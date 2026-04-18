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A significant event in the history of world religions took place in New York in 2025 yet received no press coverage...

Elizabeth Glass

Apr 18

R

Elizabeth Glass, ElizabethGlass(.)org, all rights reserved



A significant event in the history of world religions took place in New York in 2025 yet received no press coverage: the first Noahide Law class at a U.S. Catholic Church.

I attended the class and on April 12, 2026, Noahide Law experts Jana and Steven Bennun - former Zionists turned anti-Zionist activists - interviewed me about it[1] on their platform “Israeli News Live” (INL).[2]

Originating in the Jewish Talmud, the seven Noahide Laws were codified into U.S. federal law in the problematically vague H.J. Res. 104: “Education Day, U.S.A.” in 1991[3] and “…include prohibitions against worshipping idols, cursing God, murder, adultery and sexual immorality, theft, eating flesh torn from a living animal, as well as the obligation to establish courts of justice.”[4]

According to the Orthodox Jewish group Chabad the Noahide Laws “…are rules that all of us must keep regardless of who we are or from where we come.”[5]

“…rules that all of us must keep…”? How is it acceptable for worshippers of one religion to enforce “rules” on non-adherents?

Yet here we are: agree to these laws and become a “Noahide” or violate the laws and the punishment is...decapitation?

“That’s crazy; I don’t believe it.” That is exactly what I said when told of these laws.

Listen to the two-minute audio recording of the class in the INL interview (at the 13:54 mark; pardon my PG-13 humor).

From the late Professor and Holocaust survivor Israel Shahak’s Jewish History, Jewish Religion – The Weight of Three Thousand Years: “Christianity is classified by rabbinical teaching as idolatry.”[6]

Since the Noahide Laws prohibit idol worship praying to Jesus Christ is a capital offense...and the class was at a CHURCH. Can you imagine?

To clarify: becoming a Noahide does NOT mean a Gentile (non-Jew) has converted to Judaism.

In 2022 I created the video “What are the Noahide Laws, and Why was Presidnet Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?”[7] documenting my opposition to these laws; doing so necessitated explaining what they are.

Like deceived lower-level Freemasons[8], most Jews incorrectly believe Judaism is based on the Old Testament, but it is in fact based on the Talmud and Kabbalah[9]. Freemasonry is also cabalistic; many refer to Freemasonry as “Judaism for Gentiles.”[10]

As mentioned in the INL interview, when I went to Hebrew School - I had a Bat Mitzvah at a Reform Synagogue on Long Island in the 1980’s - we did not study the Talmud; from my understanding, only a small percentage of Jews do. It was shocking to learn about the content of the Talmud[11] notably that there exist one set of laws for Jews, and another for non-Jews.

According to the Talmud, non-Jews are considered like animals, and per the Talmud “…fraud does not apply to Gentiles...”[12] something to be cognizant of when fact-checking this article.

For the record: just because a subset within a group is engaged in nefarious activities, it doesn’t make the whole group responsible. As a Jew, I object to being held responsible for an agenda I am actively opposing.

The class was taught by a man who is most likely a Noahide and 21st degree Freemason[13].

There were twelve students in the class, including one whom I suspect was an undercover police officer; a uniformed man circled the perimeter of the church with a (bomb-sniffing?) dog.

That said, the class had a jovial atmosphere, like a Seinfeld studio audience waiting for the next punchline.

As mentioned in the interview, I did not write in detail about the class when it happened out of concern for the safety of the undercover police officer; I am doing so now so my silence is not misinterpreted.

Witnessing the first Noahide Law class at a Catholic church in the U.S. was painful but the fact that a Jewish mother was present to express her opposition to these Satanic laws is powerful symbolism, and hopefully an indication the agenda will fail.

The fact that the instructor defended capital punishment for female adulterers was wild but compared to Epstein associates he is practically a boy scout[14].

