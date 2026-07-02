We now have the power to introduce the maleness gene on chromosome 17 and breed out females and how the sexes represent. Consider the DNA plasmids found in our covid shots.

SRY ENCODES MALENESS And is found typically on the Y chromosome.

But once sry is on the X chromosome or in this case chromosome 17 there is no longer typical female presentation.

That means any male with xy whose x has sry can breed out females and introduce this perpetual design flaw into the system.

How about that informed consent you ridiculed?

How long has this been going on?

Here’s the actual University of California (UC Davis) study/story behind “Cosmo” and the SRY gene—clean, factual, and straight to the point.

🐄 The UC Davis “Cosmo” Study (SRY Gene Editing)

🔬 What they did

Scientists at UC Davis (University of California, Davis) used CRISPR gene editing to create a calf named Cosmo (born 2020).

They inserted the SRY gene (the gene that triggers male development) into a cow embryo.

Normally, SRY is found on the Y chromosome and initiates male sex development.

Their goal: produce cattle that generate more male offspring.

🧬 Key detail (this is where confusion often happens)

👉 They did NOT successfully insert SRY into the X chromosome.

Researchers tried to put SRY on the X chromosome (which could have made 100% male offspring)

❌ That attempt failed

✅ Instead, they inserted SRY into chromosome 17 (a “safe harbor” location)

🧠 What that means biologically

Because of this setup:

Normal outcome: 50% XY (male) 50% XX (female)

With Cosmo’s edit: 50% XY → male ~25% XX + SRY → develop as male ~25% XX → female carrier of sry



➡️ Result: ~75% of offspring expected to be male

⚠️ Critical implication

The study explicitly states:

Offspring that inherit SRY can develop as male even without a Y chromosome

That’s the key scientific point:

SRY alone can trigger male development

Chromosomes (XX vs XY) are not the only determinant if SRY is artificially added”

Cosmos Relates to Kabbalah.

Grand Central Terminal is the iconic NYC station (opened 1913)

Famous for: The celestial zodiac ceiling (stars + constellations) The central clock Vanderbilt Hall (event/exhibit space)



👉 This cosmic ceiling is probably what you’re thinking of when you say 🔬

➡️ Result: ~75% of offspring expected to be male

Cosmos As above So below. Reuniting Shekina and Yahweh

🏛️ Grand Central Terminal (the location)

Grand Central Terminal is the iconic NYC station (opened 1913)

Famous for: The celestial zodiac ceiling (stars + constellations) The central clock Vanderbilt Hall (event/exhibit space) “As above. So below"



🌌 “Cosmos” feeling → The ceiling

The ceiling shows constellations painted in gold

It creates a “universe above you” effect

It’s one of the most recognized artistic features of the building

👉

🏙️ One Vanderbilt / SUMMIT (modern add-on)

Right next to it:

One Vanderbilt connects directly underground

Inside is SUMMIT One Vanderbilt , an immersive experience: Mirrors Reflections Light distortions “infinite space” visuals



👉 This is a modern “cosmos-like” experience—but again, artistic, not biological.

🧠

🌌 “As Above, So Below” — what it really means

The phrase “As above, so below” comes from the Emerald Tablet, traditionally linked to Hermes Trismegistus.

🧠 Core idea (simple and direct)

It means:

The pattern of the larger universe (“above”) is reflected in the smaller world (“below”).

Macrocosm → the cosmos, heavens, universal order

Microcosm → humans, Earth, biology, systems

👉 The claim: they mirror each other

🏛️ Why it shows up in places like Grand Central

At Grand Central Terminal, the ceiling shows:

Constellations

Zodiac signs

A stylized “heavens” above travelers

👉 Symbolically:

The sky (above) is painted overhead

Human movement, commerce, life happens below

That’s a classic “as above, so below” expression in architecture:

Order in the heavens → order in society But the cosmos is painted as seen FROM ABOVE. OR IN OTHER WORDS HOW FALLEN ANGELS WOULD HAVE SEEN IT . Get it? Western esoteric traditions Kabbalistic ideas later influenced a number of Western esoteric movements, including: Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn Rosicrucianism some branches of Freemasonry (though Freemasonry as a whole does not teach Kabbalah). These traditions adapted Kabbalistic symbols into broader systems of mysticism, magic, and philosophy. 🌌 Adam Kadmon — the “Primordial Human” in Kabbalah

Note that the kether or top of the sefirot tree translates to Corona or Crown. The Kabbalah overtones of the Corona event should be obvious.

