The next level of subversion of the state is through the UN Satellite office system embedding themselves in our countries through the NFP or National Focal Point or control point under the guise of Climate. It is rinse and repeat, where the global problem requires the embedding of the Global architecture within our governments. The NFP for the WHO led to Bill C-293 with the power of the country being handed over through a perpetual emergency act to the Satellite offices or NFPs of the WHO.

well here are the Satellite offices aka NFPs of the UN by virtue of … CLIMATE.

Before you get into the brief note on these Focal Points or NFPs I want you to consider the financial implications.

Since Foreign Assistance in the US is an NFP of the WHO then the implications is that we must think about the extreme sums of money leaving foreign Assistance.

See my post with Dr. Sansone or Dr. McCullough breaking that down thoroughly. I am also loading another video soon with Lisa McGee of clouthub.

Consider whether the WHO NFPs and or possibly the UN NFPs can act like LARGE FINANCIAL CLEARING HOUSES, WHICH AVOID regular oversight and reporting requirements? Does the NFP network in the WHO or UN create the ability to move GDP scale fund flows without raising suspicion whilst crossing borders? It creates the ability to loot nation states in stealth and with undisclosed funds while integrating well with the international banking system AND avoiding reporting requirements.

If the entire in-situ network is exempt of regulatory oversight and reporting networks they then act as a global funds clearing network. I discussed this, this weekend and consider this the possible angle that should most be explored. Perhaps my work should go to Ed Dowd. It is a really large unexplored angle of either the WHO or UN NFP systems uncovered.

National Focal Points of Parties to the UNFCCC. https://unfccc.int/process-and-meetings/parties-non-party-stakeholders/parties/national-focal-points-of-parties-to-the-unfccc

“Pursuant to decisions taken by the Subsidiary Body for Implementation, the Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice and the Conference of the Parties (Documents FCCC/SBI/1996/9, para. 29, FCCC/SBSTA/1996/8, para. 74 and decision 14/CP.2), the Convention secretariat developed a network of National Focal Points (NFP) for activities pertaining to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

To nominate or make changes to the designated National Focal Point of a Party to the UNFCCC, an official letter should be sent to the secretariat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the Ministry with responsibility for Climate Change, regarding the designation of an official as the new NFP or an additional focal point.

The guidelines and designated form to facilitate this change should be completed and returned to the secretariat together with the official letter from the Ministry.

Once the completed form and accompanying letter is received, the secretariat will make the necessary changes and the information will be updated in the corresponding database and in the National Focal Point page of the secretariat website.

National Focal Points of Parties to the UNFCCC”

Below is a list of all the contacts. These individuals are not proven or accused of any wrong doings and may be fronts for ‘negotiations’ on COP you name it. It is important to distinguish that point and maintain that all the following people named are innocent of any wrong doing or implication. However it is also now important to start understanding where funds under these two mandates go and how they are used. Canada’s debt and the US debt is so excessive it is ready to break our country. The lion share leave for

war rebuild cycle (the 15 minute city everywhere)

health equity (the mrna, nanobot, rfid, graphene, fertility attenuator)

global reforestation principles green energy (emptying the middle class, communist state reversing all private property)

now that we see the model:

global problem global censorship on dissent or discussion of the entire area insert NFP system see vast sums go

then the other censorship areas must point in some ways to the replication of this franchise model.

do moneys on ‘health’ turn into funding the immigration into our countries and the training of the UN force… do they turn into buying the necessary officials to vote for the feudalism program the world around.

https://unfccc.int/process/parties-non-party-stakeholders/parties/national-focal-point

Country Person Ministry/Organization Address Phone Fax Email Direct phone Direct fax Direct email

Mr. Federico Grullon, Head of Climate Transparency Presidency of the Dominican Republic Ave. 27 de febrero, 258, Friusa Tower 5th floor Santo Domingo despacho@cambioclimatico.gob.do 18094720537 f.grullon@cambioclimatico.gob.do

Albania Ms. Fatjona Çinaj, Director Ministry of Tourism and Environment Blvd. Dëshmorët e Kombit, Nr. 1, 1001 Tiranë Tirana Ministria.MTM@turizmi.gov.al +355694707357 fatjona.cinaj@turizmi.gov.al

Algeria Ms. Manel Elayoubi, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad 6, promontoire des Anasser Algiers NFP.Algeria.UNFCCC@mae.dz elayoubimanel@gmail.com

