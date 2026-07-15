Does Trump leaving Nato cool down world war 3 or just set up the dividing lines on the last of christendoom and derivative religions to pound themselves dead?

I've been predicting a Canada US front scam war for years.

If Canada is in nato WITH the US?

Now globalist turd A. Mr ccp China EU coalition of the willing?

Wants to face off with globalist turd B.

Yes I get the propagandized think the guy setting up the digital shekkel for gaza and by implication the Israelis is a hero.

Warp speed

Sigh.

Funding gavi cepi gates Pfizer.

Sigh.

Sidding genociding a people based on ethnic and religious reasons.

Sight.

Here's the real kicker. Third temple must go up by Oct 2nd 2027 or the Maimonides prophecy rejecting the timeline in the old testament is a bust.

The entire Israel project is.

Meeting Maimonides requirements for the diaspora into Israel.

Plant fruit trees. Call it proof of a miracle.

Build the 3rd temple.

Call the dude in charge of political Israel King of the whole world. Rabbi says so.

Then insert noahide laws. Just your total ww3 to one world government. King of the jews becomes Messiah. Cough. Cough.

If the point is power some people might be giddyup.

But I'm guessing if its Netanyahu, Trump, or Mr Ivanka Trump there's going to be some pissed Jewish defectors. But all dissent?

Off with your heads

I read some of the same things this does i guess. BecauseI too came up with October2, 2027.

someone do a calendar.

God will not allow that temple to go up. This I know.

Will war break out in earnest before or after October 2 2027.

What do you think?

My book is still available on Amazon,

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