Adam Kadmon is Adam with Eve. Essentially a baphomet. The rib is not out. Aka it's a trans religious reference. Adam Kadmon (אָדָם קַדְמוֹן) comes from Kabbalah.

It does not mean the first man in a literal sense—it’s a cosmic blueprint of creation.

The theme of the reunion of the Shekhinah and the Holy One is one of the central motifs of the Zohar . However, the Zohar generally does not describe this as “Shekhinah and Yahweh reuniting” in those exact terms. Instead, it speaks of the union of:

the Shekhinah (the feminine divine presence, often identified with the tenth sefirah, Malkhut), and

the Holy One, blessed be He (Kudsha Berikh Hu), associated with the masculine aspect of the divine, often linked to Tiferet.

Some of the best-known passages include:

Zohar I:49b–50a (Bereshit/Genesis) – discusses the separation and reunion of the masculine and feminine aspects of the divine after creation. Zohar II:135b–136a (Terumah) – explains that Israel’s commandments and prayers bring about the union of the Shekhinah with the Holy One. Zohar II:215a–216b (Vayakhel) – describes the Sabbath as the time when the Shekhinah is united with the Holy One. Zohar III:7b–8a (Tzav) – develops the idea that earthly worship causes the union of the divine masculine and feminine. Aka as above. So below. Zohar III:97a–99a (Emor) – discusses festivals as occasions for this mystical union.

A recurring phrase throughout the Zohar is:

“For the sake of the union of the Holy One, blessed be He, and His Shekhinah.”

This formula later became standard in the prayers of many Kabbalists, especially in the tradition of Isaac Luria, although the exact wording became more common after the Zohar.

Is “YHWH” the male figure?

In Kabbalistic interpretation, the four-letter divine name (YHWH) is often understood symbolically. The Zohar frequently associates:

the first three letters (Yod-Heh-Vav) with the upper, masculine emanations,

the final Heh with the Shekhinah (Malkhut).

Thus, the “reunion” is often interpreted as the reunion of the final Heh with the rest of the divine Name—not as two separate gods, but as the restoration of harmony within the one God as understood in Kabbalistic symbolism.

This language is symbolic and metaphysical. It reflects the Zohar’s mystical theology and is not understood the same way in mainstream Jewish philosophy, which emphasizes the absolute unity and indivisibility of God.

The Zohar is studied to varying degrees across different Jewish communities. It is central to some traditions, respected but approached cautiously in others, and generally not accepted in still others.

The main groups are:

Hasidic Judaism – The Zohar is foundational. Nearly all Hasidic dynasties regard the Zohar as authoritative.

It is often studied alongside works like the Tanya, Noam Elimelech, and Degel Machaneh Ephraim.

Teachers such as Israel ben Eliezer and Dov Ber of Mezeritch drew heavily on Kabbalistic concepts rooted in the Zohar. Sephardic and Mizrahi Orthodox Judaism Many Sephardic rabbis study the Zohar regularly.

The teachings of Isaac Luria, based partly on the Zohar, have profoundly influenced Sephardic prayer and practice .

In some communities, portions of the Zohar are read on Sabbath nights or during special occasions. Lithuanian (Litvak) Haredi Judaism The Zohar is accepted as an important traditional text.

It is generally studied only by advanced scholars after mastering the Hebrew Bible and the Talmud.

There is usually less emphasis on mystical study than in Hasidic circles. Religious Zionist Judaism Some communities, especially those influenced by Abraham Isaac Kook, study the Zohar extensively.

Others focus primarily on halakhah and Talmud, with less emphasis on Kabbalah. Modern Orthodox Judaism Approaches vary widely.

Some rabbis study and teach the Zohar, while many emphasize the Bible, Talmud, and Jewish law instead.

Groups that generally do not emphasize the Zohar include:

Most Reform Judaism communities.

Most Conservative Judaism communities (though some scholars study it academically).

Reconstructionist Judaism.

Karaite Judaism, which rejects the rabbinic tradition on which the Zohar is based.

Regarding your recent questions about the Shekhinah and Yahweh, the symbolism of the union of the Shekhinah with the Holy One is especially emphasized in Hasidic, Lurianic Kabbalistic, and many Sephardic Kabbalistic traditions. In those traditions, the Zohar is not merely a historical text but a living source of theology, prayer, and mystical interpretation.

the reunion of the Shekhinah and the Holy One (Kudsha Berikh Hu).

