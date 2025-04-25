Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackNet Zero Documentary Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreNet Zero Documentary LawyerLisaApr 25, 202510Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackNet Zero Documentary Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore44ShareSubscribeLeave a commentMessage LawyerLisa10Share this postLawyerLisa’s SubstackNet Zero Documentary Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore44Share
FYI:
The evil Globalists will be implementing THIS, if we do not stop them/it:
The WEF Wants Your House to Be Worth ZERO, to Achieve "Net Zero" Carbon
Most homes & buildings will become "Stranded Assets" (you'll be forced out of your home; you'll not be allowed to sell it nor rent it out)...
DEC. 8, 2022
IGOR CHUDOV
https://www.igor-chudov.com/p/the-wef-wants-your-house-to-be-worth?utm_source=post-email-title&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bpublication_id=441185&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bpost_id=88065258&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3BisFreemail=true&%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Bamp%3Butm_medium=email
Wind and solar only make sense with natural gas back up. That is the route Ontario took when promoting wind and solar. The extra cost of battery storage and the possibility that battery capacity may be insufficient during prolonged wind drought or cloudy days will mean shutting down the grid entirely. Luckily I have my trusty polluting gasoline generator for such an occasion.
Going 100% wind and solar makes no sense when 90% wind and solar/10% natural gas might be half the price and will save us gasoline generator owners from firing up during blackouts.
When calculating absolute zero that it probably took a few tons of coal and natural gas to melt the steel to make the wind towers, solar frames and transmission towers.