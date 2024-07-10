Here my lovely patriot friends the absolute world over!!! Drum roll. May I introduce KICLEI.

Any project management type can take this on in their country. And at the very least in their town

I hope that local Canadians kicking council butt inspires other patriots to do the same.

Hope springs eternal.

The KICLEI Movement's Journey Towards Community-Led Governance

GATHER 2030

Uniting Peterborough and Beyond in a Stand for Local Voices

The seeds of the KICLEI movement were sown in the bustling city of Peterborough, Ontario. It began with a small yet pivotal delegation to city council on July 26, 2023, where the local implementation of Agenda 21 was critically examined. This discussion ignited a spark that quickly caught the attention of both local leaders and national figures, including a notable visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The stakes were high, centering on the imminent approval of Peterborough County's official plan, which threatened to limit growth in rural communities. As news of the proposed changes spread, the people of Peterborough County—from residents to hardworking farmers—realized the implications for their way of life. Concerns converged in the small township of Douro-Dummer, where a committed group identified critical issues with the official plan: restrictions on population growth, severance limitations that would stifle community development, and notably, a glaring lack of public consultation.

The local response was swift and decisive. The council recognized the community's concerns and voted to delay the plan's approval. This pivotal decision was not only upheld at the township level but also supported by a majority of rural mayors in Peterborough County, marking a significant victory for local governance.

The Power of Local Advocacy: Mobilizing Communities Across Canada

At KICLEI, we are rooted in the belief that the majority of local councils are receptive to community voices, provided they are presented thoughtfully and persistently. Our efforts in Peterborough catalyzed similar movements across Canada, from Dartmouth to Victoria. Each community faces its unique challenges against a backdrop of global agendas intertwined with local governance, often facilitated by organizations like FCM and ICLEI.

In Niagara, our engagement took a strategic turn as we tackled the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) program, which, under the guise of bearing no financial burden and voluntary participation, advanced data collection practices favoring global over local priorities. With strategic organization and community outreach, we successfully advocated for the program's reconsideration, achieving the staff's support and a resounding 7-1 victory that underscored the power of localism.

How You Can Drive Change in Your Community

Stay Informed

Subscribe to the KICLEI Substack to understand how global agendas may be influencing your community. Articles on climate policy and UN directive programs affecting local governance are designed to be shared with local councillors and the broader community.

Get Involved

Visit KICLEI.ca to fill out our intake form, endorse our mission, access social media platforms, tools, and resources, purchase KICLEI merchandise, and support this work moving forward.

Learn the Art of Citizen Engagement

"Citizen Ninja: Stand Up to Power" by Mary Baker is a practical guide for anyone who wants to be more active in their community and challenge powerful entities that threaten public interests. Baker emphasizes respectful and peaceful activism, focusing on building trust and finding solutions rather than resorting to anger or hostility. KICLEI recommends that core teams read this book to ensure effective messaging and results. Get your copy here.

Prepare for Battle: Identify PCP Participation

Check if your municipality is participating in the PCP program by visiting their website. Obtain the joining resolution by contact the local city clerk's office and request the a copy of the original motion to join to be reconsider. Determine who is responsible for administering the program: the city, the county, a local NGO, or a conservation authority etc. For further instructions check out this article.

Formulate a Motion to Reconsider Participation in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) Program

This motion should request the council to revisit and reconsider the municipality’s participation in the PCP program. It should highlight concerns about data privacy, local autonomy, and financial impacts and be presented to council with each email and delegation to prompt a member of your council to put forward a motion for reconsideration.

Motion to Reconsider Participation in the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) Program:

Whereas the PCP program involves extensive data collection and sharing with international entities, potentially compromising local data privacy;

Whereas the financial implications of the PCP program could divert resources from other local priorities;

Whereas the program's global focus may not align with the specific needs and goals of our local community;

Be it resolved that the [Municipality Name] Council hereby reconsiders its participation in the PCP program, as per (original motion: bylaw/resolution date#) and evaluates the potential benefits and drawbacks with a focus on local priorities.

Draft a Withdrawal Resolution from the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) Program

This resolution should clearly state the municipality’s decision to withdraw from the PCP program. It should outline the reasons for withdrawal and propose alternative local environmental initiatives.

Resolution to Withdraw from the Partners for Climate Protection (PCP) Program:

Whereas the [Municipality Name] values data privacy, local autonomy, and financial responsibility;

Whereas the PCP program's requirements and objectives do not align with the local needs and goals of our community;

Be it resolved that the [Municipality Name] formally withdraws from the PCP program effective immediately;

Be it further resolved that [Municipality Name] will develop and implement local environmental stewardship initiatives that prioritize holistic development, sustainable practices, and community involvement.

Petition to Support Withdrawal from the PCP Program

We, the undersigned residents of [Municipality Name], support the withdrawal of our municipality from the PCP program. We believe that our community should prioritize local needs, data privacy, and financial responsibility over global agendas. We endorse the proposed withdrawal resolution and encourage our council to develop and implement local environmental initiatives that reflect our community's values and priorities.

Signature Name (Printed) Address Date

Show Solidarity

Wear KICLEI buttons or T-shirts to demonstrate your support for local decision-making. This visible show of solidarity is vital for drawing attention to our cause.

Build a Support Network

Identify supportive councillors and community members, and create email chains for local team members and residents to collaborate, share updates, and make announcements to the community. Hold regular meetings with your core team and stay focused on your mission.

