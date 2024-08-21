I believe we are connected. New Zealand saw some terrible repression. Can we circulate this for Kristen?

“PETITION TO RELEASE THE PFIZER/BIONTECH CONTRACT:

Please sign my parliamentary petition for the release of the Pfizer/BioNTech contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines in New Zealand (“the Contract”): https://lnkd.in/gnjrHxr5

Hard-working Kiwi taxpayers paid for the vaccines which were not tested to ascertain if they stopped transmission. Taxpayers deserve to see the terms and conditions of the Contract (including the indemnities that the New Zealand Government granted to Pfizer/BioNTech on behalf of New Zealand and other nations - yes that is correct according to official information). Many of us have requested the Contract under the Official Information Act 1982 and have been denied on the basis of commercial interests. What about the interests of the public to know how their tax is being spent by their elected representatives? Even the Ombudsman has denied the release of the Contract which has contributed to significant national debt. In addition, the Courts have refused to release the Contract. We have tried all the usual methods to view the Contract which may have had the biggest impact on our health, wealth and socio-economic position in the history of our nation. It is time to send a strong message to parliament. So please sign and ask others to do the same.

Thank you, Kirsten Murfitt PS: yes, they have forced me to change the wording of the peition, but it is what it is.”

Petition of Kirsten Murfitt: Release the Pfizer/BioNTech contract for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines

Published date: 30 Jul. 2024

Petition request

That the House of Representatives urge the Government to publicly release the original contract between Pfizer/BioNTech (Pfizer) and the Government for the supply of the COVID-19 vaccines, along with any subsequent contracts, variations, assignments and/or novation of contract (Pfizer Documents).

Petition reason

Requests for the release of the Pfizer Documents have been refused on the basis that it would unreasonably prejudice the commercial position of Pfizer. On 1 December 2023 Te Whatu Ora acknowledged that four deaths in New Zealand are possibly linked to adverse reactions following COVID-19 vaccination. The Government granted indemnities to Pfizer and as such, I believe the release of the Pfizer Documents is in the public interest.