ISRAEL

If you mean the ultra-Orthodox (Haredi) parties that have often supported the governments of Benjamin Netanyahu, then yes, most of those communities accept the Zohar as an authoritative sacred text, although they differ in how much they emphasize its study.

The two main Haredi parties are:

Shas – Primarily Sephardi Haredi. It strongly embraces Kabbalah, including the Zohar and the teachings of Isaac Luria. Many of its leading rabbis have encouraged Kabbalistic study, though usually under rabbinic guidance.

United Torah Judaism – An alliance of Ashkenazi Haredi groups, including Hasidic and Lithuanian (Mitnagdic) communities. The Hasidic component places strong emphasis on the Zohar, while the Lithuanian component generally accepts it as authoritative but often reserves its study for advanced scholars.

If your question is specifically about whether Netanyahu’s Haredi allies believe the Zohar’s teachings on the union of the Shekhinah and the Holy One (Kudsha Berikh Hu), the answer is generally yes. Those teachings are accepted within mainstream Haredi Kabbalistic tradition, although interpretations differ among Hasidic, Sephardic, and Lithuanian schools.

As above so below in Kabbalah uniting shekinah and Kudsha Berikh Hu

In Kabbalistic writings, especially the Zohar, the phrase often appears alongside Shekhinah. There, Kudsha Berikh Hu is frequently described as the transcendent, masculine aspect of the Divine, while Shekhinah is described as the indwelling, feminine Divine Presence. Many mystical texts discuss the "union of Kudsha Berikh Hu and the Shekhinah" as a symbolic way of describing spiritual harmony and restoration.

Uniting male and female as a reference to the cosmos and Kabbalah. Cosmos the cow. New world order reproduction. Injecting cosmic perfection.

The Zohar teaches a doctrine of reincarnation, known in Hebrew as gilgul (gilgul neshamot, “the transmigration of souls”), although the teaching is developed much more fully in later Kabbalistic works.

The Zohar

The Zohar contains passages stating that souls may return to the world if they have not completed their spiritual purpose. The reasons given include:

Completing commandments (mitzvot) that were previously neglected.

Correcting spiritual defects.

Achieving a level of perfection that was not reached in an earlier life.

The Zohar presents reincarnation as part of God’s justice and mercy rather than as an endless cycle.

Lurianic Kabbalah

The doctrine became much more systematic in the teachings of Isaac Luria and was recorded by his disciple Hayyim Vital in Sha’ar HaGilgulim.

According to Lurianic Kabbalah:

Most souls undergo one or more reincarnations.

A soul may return multiple times until its particular mission (tikkun, or spiritual rectification) is completed.

Different aspects of a soul can, in some cases, reincarnate separately.

Some souls may temporarily join a living person to assist them spiritually (called ibur, “impregnation”), which is distinguished from reincarnation.

Is this accepted by all Jews?

After the destruction of the Second Temple in 70 CE, Judaism developed primarily into Rabbinic Judaism, centered on the Talmud and Jewish law (halakhah). Kabbalah emerged much later, especially with the appearance of the Zohar in the late 13th century and the teachings of Isaac Luria in the 16th century.

Today, among Orthodox Jews, Kabbalah has had a very broad influence:

Hasidic Judaism (including Chabad-Lubavitch) is deeply influenced by Kabbalah. Hasidic philosophy is largely built on Lurianic Kabbalah interpreted through later Hasidic teachers.

Many Sephardic Orthodox communities also incorporate Lurianic Kabbalah into prayer, customs, and religious life.

Even many Lithuanian (non-Hasidic) Haredi communities, while focusing on Talmud study, accept the authority of the Zohar and many Kabbalistic customs.

However, that does not mean that most Orthodox Jews spend their time studying the Zohar itself.

A typical Orthodox curriculum is still:

Hebrew Bible (Tanakh) Mishnah Talmud Halakhah (Jewish law)

Kabbalah is often reserved for advanced study, although its ideas have filtered into prayer, liturgy, customs, and Hasidic teachings.

Regarding Chabad’s popularity, Chabad has become one of the most visible Jewish organizations worldwide because of its outreach (shluchim, or emissaries). That visibility does not mean it represents a majority of Jews. Most Jews globally are not Orthodox, and many belong to Reform, Conservative, Reconstructionist, or secular communities, where Kabbalah is generally much less central.

So the picture looks roughly like this:

Orthodox Judaism: Kabbalah is widely respected and has significantly shaped theology and practice, though the intensity of study varies.

