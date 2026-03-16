“A controversial bill that would introduce and, in some cases, mandate the death penalty for certain Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis has passed its first reading in the Knesset (Israel’s parliament) and is advancing through the legislative process.

Middle East Eye +1

Current Status of the Bill

Legislative Stage : The bill has passed its first reading in the Knesset. It must pass two more readings (second and third) in a parliamentary committee before it can become law. A date has not yet been set for these subsequent readings.

Discrimination Concerns : Human rights organizations and legal experts, including Amnesty International , argue the bill is discriminatory because it is written to exclusively target Palestinians convicted in military courts, not Jewish Israelis who commit similar crimes.

Execution Method and Timeline: Israeli media reports, citing sources, indicate that if the law is passed, executions would be carried out by hanging within 90 days of the final verdict. The Israel Prison Service has reportedly begun logistical preparations, including the potential creation of a specialized execution facility.

Al Jazeera +3

Key Provisions of the Proposed Law

The bill, proposed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Strength) party, includes the following provisions:

Targeting : The law would initially target members of Hamas’s elite units involved in the October 7, 2023 attacks, with the scope potentially expanding later to others.

Mandatory Sentencing : In military courts in the occupied West Bank, the bill would make the death penalty mandatory for Palestinians convicted of murder with “racism or hostility toward a particular public” with the intent of harming Israel, allowing the sentence by a simple majority of judges rather than unanimity.

No Commutation: The bill explicitly states that the death sentence would not be commuted or subject to appeal, a significant departure from standard legal procedures.

Al Jazeera +4

The proposed legislation has been widely condemned by international and Palestinian human rights groups as a violation of international law and a form of collective punishment.

ReliefWeb +1”

Per google AI.

Please note that by targeting the October 7 attackers the whole bill goes through. How quickly could those executions take place?

The lack of Appeal alone creates a concern for abuse. The execution could theoretically take place upon verdict.

Here is an EU member opposing a racialized death penalty.

https://www.facebook.com/reel/942799248399792/

Is this more Amalek nonsense? Or do you think the push for death penalty provisions without standard legal protections is normal for a democracy? Should the race of the individual decide the penalty?

Will the bill eventually become the authority to work with the noahide laws?

If war justifies everything, than only be sure to get into one, then control the flow of information.

Speech creates the new enemy of the state.

Good and evil may exist anywhere. Call it out as you see it.

Right now Palestinians have been named Amalek. Iranians have been named Amalek. Anyone gets to be named Amalek. Anyone. Then it's a God thing. You have to be destroyed.

What is a mitzvot.

Iran is Amalek. That is worrisome.

https://www.trtworld.com/article/70fd025ea866

And Palestinians are Amalek. Above image.

That is code for ERADICATE. The Bible isn't the authority of it.

well not completely.

No it's an orthodox Jewish law.

Calling Iran Amalek is crazy in the context.

Is bibi chabad. Is the sun hot.

It is the chabad creation of destroying Amalek as a mitzvot law to bring the jewish Messiah that counts. It means if it's a mitzvot well its a requirement.

If you get called Amalek by Chabad, then the lore goes, God hates you. Then the lore goes. Its a mitzvot ( aka a requirement to get to heaven) to kill you.

See how circular and nutbar that is?

I know they call Christians a cult, but we aren't calling to eradicate others. ( oh the Christian zionists useful idiots, right. Fight and set the neck for the chabad blade. )

Anyone opposing Jewish interests become Amalek per the Chabad.

Really a circular self serving logic that permits atrocities.

They decide who's Amalek.

And it's a hidden mystical secret they need to conceal…that only jews are holy.

https://chabadinfo.com/2016/page/85/?t=2202192&url=calendar_en&month=4&calendar_type=il&mode=4

Ok. The concept is from Chabad and how many jews study Orthodox hasidism. Not alot.

But the thing is, politics is infected with it and so if Israel calls Iran Amalek, or Palestinians Amalek, then we should really worry.

No regime, people or person, should support any calls for genocide, no matter how neocons describe it.

It's a small group deciding genocide is a mitzvot.

You can stand against this absurdity and love Jewish people in your life.

We all study Christian end times prophecy. It is time to understand and study chabad end times prophecies as a likely geopolitical alignment.

Small percentage of Jewish people. Most influential.

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If we are kellipot or have satanic souls per the chabad lurian Kabbalah, then anything can be done, any letters may be assembled in any order, and form the basis or justification for any action.

It's a beautiful day to praise God and love humanity.