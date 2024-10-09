Share this post
NFPs EVERY citizen must learn this and share
Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone
Lawyer Lisa (Miron) On Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone, EP 39
Lawyer Lisa (Miron) stopped by Mind Matters and Everything Else With Dr. Joseph Sansone to discuss NFPs (National Focal Points) as part of the WHOs infiltration or usurpation of representative government in Canada and also in the United States…
3 hours ago · 16 likes · 3 comments · Dr. Joseph Sansone and LawyerLisa
You are changing people’s belief systems. Which are changing because they have to change.
Importantly, the subtext of every conversation with Pro-Vaxxers is:
“ What were you not willing to believe about the coordinated Covid response that you now realize is, and always was, true ? “
Followed by:
“ Is there anything I’m telling you today, that you are not willing to believe, today? “