Haredi and Hasidic Judaism: Kabbalah is foundational, even if not everyone studies the Zohar directly.

Non-Orthodox Judaism: Kabbalah is generally treated as an optional mystical tradition or as a subject of historical and academic interest rather than a central part of religious life.

If your broader question is whether Lurianic Kabbalah has become the dominant theological framework within Haredi Judaism, many scholars would say that, in terms of its influence on worldview, liturgy, and mystical concepts, yes—its ideas have profoundly shaped much of contemporary Haredi and Hasidic thought, even where day-to-day study remains focused on the Talmud and halakhah.

Western esoteric traditions

Kabbalistic ideas later influenced a number of Western esoteric movements, including:

Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn

Rosicrucianism

some branches of Freemasonry (though Freemasonry as a whole does not teach Kabbalah).

These traditions adapted Kabbalistic symbols into broader systems of mysticism, magic, and philosophy.

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Do women study Kabbalah in Orthodox Yeshiva

In most Orthodox Judaism, women do not study Kabbalah in traditional yeshiva setting.

The practice varies by community:

Lithuanian (Yeshivish) Orthodox: Kabbalah is generally reserved for a small number of advanced male scholars who have already mastered the revealed Torah (Bible, Talmud, and Jewish law). Women’s schools focus on Bible, Jewish law relevant to women, ethics, and philosophy rather than Kabbalah.

Hasidic communities: Mystical ideas drawn from Kabbalah often influence sermons and teachings for everyone, including women. However, women typically do not engage in formal study of classical Kabbalistic texts such as the Zohar or the writings of Isaac Luria in a yeshiva environment.

Modern Orthodox: Some women’s seminaries and advanced study programs may teach selected Kabbalistic concepts or Hasidic thought academically, but this is not the norm and is usually much less extensive than specialized study for advanced male scholars.

Historically, many Orthodox authorities discouraged both men and women from studying Kabbalah unless they met strict prerequisites, such as extensive knowledge of Jewish law and Talmud. Some later rabbis relaxed these restrictions, while others maintained them.

Would women recognize what Cosmos the cow means?

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Lurianic Kabbalah wnd Sabbattian influence

The relationship between Isaac Luria (Lurianic Kabbalah) and Sabbatai Zevi (Sabbatianism) is one of the most studied topics in Jewish intellectual history.

Here’s the broad picture:

Lurianic Kabbalah

Isaac Luria (1534–1572), whose teachings were recorded primarily by Hayyim Vital, taught ideas including:

Tzimtzum – God’s “contraction” to make space for creation.

Shevirat ha-Kelim – the “breaking of the vessels,” where divine light shattered primordial vessels.

Nitzotzot – divine sparks scattered throughout creation.

Tikkun – restoration or repair of creation by fulfilling the commandments (mitzvot) with proper intention (kavanah).

These teachings became highly influential in later Jewish mysticism.

Sabbatianism

About a century later, Sabbatai Zevi (1626–1676) claimed to be the Messiah. His chief theological interpreter, Nathan of Gaza, used Lurianic concepts to explain Zevi’s mission.

Nathan argued that:

The Messiah had to descend into the deepest realms of impurity to redeem the final divine sparks.

Extraordinary redemption required extraordinary actions.

Traditional religious categories were entering a new messianic phase.

Influence and Development

Most historians agree that Sabbatianism drew heavily on Lurianic Kabbalah, but they also emphasize that it transformed Luria’s ideas in significant ways.

For example:

Lurianic KabbalahSabbatian reinterpretationRepair through Torah and mitzvotMessiah redeems sparks through unprecedented actsObedience to Jewish lawSome followers argued that certain laws could be suspended in the messianic eraCosmic restorationRedemption centered on Sabbatai Zevi himself

Antinomianism

After Zevi converted to Islam in 1666, some followers interpreted this as part of the redemptive process. Certain Sabbatian groups developed antinomian ideas—the view that normal religious laws could be suspended or inverted in the messianic age. Historians note that this tendency was strongest among some Sabbatian sects, not among all followers.

Later, Jacob Frank and the Frankists took some of these ideas even further.

Scholarly Consensus

Several leading scholars have examined these connections:

Gershom Scholem argued that Sabbatianism emerged directly out of Lurianic Kabbalah while radically reinterpreting it.

Moshe Idel emphasizes both the continuity and important differences between Lurianic and Sabbatian thought.

Pawel Maciejko studies how these ideas developed further in Frankism.

