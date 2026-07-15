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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
4m

And yes, I know we are to pay attention to the signs in the Heavens and all the goings on around us.

Be vigilant, be strong, be wise, be discerning and most of all

Keep Jesus in your heart always

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LtJ's avatar
LtJ
7m

Just a few words here.

Jesus has ZERO affiliation with ANY so called 'religion'

Jesus IS King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Created ALL by Him, For Him!

Jesus is no more Jewish than I am, for He is Jesus, Son of God, at the Right Hand of God!

Jesus said 'No Man knows the hour of My return, no, not even I, it is ONLY the Father who knows!

Any one who even SUGGESTS a time of Jesus return is misleading!

I know that many of the Jewish people do not read the New Testament nor believe in it, there fore thinking that Jesus has not been here yet so this would be His first appearance

And in the last days, Israel shall become a 'burdensome stone on the whole world'

One only has to look around to see what is taking place and confirm the New testament!

Luke 21:11

Luke 21:25

2 Peter 3

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