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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
2h

Think she's far off?

Then watch Katie Perry's latest video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzUs8ohSB3w

Freeze the magazine stand she blows fire on. Look closely!

Thank you, Lisa!

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AI ETBIBLE's avatar
AI ETBIBLE
3h

What about the Zohar numerology (coding) of Altman, Ellison, Zuckerberg et al?

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