Andorra Mr. Carles Miquel Garcia, Director of energy and transportation Ministry of Tourism and Environment Edifici Admistratiu de Govern Carrer prat de la Creu 62-64 Andorra in Vella (376) 875 707 (376) 869 833 oecc@govern.ad (376) 875 707 (376) 869 833 carles_miquel@govern.ad

Angola Ms. Cecilia Fernanda Arraz da Silva Bernardo, National Director for Climate Action Ministry of Environment Rua Direita da Samba, Futungo. Condominio Rosalinda, Building 11B 4th floor Luanda (244-2) 2201 0755 +244930918555 silva_cec@yahoo.com.br

Antigua and Barbuda H.E. Ms. Diann Black-Layne, Director Ministry with responsibility for the Environment 1 Prime Minister's Office Drive Factory Road St. John's (1-268) 562-2568 (1-268)462-4625 dcblack11@gmail.com (1-268) 562-3860 (1-268) 462-4625 dcblack11@gmail.com

Argentina Sra. Corina Beatriz Lehmann, Director of Environmental Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship Esmeralda 1212 Buenos Aires (54-11)4819-7414/8023 (54-11)4819-7619/21 digma@mrecic.gov.ar +54(11) 4819-7000 Ext. 7414 leh@mrecic.gov.ar

Armenia Mr. Aram Meymaryan, Deputy Minister Ministry of Environment Government Bldg. 3, Republic Square Yerevan (374-11) 81 8501 (374-11) 81 8506 minenv@env.am +374 11 818-560 a.meymaryan@env.am

Australia Mr. Chao Feng, Deputy Head of Delegation Australian Government GPO Box 3090, Canberra ACT 2601, Australia +61 1800 920 528 unfcccfocalpoint@dcceew.gov.au

Austria Mr. Manfred Kohlbach, Senior Advisor Ministry for Climate Action, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology Stubenbastei 5 Vienna (43-1) 71100-611737 vi-1@bmk.gv.at manfred.kohlbach@bmk.gv.at

Azerbaijan Mr. Emin Garabaghli, Head of International Cooperation division Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) emin.garabaghli@gmail.com

Azerbaijan Ms. Umayra Taghiyeva, Deputy minister Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) 10 Haydar Aliyev Avenue Baku (994-12) 510-3226 (994-12) 538-5381 int.cooperation@eco.gov.az (994-12) 538-8513 (994-12) 492 5907 nationalfocalpoint@cop29.az

Bahamas Ms. Rhianna Neely-Murphy, Director Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Ground Floor, Charlotte House, Charlotte and Shirley Street Nassau 2423224546 rneely-murphy@depp.gov.bs

Bahamas Ms. Rochelle Newbold, Special Advisor on Climate Change & Environmental Matters Office of the Prime Minister Cable Beach, West Bay Street Cecil Wallace Whitfield Building Nassau (1-242)327-4691/3 (1-242)327-4626 rochellenewbold@bahamas.gov.bs 242-702-5500 (1-242)326-3509 rochellenewbold@bahamas.gov.bs

Bahrain Ms. Layla Sabeel, Director Supreme Council for Environment P.O.Box 18233 Sehab Executive Tower, 19th Floor Manama 973 17386575 973 17920208 | info@sce.gov.bh 0097317386571 lsabeel@sce.gov.bh

Bangladesh Ms. Farhina Ahmed, Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEF) Building 6, Level 13, Room 1309 Dhaka (88-02)95 40 481 (88-02)95 40 210 secretary@moef.gov.bd +880255100433 secretary@moef.gov.bd

Barbados Mr. Ron Goodridge, Environmental Officer Ministry of Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy 10th Floor, Warrens Towers II Warrens, St Michael (1-246) 535-4350 (PBX) (1-246) 424-8859 (1-246) 535-4386 (1-246) 424-8859 ron.goodridge@barbados.gov.bb

Barbados Ms. Yolande J. Howard, Permanent Secretary, Green Economy Ministry of Environment and National Beautification, Green and Blue Economy 10th Floor, Warrens Tower II Warrens, St. Michael (246)5354354 yolande.howard@barbados.gov.bb

Belarus Mr. Ivan Prykhodzka, Deputy Minister Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection 10, Kollektornaya Street Minsk (375-17) 2006-420 (375-17) 2006-420 mail@minpriroda.gov.by +375 17 200 67 62 mail@minpriroda.gov.by

Belgium Mr. Peter Wittoeck, Head, Climate Change Section Federal Public Service, Health, Food Chain Safety and Environment (FOD VVVL) Place Victor Horta 40 Box 10 Brussels (32-2) 524 88 56 (32-2) 524-9601 climate@health.fgov.be (32-2) 524-9528 (32-2) 524-9601 Peter.Wittoeck@environment.belgium.be

