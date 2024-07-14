Image from my Bible.
AFTER THE FLOOD IN GENESIS.
So when the whole world is down to Noah, his wife, his three sons and their wives?
After every other living thing drowns.
In the Bible the aftermath of that is titled the
NEW WORLD ORDER.
So when Klaus et all use that term
do they mean an order that comes from a mass culling.
It's creepy coming from them.
The warning on the video is as follows
Gee, it doesn't seem very secret. Authoritarianism in Canada is on the rise. All nations pull the same policies through. They are a tad totalitarian, like my expose on c40 reveals. Its a total global solution that they drive at with netzero as the goal.
Look at that word would ya. Netzero. None left in the net?
They could have gone with, “lower net carbon”. Something a tad less ominous.
NET ZERO.
Zero carbon doesn't even work for life on the planet.
NEW WORLD ORDER
NETZERO
Did anyone else catch this Genesis referencee?
Imo
The Biblical connotations are weighty.
They're following the Bible as their roadmap. After their "Plague" of corona vaccines, their next horse looks like it will be nuclear war with Russia. https://danielnagase.substack.com/p/war-culture-secret-societies-of-architects If people want to survive it might be best to separate your county or state from the USA and send a peace treaty and request to Moscow with "Do Not Target - our county's people are Non-combatants". At least that might give some protection under the Rome Statute international laws of war protecting civilians.
Christ gave His apostles “ authority over unclean spirits “ before sending them out two by two.
What sort of “unclean spirits” do you suppose possesses our global superior class of Mensa billionaires determined to poison us with the m-rna platform while calling it healthcare; starving us by killing off global livestock populations and farmland and replacing it with poisonous bugs and insects and pretending to be feeding us a more protein rich diet; freezing us to death by cutting off our conventional and reliable energy infrastructure for an abstraction called wind and solar; imprisoning us in 15 minute cities with a subscription to the Metaverse and a redeem some Zuck bucks.
The Father of Lies masquerading as an Angel of Light is suggesting us all into a servitude of netzero, LGBTQ+ atomization, and a universal brotherhood without a Fatherhood of God.
Our battle is at its core supernatural “principalities and powers” so we must first kneel in prayer before God before He will help us stand and resist those in front of us not because we hate them but because we love those behind us, our kids and grandkids.