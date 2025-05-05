AI Overview

“The National Supercomputer Center in Zhengzhou is China's seventh national supercomputing center, located in central China's Henan province. It was established to support the industrial transformation and development of Henan Province, particularly in areas like AI, manufacturing, and precision medicine. The facility houses a 100-petaflops supercomputer and is overseen by Zhengzhou University.

Here's a more detailed look:

Location and Purpose: Zhengzhou's supercomputer center is in Henan province, and its primary goal is to boost the province's industrial growth, especially in AI and related fields.

Computing Power: The center features a 100-petaflops supercomputer, capable of performing trillions of calculations per second, according to HPCwire .

Key Applications: The supercomputer is used for research and development in areas like artificial intelligence, manufacturing, precision medicine, and genetics.

National Significance: The Zhengzhou center is one of seven national supercomputing centers in China, with others in cities like Wuxi, Guangzhou, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Jinan, and Changsha.

Technology Focus: The center is designed to utilize "self-controllable" Chinese technology, according to Science and Technology Daily.

Zhengzhou's Development: Zhengzhou is actively working to become a hub for computing power in central China, with the Zhongyuan Computing Valley recently unveiled in the city.

Infrastructure and Support: Zhengzhou is investing in infrastructure like the national supercomputing internet core node and AI industrial parks, along with supporting policies for AI development.”

Address in case the poor citizens are interested where big brother lives.

1st Floor, Building 18, Zhengzhou University (South Campus), Zhengzhou City · Room 213, Institute of Drug Research, Zhengzhou University, Changchun Road, High-Tech Zone, Zhengzhou City · Southeast of the intersection of Fengyang Street and Changchun Road, Zhongyuan District, Zhengzhou City

