In 2020 scientists put the SRY gene which encodes maleness onto the X gene.

They published the study right before the pandemic.

Cosmos ( aka their Kabbalah mystic gnostic gods) the bull was then bred.

I call his X chromosome with maleness encoded on it New World Order X.

A few basics. XX is female. XY is male.

SRY which typically sits on Y is put on X, then this is an intergenerational hateful end to normal mammalian reproduction.

How many DNA plasmids were in the vax?

CONSIDER this ends the female altogether through attrition, once this aberration is placed into the system. ( note within the Noahide laws, honor they mother and father is missing. Now apply state based male only reproduction to humans and you have the Minions. 2600 slaves for a Russian dude).

In first generation

2 XY

1 X X-SRY trans infertile male

1 X X-SRY FERTILE female carrier to new world order X.

So in one generation we have reduced females by a whopping 50 percent.

Next gen cosmos breeds with carrier to new world order X.

What happens?

One in 8 are females.

I believe this creates centralized reproduction for animal husbandry.

(I think some of our trans friends and neighbors may have already been subjected to these experiments. Think IVF, etc. Another 2006 study involved injecting pregnant rats with mRNA which silenced SRY. In that case XY males whose mothers were given that adulterated during pregnancy were born with female expression of genitalia, yet maleness of xy)

I think that in order to collect all the animals that have now normal God made fertility they need BIRD flu. The bird flu pandemic is created to centralize reproduction like Monsanto seeds for corn or soy.

If you believe humans have the souls of animals like Epstein et al Kabbalistic teachings, or in the Tanya, then this manipulation can be done to humans.

The Bird Flu

It will be for ensuring man cannot be self sufficient without the state.

It will make printed meat, and puss made milk a fait accompli.

This the purpose of bird flu. To replace animals with NEW WORLD ORDER ANIMALS that are trans. That cannot reproduce.

This is for a slavery order you haven't envisioned yet. Not because climate change.

All things fold into this centralized theory.

the trans

the noahide laws.

the kabbalah.

Men veiled as women ruling us

Elimination of terms and laws and spaces for women.

The bird flu.

The printed meat.

The puss made milk.

The corrupt fda, cdc

The ostriches and the ready Supreme Court case.

The DNA plasmids in the shots.

injecting pregnant ladies.

Even.

The minions.

The trans animals is the purpose of the bird flu.

Get my book WORLD ON MUTE to see my work assembling the interlocking silence systems.

The end of women altogether is the subject of my next book. FYI Men yes I know you have it tough too. You will be the slaves. Even the xy men who come out with vaginas.

The decentralized womb will not exist.

You are those alive today placed to defend or witness an utter perpetual satanic perversion.

Do not stay complicit.

Lab based Male on male reproduction in perpetuity. When Bill Gates of Hell twinkled about the next pandemic?

It's about this. If you have a publisher who wants to publish the End of the Decentralized Womb, let me know.

I see it. Do you. Now spread my work.