Belize Mr. Kenrick Williams, Chief Executive Officer Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management 7552 Hummingbird Highway Belmopan ceo.sec@environment.gov.bz +501-8284867 ceo@environment.gov.bz

Belize Ms. Edalmi Pinelo, Chief Climate Change Officer Ministry of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Disaster Risk Management 7552 Hummingbird Highway Belmopan ceo.sec@environment.gov.bz +501-8285963 coord.cc@environment.gov.bz

Benin Mr. Wilfried Biao Mongazi, Head Of Department Of Climate Change Ministère du Cadre de Vie et du Développement Durable (MCVDD) 01 PB 3621 / 01 PB 3502 01 Cotonou (229) 21 31 5123 (229) 21 31 8045 dgec_mcvdd@cadredevie.bj +22921314712 wilmongazi@yahoo.fr

Bhutan Mr. Sonam Tashi, Director Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Doeboom Lam Thimphu 975 2 32338 stashi@moenr.gov.bt

Bhutan Mr. Tenzin Wangchuk, Chief Environment Officer Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources Chho Dzong Lam Thimphu +975 2 323384 twangchuk@moenr.gov.bt

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Mr. Carlos David Guachalla Terrazas, Viceminister of Planning and Coordination Ministry of Development Planning Mariscal Santa Cruz Ave. 1092 La Paz (591) 50850019 int. 401 contactanos@planificacion.gob.bo david.guachalla@planificacion.gob.bo

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Mr. Diego Pacheco Balanza, General Director State Vice Presidency Belisario Salinas #296 (Over the Twin Bridge of the Americas) La Paz jallpa@yahoo.com

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Mr. Edson Leonil Apaza Otalora, General Director of Monitoring and Coordination Ministry of Development Planning Mariscal Santa Cruz Ave. 1092 La Paz (591) 50850019 int. 401 contactanos@planificacion.gob.bo edson.apaza@planificacion.gob.bo

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Mr. Esteban Elmer Catacora Mamani, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zona Central, calle Ingavi - esq. Calle Junin La Paz (591) 2407887 (591) 2407887 prognalcc.bolivia@gmail.com +591 22409114 estebanelmer@gmail.com

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Ms. Natalia Teresa Salas Rojas, Climate Change Professional Ministry of Foreign Affairs Murillo Square, Ingavi corner, La Paz La Paz (591) 2407887 (591) 2407887 prognalcc.bolivia@gmail.com (591-2) 2408900 int. 3730 nsalasr@rree.gob.bo

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Ms. Patricia Jimena Guzmán Cabello, Head of the Mother Earth and Indigenous Peoples Unit Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zona Central, calle Ingavi - esq. Calle Junin La Paz (591) 2407887 (591) 2407887 prognalcc.bolivia@gmail.com +591 22409114 patricia.guzman.cabello@gmail.com

Bolivia (Plurinational State of) Sra. Angélica Ponce Chambi, Directora Ejecutiva Ministry of Environment and Water c. Pedro Salazar esq. C. Capitan Ravelo 2451 La Paz (591 2) 215571 (591 2) 2115582 591 68751146 angelica.ponce@madretierra.gob.bo

Bosnia and Herzegovina H.E. Mr. Bojan Vipotnik, Miinster of Spatial Planning, Construction and Ecology of Republika Srpska Ministry of Spatial Planning, Construction, and Ecology of Republic of Srpska Trg Republike Srpske 1 Banja Luka (387-51) 33-9592 (387-51) 33-9653 kabinetministra@mgr.vladars.rs kabinetministra@mgr.vladars.rs

Botswana Mr. Balisi Justice Gopolang, Climate Change Coordinator Ministry of Environment and Tourism P. O. Box 10100, Gaborone Gaborone meteo@gov.bw +2673612265 bgopolang@gov.bw

Brazil Mr. Tulio César Mourthé de Alvim Andrade, Head of the Division of Climate Negotiation Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zona Cívico-Administrativa BL H, Anexo I, Sala 409 - Brasília, DF Brasília (55-61) 2030 9289 dclima@itamaraty.gov.br +55 61 2030-9291 tulio.andrade@itamaraty.gov.br

Brunei Darussalam Mr. Ahmad Zaiemaddien Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi, Head of the Brunei Climate Change Secretariat Prime Minister's Office Jln Menteri Besar, Bandar Seri Begawan Brunei Muara +673 2381144 ext. 1171 bccs@jpm.gov.bn +673 2381144 ext. 1267 zaiem.halbi@jpm.gov.bn