Engage with Local Councils

Through emails, calls, personal meetings, and delegations provide feedback and helpful information to your local decision-makers. A simple but effective action all can take is to gather the emails and contact information for your local council and begin sharing the relevant KICLEI substack articles with them.

Attend Council Meetings

Show Up and Speak Out : Simply attending council meetings can make a significant difference. Wear KICLEI buttons or T-shirts to show your support for local governance.

Stay Informed : Regularly check your municipality's website for upcoming council meeting agendas. This ensures you are aware of when relevant issues will be discussed.

Mobilize Support: Encourage friends, family, and neighbors to attend meetings with you. A strong, unified presence can have a powerful impact.

Delegate at Local Council Meetings

Request to Speak : Contact your city clerk’s office to request a spot on the agenda. Be prepared to provide a brief overview of your concerns or proposals.

Prepare Your Presentation : Clearly outline your points and recommendations and support them with facts and local data. Practice your speech to ensure clarity and confidence.

Engage with Councillors: After presenting, follow up with councillors to discuss your points further. Building relationships with them can increase their support for your cause.

Propose Alternatives

Help draft local environmental programs that prioritize community needs and sustainable practices without compromising local autonomy or financial stability.

Proposal For A Community Based Environmental Stewardship Program In Thorold

113KB ∙ PDF file

Download

Conduct Public Awareness Campaigns

Use KICLEI flyers to educate your community and gather support for your recommendations. Make engaging posts and videos to promote your campaign.

Utilize Social Media

Create dedicated social media pages to share updates, organize events, and rally support. Use hashtags such as #YourTownName #KICLEI and #LocalismOverGlobalism to connect with broader movements and increase visibility.

Engage Local Media

Reach out to local newspapers, radio stations, and television channels to cover your story. Op-eds, press releases, letters to the editor, and interviews can amplify your message. Be sure to send these to your councillors so they feel the public support to opt out mounting.

Organize Peaceful Protests and Rallies

Demonstrations can be a powerful way to draw public attention and show the strength of community support. Ensure they are well-organized and peaceful to maintain positive public perception. Be sure to inform the local council and press about your event, concerns, and recommendations.

Petition for Referendums

Where applicable, gather signatures to demand a local referendum on participation in international programs. This democratic approach can empower the community to make an informed decision.

Hold Informational Workshops

Educate the community about the impacts of international climate programs and the benefits of local governance through workshops and seminars. Provide practical advice on civic engagement and advocacy.

Collaborate with Other Grassroots Movements

Network with other local and national groups that share similar goals to strengthen your efforts and learn from their successes.

How ChatGPT Can Help

ChatGPT can be a valuable resource in your advocacy and engagement efforts:

Research Assistance: Quickly gather information on local governance issues, global agendas, and specific programs like PCP and ICLEI. ChatGPT can help you find relevant data, reports, and articles to support your initiatives. Drafting Documents: Need help writing motions, resolutions, petitions, press releases, or speeches? ChatGPT can assist in crafting clear, persuasive, and professional documents tailored to your needs. Communication Strategies: Get advice on how to effectively communicate with local councillors, community members, and the media. ChatGPT can help you formulate key messages, talking points, and responses to common questions or objections. Content Creation: Create engaging content for social media, newsletters, and public awareness campaigns. ChatGPT can help generate ideas, write posts, and develop strategies to maximize your reach and impact. Event Planning: Plan and organize community meetings, workshops, and peaceful protests. ChatGPT can provide checklists, timelines, and tips to ensure your events run smoothly and effectively. Education and Training: Learn about civic engagement, advocacy techniques, and best practices for mobilizing communities. ChatGPT can recommend resources, provide summaries, and offer guidance on becoming a more effective advocate. Networking and Collaboration: Connect with other grassroots movements and organizations. ChatGPT can help you identify potential partners, draft collaboration proposals, and coordinate joint efforts.

Conclusion: A Call to Local Action

The journey of the KICLEI movement is a testament to what can be achieved when communities unite for a common cause. The global agenda did not materialize overnight, nor will our efforts to reclaim local sovereignty. Yet, through persistent, informed, and peaceful actions, we can ensure that our towns and cities reflect the true needs and wishes of their inhabitants.

Join us as we continue to champion the Canadian way of life, advocating for transparent, locally-driven governance that respects our traditions, supports our needs, and preserves our rights. Together, we can peacefully reclaim our country, one community at a time. Let's make our voices heard and our actions count.

Join the KICLEI Movement! 🌍

Unlock the potential of localism and environmental stewardship with KICLEI. Explore our mission, get involved, and stay updated through our various platforms:

REMEMBER do not comply. That's old news. Ya we had the deer in the headlights reaction. But we now see what's coming.

Together we can… and will..

TAKE DOWN THE BEAST.

Let the readers know if you are starting something exciting you want to share!!

Love you dear readers all of you!!! Don't despair! My rainbow readers, my fellow Christians, my Muslim readers, my Jewish readers, my athiest reader, my net zero readers…

A digital feudalism marches and the errection of the smart prison is local.

We will need to act together ❤. Putting it out there to the universe, but the next system that needs dismantling is DIE, also in a systematic transformative method.

Equity is the gulag. The same result is equity. It does not have to mean the same fabulous result.

Maos China is a viable equity with 60 million dead. Those devising this are running circles around the do-gooders who think they know what they push.

