I AM so proud to be part of those pushing back. 2025 is on deck. Let's do this.
Humanity un-cut is wonderful.
I've had some personal and health set backs. But I'm optimistic in the future.
Because, well… We are some pretty fabulous collective of reclaiming what is ours to take.
take it back.
When the great British philosopher, Sir Roger Scruton, was a young man, the ideology of Nazism was spreading across Germany and Europe like a stage 4 turbo cancer destroying everything that he loved and valued. He felt disoriented, frustrated, and helpless, and was desperately trying to come up with some ideas and actions that might save his beloved UK and western civilization; just like we are today.
It was then that he ran into the one-time Catholic chaplain at his alma mater, Cambridge University, Monsignor Alfred Newman Gilbey. Understanding Scruton's predicament better than Scruton himself he offered him a deeper solution by sharing the following.
"We are not led to undo the work of creation or to rectify the Fall. The duty of the Christian is not to leave the world a better place. His duty is to leave this world a better man. Most of us may still hope that what we do will benefit those whose lives we touch, but the internal struggle is already a heavy enough task. "
I try to put into practice Saint Francis de Sale's three spiritual steps which will help me leave this world a better man through daily practice of them:
1) Focus on and adopt the right attitude in relation to God and my fellow man.
2) Set my expectations appropriately which is I'm going to screw up, then what do I do.
3) Remind me to rely upon God first to help me overcome my fear's by realizing God got me this far and He will either shield me from suffering (as He has repeatedly) or give me the unfailing strength to bear it (as He has repeatedly).
1) " If anyone strives to be delivered from his troubles out of love of God, he will strive patiently, gently, humbly, and calmly, looking for deliverance rather to God's Goodness and Providence than to his own industry or efforts."
2) "If you happen to do something that you regret, do not be astonished or upset. Acknowledge your failing, quietly place yourself before God, and try to regain your gentle composure. Say to your soul: "There we made a mistake, but let's go on now and be more careful."
3) "Do not look forward in fear to the changes in life; rather look to them in full hope that as they arise, God, whose very own you are, will lead you safely through all things; and when you cannot stand it, God will carry you in His arms. Do not fear what may happen tomorrow, the same everlasting Father who cares for you today will take care of you then and every day. He will either shield you from suffering or will give you unfailing strength to bear it. Be at peace at and put aside all anxious thoughts and imaginations. " Saint Francis de Sales
And thanks again, for your great courage, clarity, charity, commitment, and sacrifice.
God Bless!