Bulgaria Ms. Svetlana Tusheva, Senior Expert Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) 22 Maria Louiza Blvd Sofia (359-2) 940-6000 (359-2) 940-9641 stusheva@moew.government.bg 0035929406678 tusheva.nfp@moew.government.bg

Bulgaria Ms. Veneta Borikova, State Expert Ministry of Environment and Water (MOEW) 22 Maria Louiza Blvd Sofia (359-2) 940-6000 (359-2) 940-9641 edno_gishe@moew.government.bg (359-2) 940-6183 (359-2) 940-9641 borikova.nfp@moew.government.bg

Burkina Faso Mr. Nebnoma Alain Combassere, Point Focal National UNFCCC Ministry of Environment, Water and Sanitation 01 Ouagadougou 01, Arrd 3, Sect 15 Ouagadougou mtee.spcndd@gmail.com 00226 25312464 ncom.alan@yahoo.fr

Burundi Mr. Augustin Ngenzirabona, Directeur Général Institut Géographique du Burundi (IGEBU) B.P.331 Bujumbura augungenzi@yahoo.fr

Cabo Verde Mr. Carlos Alberto Tavares Moniz, UNFCCC National Focal Point National Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics B.O. 67 Espargos, Ilha do Sal (213) 241 1276 (213) 241 1294 camoniz@yahoo.com.br

Cambodia H.E. Dr. Paris Chuop, Secretary of State Ministry of Environment Morodok Techo Building, Lot 503, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon Phnom Penh (855-23) 21-3908 / 4-27894 (855-23) 21-5925 / 4-27844 moe-cabinet@camnet.com.kh +855 17 313 366 chuop.paris@moe.gov.kh

Cambodia Mr Thy Sum, Ministry of Environment Morodok Techo Building, Lot 503, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon Phnom Penh +855 16 907 764 sum.thy@moe.gov.kh

Cambodia Mr. Mao Hak, Director General Directorate of Policy and Strategy Morodoc Techo Building, Logs 503, Small Road Along Bassac River, Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon Phnom Penh (855-23) 21-8370 (855-23) 21-5925 / 4-27844 cceap@online.om.kh 855-78 996 479 maohakccd.se@gmail.com

Cameroon Mr. Témothée Kagonbé, Sous-directeur du Monitoring Ecologique et Suivi du Climat Ministère de l'Environnement de la Protection de la Nature et du Developpement Durable Immeuble Ministérial N°2 boulevard du 20 mai Yaounde (237) 222 9229 (237) 222 9229 kagonbet@yahoo.fr (237) 6 9987 5590 (273) 222 9229 kagonbet@yahoo.fr

Canada Mr. Marc-André Lafrance, Manager, Negotiations Government of Canada 200 Sacré Cur Gatineau (1-819) 938 3769 1-819-639-3117 marc-andre.lafrance@ec.gc.ca

Canada Ms. Laurence Ahoussou, Deputy Chief Negotiator Government of Canada 200 Boul. Sacré Cur Gatineau (1-819) 938 3769 laurence.ahoussou@ec.gc.ca

Central African Republic M. Igor Gildas Tola Kogadou, Point Focal National Climat Coordination Nationale Climat Rue Ambassadeur R. Guerillot, B.P. 686 Bangui (236) 7555-8222 (236) 2161-7890 climatrca@gmail.com (236) 7555-8222 gildastolakogadou@yahoo.fr

Chad Mr. Ali Ahmat Brahim, UNFCCC Focal Point Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Pêche et du Développement Durable Avenue Idriss Miskine Ndjamena mhthanno@yahoo.fr 62036202 ahmatali.env.92@gmail.com

Chad Mr. Hamid Abakar Souleymane, Deputy Director General of Chad National Meteorology, 2nd NFP of UNFCCC Ministry of Civil Aviation and National Meteorology (ANAM) ANAM, avenue Général Daoud Soumaine , Rue Ahmat Lamine N'Djamena 0023562000047 chogara11@hotmail.com

Chile Mr. Eduardo Silva Besa, Head of department Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MINREL) Teatinos #180 Santiago (562) 2 827-4200 +56228274375 esilvab@minrel.gob.cl

Chile Sr. Julio Cordano Sagredo, Ambassador, Head of Division Ministry of Foreign Affairs Teatinos 180, Piso 13 Santiago (562) 2 827-4200 (56-2) 2 380-1655 jcordano@minrel.gob.cl +56226173037 jcordano@minrel.gob.cl

