Law as a weapon for demorilization. I am beside myself watching this.

The UK might be THE hotbed of policies aimed at demorilization.

I've never seen anything like this, on the absurd scale it is beyond the pale.

Here is “the law" in operation. IT'S THE YOU AREN'T WATCHING BBC ANYMORE CRIME. OR ARE YOU. WITH WARRANTS, CHARGES, AND POLICE OFFICERS.

I lived in Oxford. My favorite word I added to my vocabulary that might work here-

WANKERS.

Law as a weapon for demorilization. Here are the statistics on the level of pursuit against citizens for the, YOU AREN'T WATCHING BBC, OR ARE YOU CRIME.

# boycottBBC

Meanwhile they emptied prisons for 5k approximately in social media speechers.

If you know history… this has happened before. It is not a harbinger of good times. You cannot comply your way out if this.

Soon the license will be to prove you watched your minimum dose of bullshit a day.

Violent crimes?

Violent criminals?

Rape gangs of children?

