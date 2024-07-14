Image from my Bible.

AFTER THE FLOOD IN GENESIS.

So when the whole world is down to Noah, his wife, his three sons and their wives?

After every other living thing drowns.

In the Bible the aftermath of that is titled the

NEW WORLD ORDER.

So when Klaus et all use that term

do they mean an order that comes from a mass culling.

It's creepy coming from them.

Gee, it doesn't seem very secret. Authoritarianism in Canada is on the rise. All nations pull the same policies through. They are a tad totalitarian, like my expose on c40 reveals. Its a total global solution that they drive at with netzero as the goal.

Look at that word would ya. Netzero. None left in the net?

They could have gone with, “lower net carbon”. Something a tad less ominous.

NET ZERO.

Zero carbon doesn't even work for life on the planet.

NEW WORLD ORDER

NETZERO

Did anyone else catch this Genesis referencee?

Imo

The Biblical connotations are weighty.

