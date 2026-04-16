Please share. Bring your signs.

Share online.

I created this to cut out and print to hand out at churches, temples, mosques, etc.

Start printing and bring to sister churches, other denominations. Share with groups who want the right to protest.

Ask priests, imams, rabbis, etc to speak about the protest and allow you to hand out leaflets. These are black and white. Home computer friendly. Run some off and walk into local religious offices.

We don't imagine the rights to protest we will need in the future.

Darkness is afraid of the light uniting in common purpose

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Please get signs like printed. Put it in your car. Stand outside with it leading in advance of the protest, at the protest. Put it on social media. Tag big names.

You haven’t understood this yet if you are still tribal.

We are all the dissent.

Love you dear readers. I am so motivated by the idea that love of others can form the basis of service in a way the darkness cannot comprehend.

I am Christian. You do not have to, for me to want your freedom too.

The protest idea came from a pro life group. You don't know fully how antilife our society is.

Or how valuable YOUR LIFE IS.

Give it purpose now.

You were born to do good.

An evil does March.

Demons have never wanted to meet pure spirits of love.

The concept of Diablo is divide to conquer. Who *they tell you to hate, is simply so you are busy doing so. Don't fill your cup with that. We focus instead on TOGETHER defeating this bill and the iron fist they wish to impose.

Be prepared for possible agitators pretending to be something they are not. Come with love. This is our hill dear readers.

Share share. The stack the assets. Put yourself and your groups to work.

You don't know what you can achieve until you try.

Overcoming odds is a God kind of thing. Send your effort into God's hands. Ask him to bless your work for him.

All the almost press who do not cover the bill's capital punishment and grab a group clauses I have a stack I ask you to flood their inboxes with. It is in the comment section.

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