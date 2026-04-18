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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
2h

"New York Catholic Church Hosts Noahide Law Class"

Oh fuck.

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Master Chief's avatar
Master Chief
1h

Hi Lisa! I read your article and I like your effort to raise awareness regarding the Noahide laws! The Roman Catholic Church had observed this aspect of Talmudic Judaism and most nominal Catholics were aware of this in the 50's. It wasn't until the Bolshevik takeover and the subsequent subversion of Catholic seminaries by progressive Bolshevik operatives that they were able to infiltrate and steer the Vatican 2 council to embrace Judaism. They did this through promulgating false doctrines such as Nostra Aetate. Father Fahey who lived during the time of the Russian revolution wrote a series of books on the nature of the revolution and who was behind it. His work is considered the best treatises on the subject. Sadly the ignorance of "Catholics" today is a direct result of the infiltration of the Church by its enemies. It is no wonder that these "Catholics" who have lost their heritage accept false doctrines, and hiringlings for shepards.

However I noticed one huge non sequitur from your guest's column which I want to draw your attention to. Elizabeth states,

"One of the first things the Bolsheviks did after taking hold of Russia in 1918 and mass murdering millions of Russians[27] was institute the Gregorian calendar[28]; while out of the scope of this article, the nonsensical Gregorian calendar is used in nefarious ways and should be scrapped."

And I contend Elizabeth's Jewish roots are getting the better of her here. Most people do not understand why the Catholic Church changed the calendar or updated it, so to speak, and wild ideas fly around cyber space. Without offering any source other than wikipedia, Elizabeth strikes a blow at the Catholic Church, the Gregorian calendar, and the motives of the Catholic Hierarchy of that time. And to all Faithful Catholics too. The Christian West uses this calendar and it has worked for 700 years. One of the primary motives was to fix the date of Christ's Resurrection and therefore be able to disassociate the Feast from ever again coinciding with the Judaism passover ritual. The Catholic Church contends that the Resurrection is the culmination of the passover ritual and that Jesus Resurrected is the Pasch and the culmination of the Old Law! So in the Mind of the Catholic Church to honor God you will celebrate the Risen Christ. Anyone who practices the Jewish Passover is therefore witnessing that Christ is not the God, denies the New Law, and witnesses that the Old Law is still in effect. To believe and practice the Old Law is in effect a rejection of the New and it is an error of Judaism and a building block of the Noahide laws!

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