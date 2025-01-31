PARENT WITH INJURED CHILD CALLS IN LIVE IN THIS MEETING.

WHAT IF POLICE OFFICERS WERE GETTING PAID BY EACH ARREST THEY MAKE? WOULD THAT BE GOOD FOR SOCIETY?

At the very end a parent with a vaccine injured son, whose son became brain damaged from his vaccines calls in and bombs the meeting. They shut it down afterwards.

“I have four kids, and my last little guy was injured by every childhood vaccine he got.

Sorry, trying to set up for soccer practice at the same time here. So,

you know, you look at what pediatricians should be looking for in a kid that may not -- you know,

not every kid is ready to get some of these vaccines at the time frame that they want.

You know, I'm a police officer here in Nashua County, and, you know,

we talk about Medicaid, Medicare, making sure providers get paid,

you know. That's all great. What if police officers were getting paid by each arrest they

make? Do you think that would make for a good society? Just food for thought. So my son was

showing severe signs of an immunodeficiency -- give me one second, big guy. No. Yeah,

whatever you need to do. I don't -- is there time tomorrow to continue this?

Is anybody there?

>> Ann Aikin: Yeah. You can do three minutes of public comment tomorrow at 12:45 p.m.

>> Timothy Cestaro: At 12:45 p.m.? That'd be a lot better. I'm trying to get this all out,

and I got 10 kids I was supposed to be running practice for. Thank you, guys,

so much. You know, there is definitely some things where there is gaps to be filled in this process

for a little infant that's showing severe signs of immunodeficiency. And when you hear pediatricians

say the live rotavirus vaccine should be given when a kid is sick, well, let's think about that

for a second. The CDC is saying otherwise, so why is pediatricians saying something different?

So there is a lot of gaps to be filled, and, you know, I would like to be a part of the process

to make sure this doesn't happen to another kid, what happened to my son. You want to talk about

challenges, challenges are trying to figure out how your son is going to survive on this planet

without you, and he's severely brain damaged now. So, you know, but I'm not trying to start a soccer

practice. If I could have another minute and a half tomorrow at 12:45 p.m., I appreciate it.

>> Robert Hopkins: That's certainly fine. We will look for your call tomorrow at 12:45 p.m., sir.

>> Timothy Cestaro: All right. Thank you, guys, so much. I appreciate it.

>> Robert Hopkins: This will --

>> Timothy Cestaro: I look forward to that time.

>> Robert Hopkins: -- first day of our meeting. We will reconvene tomorrow at 9:00 a.m. for the

second day of our September NVAC meeting. Thank you all for attending,

those in the room as well as those that are on the live stream. And we

will move to our second day of our September NVAC meeting tomorrow.

One participant asks why 'safety of vaccines' is a listed goal.

The answer included: 'we need to COMMUNICATE OUR SAFETY MESSAGE better.'

The answer included: ‘we need to COMMUNICATE OUR SAFETY MESSAGE better.’

I believe we have enough evidence that the cart is leading the horse.

For optical reasons they wanted to take the FIRST R and D goal and move it later

For optical reasons they wanted to take the FIRST R and D goal and move it later

>> Geeta Swamy: Yeah. I was just going to echo the comment about the very first one being about

innovation and related technologies. It makes it sound a little bit more like this is not exactly

public health focused as much as research and development focused. Important -- I don't think

the goal should go away, but I do think if we talk about safety, knowledge, confidence, equitable

12:48

access, right, innovation and development seems to come -- I think would be nicer to come later.

Confidence in acceptance of vaccination.

>> Jewel Mullen: Yeah, Jewel. Right. Given where we have been with COVID and considering how much

13:07

we talked about vaccine confidence in COVID-19 vaccine today, is the goal to increase confidence

13:14

in routinely recommended vaccines or confidence in vaccines or confidence in vaccination?

13:24

>> Robert Hopkins: Confidence and acceptance of vaccination, at least in my mind.

13:31

>> Ann Aikin: And this is to my point earlier. Gets a little muddy as to which goals go where,

13:38

and so access, it sort of aligns with acceptance. There's a lot of things

13:47

that can go into goal four. It's pretty -- maybe the broadest one of all of them.

13:55

And goal three used to have a little bit more of a communications focus,

14:01

which I think is a little -- my opinion, is a little bit missing from this, but, you know,

14:06

obviously, with everything that's going on with confidence, and we want people to

14:12

be making informed decisions, you know, based on, you know, misinformation, disinformation,

14:17

So it's just -- it is a challenge to kind of boil this up into something that really makes

14:22

sense and is helpful for people. So if anybody has any other thoughts about those, I'd be --

14:33

>> Robert Hopkins: I think you can -- the goals are broad enough that on your objectives,

14:38

that's the whole communications would fall under the objective or a tactic

14:42

to get to that goal. So it's -- what's nice is it gives us enough flexibility to build,

14:49

making movement towards achieving these goals.

I note that the goals are set out by a small group of individuals.

I am curious about your feedback on this video and if you appreciate me locating it.