Ada Rapoport-Albert wrote extensively on the movement’s theology and history.

In summary, historians generally agree that Sabbatianism was deeply indebted to Lurianic Kabbalah, especially through the theological work of Nathan of Gaza. At the same time, they distinguish Luria’s own teachings—which emphasized repair through Torah and mitzvot—from later Sabbatian reinterpretations that, in some circles, justified antinomian beliefs and practices.

How was jacob frank i fluenced by Lurianic Kabbalah and Sabbatain

Jacob Frank (1726–1791) inherited ideas from Sabbatai Zevi and, indirectly, from Isaac Luria. Most historians view Frankism as a radical development of Sabbatianism rather than a continuation of Lurianic Kabbalah itself.

The relationship can be understood in three stages:

1. Lurianic Kabbalah

Luria taught that:

Creation involved the breaking of the vessels (shevirat ha-kelim).

Divine sparks became trapped in the material world.

Humanity participates in tikkun (restoration) through observing the commandments (mitzvot), prayer, and spiritual intention.

Luria did not teach that God’s commandments should be abolished.

2. Sabbatian reinterpretation

Nathan of Gaza, interpreting the career of Sabbatai Zevi, argued that:

The Messiah must descend into the realm of evil to redeem the final sparks.

Zevi’s conversion to Islam was part of this redemptive mission.

The messianic age could involve a transformation of ordinary religious categories.

Some Sabbatian groups later adopted antinomian ideas, arguing that certain religious laws no longer applied in the new age. This was not accepted by mainstream Judaism.

Cosmos tree of life.

3. Frankism

Jacob Frank emerged from underground Sabbatian circles in the mid-18th century and claimed to complete what Sabbatai Zevi had begun.

According to historians such as Gershom Scholem, Pawel Maciejko, and Ada Rapoport-Albert, Frank taught ideas including:

He presented himself as a new messianic figure.

He claimed redemption required passing through “the abyss” or “the gates of Esau” (often interpreted as entering Christianity).

He rejected rabbinic authority.

He encouraged conversion to Christianity while maintaining a distinct inner theology.

He promoted the idea that the old religious order had come to an end and a new era had begun.

The new world order has been infiltrating with a purpose.

Palace of peace and reconciliation in Kazakhstan.

If fallen angels rule the world, my guess is it's from here. Geneva, Jerusalem, DC, London are just theworker drones

Triangle within Triangle is the pedo symbol.

The order they designed is male on male reproduction in perpetuity.

Peace is the code word noahide laws.

Reconciliation is the code word for the end of Christianity.

There is an order above our infiltrated polluted religions. And there is a reason the Vanderbilt cosmos painting in the station is painted from the perspective of someone looking down from the heavens at earth.

I'm not implying Vanderbilt knew or is of this order. Many many are manipulated and cannot see.

But the word etymology of Vanderbilt is from (van) der ( the,) bilt dutch for mound. Or heap or in my view pyramids

I believe the high places means what.

Where the fallen angels worship.

And try to mimic their place they cannot regain.

Isaiah 58

14 Then shalt thou delight thyself in the Lord; and I will cause thee to ride upon the high places of the earth, and feed thee with the heritage of Jacob thy father: for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it.

2 Kings 18:4-37

King James Version

4 He removed the high places, and brake the images, and cut down the groves, and brake in pieces the brasen serpent that Moses had made: for unto those days the children of Israel did burn incense to it: and he called it Nehushtan.

Kings 23:8–9

8 And he brought all the priests out of the cities of Judah, and defiled the high places where the priests had made offerings, from nGeba to Beersheba. And he broke down the high places of the gates that were at the entrance of the gate of Joshua the governor of the city, which were on one’s left at the gate of the city.

Does the Bible instruct?

Kings 23:8–9

And he brought all the priests out of the cities of Judah, and defiled the high places where the priests had made offerings, from nGeba to Beersheba. And he broke down the high places of the gates that were at the entrance of the gate of Joshua the governor of the city, which were on one’s left at the gate of the city.

The Pharoah class are who. A 6k year cult.

Egyptian obelisk.

Vatican. Do you see the obelisk? One in the center. The other as the green.

Revelation 12 3 the devil wants to devour babies.

his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.

No women?

No more of Eve's seed Genesis 3 to crush the head of the snake.

Biodigital convergence and male on male reproduction is innately satanic.

Defy it jew and gentile alike.

Jesus is the only one these fallen angels fear. His cross. The word.

No longer do any of their bidding.

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