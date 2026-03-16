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Marie Gerones's avatar
Marie Gerones
2h

Are children considered amalek as well by the B.B.'s of the world? The so-called new death penalty legislation in the Knesset must include alleged predators and pedophiles first and foremost for sexually abusing, torturing, terrorizing and murdering children and vulnerable people. Full Stop.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
2h

"What do you get when you mix politics with religion" for one hundred Alex.

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