in the fight.

How can you read the book and not see this is now. Ai blockchai digital ID cbdc to buy and sell? If the only book you ever read was the Bible, you'd know EXACTLY what was going on.

Revelation 13 starting at 11

And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world.

9 If any man have an ear, let him hear.

10 He that leadeth into captivity shall go into captivity: he that killeth with the sword must be killed with the sword. Here is the patience and the faith of the saints.

11 And I beheld another beast coming up out of the earth; and he had two horns like a lamb, and he spake as a dragon.

12 And he exerciseth all the power of the first beast before him, and causeth the earth and them which dwell therein to worship the first beast, whose deadly wound was healed.

13 And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,

14 And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.

15 And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.

16 And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads:

17 And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.

18 Here is wisdom. Let him that hath understanding count the number of the beast: for it is the number of a man; and his number is Six hundred threescore and six.”

Chippimg citizens is the mark of the beast. Blockchain carbon lifetime budgets is the mark of the beast.

Ethiopia famine was likely to kill by starvation like Stalin starvation of 60 million Christians was. Ethiopia got the new testament before even Europe. Ethiopia was the largest seat of Christianity in Africa. This year Christians in Nigeria are being beheaded en mass.

(Kabbalah nut ball belief- the chosen ones all need to be transgender or rather androgyne like Adam Kadmon, who was in the garden of Eden. He is Adam Kadmon before God took out the rib and made Eve. Well chosen people need to emulate Adam hermaphrodite to bring on their Messiah. Literally a twisted messianic belief that believes purity and power is found in becoming hermaphrodite like Adam Kadmon. You think the chosen people.might want to know their cis gendered bodies are in the way of the Messiah coming according to a little known sect. Pritzker family in Illinois funded an 18 year translation on the ZOHAR where this system is set out. Hollyweird has more tans kids per capita and kaballa worship then anywhere. Oh and Pritzker family also heavilyfunds global trans initiatives that end up everywhere. And of course Christians biblical gender view is also hate to that system eh guys. is because it is interfeering in a messianic belief.)

You will have to hate the satanic worship at the highest orders, but search to understand who they fear most

.

Yes the Antichrist himself fears true disciples of Christ.read the book of Revelations and compare it to the year 2025.

Dude? Or lady boy?

We are here friends. 2025.

Who you think is your enemy might just be your new warrior friend. Open the boxes that they make and step out.

Are the woke manipulated to move a secret messianic belief system. How do they feel about that.

Share

Leave a comment