In December 2021 Jana and Steven survived an assassination attempt executed by a (covertly) Zionist “medical freedom” doctor; Jana’s sweet father was killed. As mentioned in the INL interview, I did a short documentary and book about the crime[15]. I want to thank both of them for their brave activism in exposing these laws.

Jana’s brilliant Substack[16] documents the implementation of the Noahide Laws. One of her posts I co-wrote with her: asking questions about the implementation of Noahide judges[17] With changes in capital punishment laws, prison infrastructure, wildly unlawful court rulings, and a tsunami of premature deaths, are the Noahide Laws already here, albeit covertly?[18]

Why Long Island? Why did the first Noahide Law class at a Catholic Church take place here?

The NYC suburb of Long Island (made up of Nassau and Suffolk Counties) has a population of 2.9 million residents; 52% of Long Islanders are Catholic, 16% of Nassau County and 7% of Suffolk County are Jewish[19]. “...nearly all of Long Island...is extremely expensive to live in by national standards.”[20]

As a Long Island native living in Manhattan in 2019 my world changed when the two youngest of my four children were kicked out of school because of the forced shot law[21]; after learning children were receiving deadly jabs at school without parental knowledge or consent, I became a grassroots political candidate and challenged the sponsor of that law.

In organizing NY parents in the medical freedom/anti-mandate movement, we met some amazing Long Island parents. That said, in my opinion most Long Island parents in the freedom movement only cared about themselves.

When COVID-19 hit, “Glass for Senate” volunteers[22] hit the streets, warning the community about the dangers of the COVID shot; Long Islanders cognizant of the shot agenda organized in secretive social media groups and remained silent as the COVID agenda tore apart the lives of children.

With annual property taxes of $10k and up and pediatric shot mandates, one could argue Long Islanders are already de facto slaves, albeit high-end ones.

From “War in Iran and COVID: Is there a Connection?”[23]:

“Silence is viewed as consent. Mandatory masks and shot mandates were a test of compliance; some have argued these dangerous protocols were Satanic rituals[24]. The CDC[25] and American Academy of Pediatrics[26] recommended the C19V for babies; most Americans remained silent on these sacrificial-Baal-like medical procedures. These unlawful measures also served to help authorities identify their opposition: those who spoke out.”

The class took place on January 27, 2025; at that time, the church community had just lost a few leaders; respectfully, please do not contact the church and honor their privacy. As Jana has documented, the infiltration of Catholicism goes back many years.

January 27 = 1/27 = 1,2,7 = significant in numerology, as were the dates of the funerals of the church leaders.

One of the first things the Bolsheviks did after taking hold of Russia in 1918 and mass murdering millions of Russians[27] was institute the Gregorian calendar[28]; while out of the scope of this article, the nonsensical Gregorian calendar is used in nefarious ways and should be scrapped.

The north shore of Long Island runs along the ley-lines: the fault line of the earth’s mysterious electromagnetic forces. This church is near Nicolas Tesla’s lab, Brookhaven Lab, and the now-shuttered Shoreham nuclear power plant[29].

People think World War 3 is happening thousands of miles away, but it is here, too.

In the INL interview I opined that the Noahides - those tasked with enforcing the Noahide Laws - are psychopaths. To clarify: anyone in alignment with the Noahide Laws is a psychopath; a Noahide is an individual who agreed to be the slave of a psychopath.

Speaking of being a psychopath’s slave: most Americans view President Trump as a madman for dragging the U.S. into a deadly war in Iran that is counter to U.S. interests and triggering massive disruptions throughout the world.

However, the President is merely the symbolic mouthpiece for the agenda of invoking Noahide Laws internationally per Netanyahu’s Talmudic regime[30].

Once these laws are understood in context on the international stage, the goal of certain confusing world events - annihilation of the Palestinians, invasion of Lebanon, “decapitation” military strategy in Iran - becomes quite clear.

If Christians and Muslims are mass-murdering each other, instituting the Noahide Laws will be much easier. It needs to STOP[31].

