There is a new bill introduced that you lose your passport after you criticize Israel

https://thecradle.co/articles/us-lawmakers-introduce-thought-police-bill-to-strip-citizens-of-passports-over-israel-criticism

“A US congressman is introducing a bill that could potentially be used to deny US citizens the right to travel based solely on their speech, including for criticism of Israel, the Intercept reported on 13 September.

Introduced by Florida Congressman Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the bill would grant Secretary of State Marco Rubio the power to revoke the passports of US citizens in the same way he has revoked the green cards and visas of foreign nationals in the US for criticizing Israel.

In March, Secretary of State Rubio revoked the visa of Turkish doctoral student Rumeysa Ozturk after she wrote an opinion piece critical of Israel in the Tufts University student newspaper in 2024.

The op-ed did not mention Hamas, but called for boycotting and divesting from Israel.

One section of the bill grants the Secretary of State the ability to deny passports to people determined to have “knowingly aided, assisted, abetted, or otherwise provided material support to an organization the Secretary has designated as a foreign terrorist organization.”

The reference to “material support” disturbs civil liberties advocates because it is vague and can be interpreted to include speech and anti-war activism.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which functions as a front for Israeli intelligence in the US, and the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law suggested in a letter last year that Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) was providing “material support” for Hamas by organizing campus protests against Israel’s genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

The provision regarding material support to terrorism poses a threat specifically to journalists, The Intercept noted.

In 2023, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas demanded a Justice Department “national security investigation” of AP, CNN, The New York Times, and Reuters after they published photos taken by freelance photographers during the Hamas attack on Israeli settlements and military bases on 7 October 2023.”

Are we to accept that an opinion on foreign policy should legit become the deciding factor of whether we have mobility rights? Don’t smile in the photo and agree.

Now supporting a terrorist organization should be deterred with existing laws on the books.

We are seeing the loss of civil liberties for global emergencies at an alarming rate. To place this in a context my readers might understand:

The FBI during the Biden administration followed Catholic parents who didn’t like porn in school. Causing vaccine deterrence is being drafted as “hate” speech because it cause people not to “save their lives” Climate denialism. yep thrust as hate speech in the Trudeau government by an NDP; Residential School denialism (for those who don’t know this is the op taking down Christianity in Canada. government declares hundreds of bodies through “ground disturbance sonar.” Despite not digging any bodies up they declare the non=bodies to be First nation children in mass graves that were killed by evil nuns and priests. Years later still not one body has been dug. We now lose our jobs and get cancelled, churches burn down. You have to send your kids to school in special every kid matters orange t-shirts. Just the other day they found more bodies by never digging any up - and flags dropped half mast around the country again and of course it is a psyop against the state you can’t talk about. 436 and counting churches have burned. Ya no satanists running the world who really believe in the antichrist and think getting rid of Christians is key is happening.

Once a government can define what the terrorist organization is it becomes everyone.

Once a government can define dissent as hate speech and jail you for it, it becomes everyone who can be incarcerated.

Here is an idea; say you can never disagree with the State of Israel. then give the globalist name to the new global entity Israel.

Jews in Israel don’t even agree with their government which is apparent if you go to:

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news

There is as much variation in politics as anywhere else.

In fact Benjamin was on trial for corruption in Israel.

PM ill with food poisoning; next trial testimony set for Sept. as week’s hearings nixed

After Netanyahu misses weekly cabinet meeting, his office says he’ll work from home for 3 days; due to summer recess, court can only hold next graft trial hearing in September

https://www.timesofisrael.com/pm-ill-with-food-poisoning-next-trial-testimony-set-for-sept-as-weeks-hearings-nixed/

So this new theme we have been battling where we have to agree with our government or the narrative or the speech committees I feel is very dangerous to our future and present lives, liberty and security of the person.

You have to agree with Israel to keep your civil liberties? That is the same as all the other “have to” to be able “to”.

Let’s say for instance you presently do agree with Israel - just for making the point to everyone-

How do you know Israel will be forever blemish free even for those who support the war in Gaza today?

They will obviously be - because no one will be able to say anything bad forever and ever amen.

can’t disagree with abortion: death

sterilization: death

euthanasia: death

can’t disagree with climate;

aka carbon passport or lifetime carbon budget and when the death time is required.

You want agreeing with a foreign geopolitical entity as a precondition to your passport?

Did Charlie have to keep agreeing with Israel.

Epstein files aren’t about the abuse or the dudes abusing.

Epstein files are about who was using that influence to their benefit. Why and what they are setting up with that influence. What dystopic pedophilic world do we live in.

That is why people want the Epstein files.

We want to know who was using them and what they wanted to do with the influence they got.

We are starting to put the picture together.

The you can’t speak. You can’t ask questions. That all got me. So I wrote a book about it. Where it goes is

full AI interoperability with no choices for us.

permanent emergency powers legislated into our speech committees

stasi type powers in professional bodies;

the end of the family and a permeant government run reproduction;

pedophile emancipation as Epstein world becoming our defacto society

speech committees replacing courts

becoming regulated places you as a global citizen

Find out the pillars of the globalist state. My book is on amazon

What if all the you can’t talk themes lead to the globalists who are doing a permanent colonialism and doing it while they pit us against each other.

Find out and get the book too.

I noticed Tyler Robinson anagrams to “born storyline”. As in Bourne identity. He was arrested after 33 hours

GET THE BOOK HERE

The cure is and always will be mass morality.

You can’t pray in front of abortion facilities? put one on every corner like a starbucks and well no more prayer.

MORALITY IS THE CURE TO A WORLD THAT REALLY IS A PEDOPHILIC FULL TIME DE FACTO EPSTEIN ISLAND.

Decades of all intelligence organization putting pedos in power for black mail ops would mean that if they ran out of legit pedos, they would just make them.

They occupy the highest echelons everywhere - it is a statistical fact. And we are seeing it in what the courts are awarding as sentences. .

Who knew I would eventually get to the spot. NOT ME. THAT IS FOR SURE.

I was going about my life doing my thing when the covid thing happened. Here I am starting to dig in. And deciding to speak publicly my thoughts when others wouldn’t. I really am nobody who is seriously troubled by the world we have to give to our children.

Since I was young I struggled with what it was I should do to give back to the world. I always felt that my life should be important. That the gift of being alive should amount to something and that I should try to give back in a way that would contribute. While I wrestled with what that would be, a bunch of evil punks rammed into me with the covid op. Oh well. It was decided.