“Liz, I am totally opposed to this, but I’ll be fired if I speak out.”

And the agenda marches on...

Sending love and courage to all in these challenging days.

[1] “New York Catholic Church Hosts Noahide Law Class,” Israeli News Live, 12 April 2026,

[2] Website:

https://israelinewslive.org

; YT: “Israeli News Live,”; Substack: https://substack.com/@janasutoova ; https://substack.com/@stevenbennun

[3] https://www.congress.gov/bill/102nd-congress/house-joint-resolution/104/text

[4] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Seven_Laws_of_Noah

[5] https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/62221/jewish/The-7-Noahide-Laws.htm

[6] https://ifamericansknew.org/cur_sit/shahak.html (free pdf)

[7] “What are the Noahide Laws, and Why was President Trump’s Doctor Promoting Them?”, @ elizabethglass34, May 2022,

[8] See, for example: Freemasonry Watch, Masonry and Politics, https://freemasonrywatch.org/politics_masonry.html

[9] https://www.amazon.com/Kabbalah-Secrets-Christians-Need-Know/dp/1095680005

[10] “Freemasonry and the Noachide Laws,” FourWinds10(.)com

[11] https://www.unz.com/runz/american-pravda-oddities-of-the-jewish-religion/

[12] Shahak, Jewish History, p. 107

[13] “Freemasonry and the Noachide Laws, Fourwinds10(.)com, Freemasonry Watch,

https://freemasonrywatch

(.)org

[14] https://www.npr.org/2026/02/03/nx-s1-5696975/what-to-know-epstein-files-latest

[15] “Did a medical freedom doctor become an assassin?” James Hill, MD’s newsletter, 11 February 2025,

James Hill MD’s Newsletter

Did a “medical freedom” doctor become an assassin?

In December 2021, 80 year-old Stefan Suto died in a Florida hotel room after home treatment for a respiratory illness in Tennessee by Dr. Carrie Madej with multiple intravenous (IV) infusions of a non-weight-based dose of 21 ml (milliliters) food grade (3%) hydrogen peroxide…

Listen now

a year ago · 42 likes · 7 comments · James Hill, MD

; “Medical Freedom Hero or Cold-Blooded Murderer?” 24 November 2025,

[16] https://substack.com/profile/40269635-jana-s-bennun?utm_source=global-search

[17] “Are US Judges Being Covertly Assassinated to Make Way for Noahide Judges?”, Jana S Bennun and Elizabeth Glass, November 2025,

[18] This is the subject of a separate post.

[19] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Long_Island#Demographics

[20] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Long_Island

[21] https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2019/S2994

[22] See the “Campaign” highlight on “@ glass_for_sovereignty on Instagram

[23] Here: Substack article; see also “Was the C19 Biowarfare Program Genetically Targeted?”

[24] “Makow-V/Mask Signal Acceptance into a Satanic Cult, Henry Makow, January 28, 2022, henrymakow(.)com

[25] “COVID-19 v for children 6 months and older is safe,” CDC, https://www.cdc.gov/covid/communication/vaccines-children-teens.html

[26] “COVID-19 V’s: Safe and Effective in Children Aged 5-11Years,” American Academy of Pediatrics, August 22, https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article/150/2/e2022057314/188024/COVID-19-Vaccines-Safe-and-Effective-in-Children?autologincheck=redirected

[27] “Solzhenitzyn – Bolshevik Revolution entirely a Jewish Affair,” 23 June 2024, https://henrymakow.com/2024/06/Have-No-Illusions-about-Communist-Threat%20.html

[28] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gregorian_calendar

[29] Tour of the Long Island Labyrinth, 21 March 2023, @ elizabethglass34, YouTube

[30] https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-reported-to-say-legal-system-based-on-talmud/

[31] “An Urgent Message to Members of the United States Armed Forces,” Elizabeth Glass, 16 March 2026, https://substack.com/@elizabethglass1/p-191207688