China Mr. Dahai Qi, special representative on climate change Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MfA China) 2, Chao Yang Men Na Da Jie, Chaoyang District Beijing (86-10) 6596-3252 (86-10) 6596-3257 +86-10-65963203 unfccc_china@mfa.gov.cn

China Mr. Yingxian Xia, Director General Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) No.12, East Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng District Beijing +86-10-66103237 +86-10-66103237 nfpcc@mee.gov.cn 0086-010-65645666 nfpcc@mee.gov.cn

Colombia Mr. Sergio Salazar-Alzate, First Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Calle 10 No. 5-51 Bogota Bogota contactenos@cancilleria.gov.co +576013814000 ext. 4756 sergio.salazar@cancilleria.gov.co

Colombia Ms. Sofia Vargas Lozada, Advisor Ministry of Foreign Affairs Calle 10 No. 5-51 Bogota Bogota contactenos@cancilleria.gov.co +576013814000 ext. 1637 sofia.vargas@cancilleria.gov.co

Colombia Sra. Constanza Bejarano Ramos, Directora de Asuntos Económicos, Sociales y Ambientales Ministry of Foreign Affairs Calle 10 No. 5-51 Bogota Bogota contactenos@cancilleria.gov.co +576013814000 ext. 1637 constanza.bejarano@cancilleria.gov.co

Comoros Mr. Abdou Salami Mihidjay, Point Focal National de la CCNUCC Ministère de l'Agriculture, de la Pêche, de l'Environnement, du Tourisme et de l'Artisanat BP 6815 Moroni + 269 335 37 59 amihidjay@yahoo.fr

Comoros Mr. Mohamed Said Mkandzile Abd-El-Malik, Deputy Director General of Environment and Forestry Ministère de l'Agriculture, de la Pêche, de l'Environnement, de l'Aménagement du Territoire et de l'Urbanisme B.P 41 Moroni-hamramba (269) 73-6388 +2693612006 secretariat@dgef-comores.com +2693612006 abdelmalis@gmail.com

Congo Ms. Florantine Mapeine Onotiang, Ministère de l'Environnement, du Développement Durable et du Bassin du Congo 11ème étage Tour Nabemba Brazzaville secretariatministre@ministere-tourisme.gouv.cg florantinef2bc@gmail.com

Cook Islands Ms. Tepaeru Herrmann, Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration P.O. Box 105 Rarotonga (682)2-9347 (682)2-1247 secfa@cookislands.gov.ck tepaeru.herrmann@cookislands.gov.ck

Costa Rica Ms. Adriana Bonilla-Vargas, Director Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) Calle 25A, entre ave. 8 y 10, 10104 Barrio González Lahmann. San José (506) 21068530 +506 2257 0697 cambioclimatico@minae.go.cr (506) 21068530 abonilla@minae.go.cr

Croatia Ms. Visnja Grgasovic, Head of Climate Policy Sector Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development (MINGOR) Radnicka cesta 80 Zagreb +385 1 3717 111 +385 1 3717 149 klima-unfccc@mingor.hr +385 1 3717 217 (385-1) 371-7135 visnja.grgasovic@mingor.hr

Cuba Mr. Ulises Fernandez Gomez, Director Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment Linea No.8/N and O. Vedado Plaza de la Revolucion Havanna (537) 832 0131 ulises@citma.gob.cu

Cyprus Mr. Theodoulos Mesimeris, Chief Environment Officer Nicosia (357-22) 40-8948 (357-22) 77-4945 tmesimeris@environment.moa.gov.cy tmesimeris@environment.moa.gov.cy

Cyprus Ms. Nikoletta Kythreotou, Environment Officer A Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment Nicosia (357-22) 40-8947 (357-22) 77-4945 nkythreotou@environment.moa.gov.cy nkythreotou@environment.moa.gov.cy

Czechia Mr. Pavel Zámyslický, Deputy Director General Ministry of the Environment Vrsovicka 65 Prague 10 (420-2) 6712-2089 (420-2) 7173-4226 Pavel.Zamyslicky@mzp.cz (420-2) 6712-2328 (420-2) 6731-0308 pavel.zamyslicky@mzp.cz

Côte d'Ivoire M. Abé Yapo Eric-Michel Assamoi, Directeur Ministère de l'Environnement et du Développement Durable 20 BP 650 Abidjan 20 Abidjan +225 22 49 10 84 +225 8836 0300 / 4163 0213 eric_michel_assamoi@yahoo.fr

Democratic People's Republic of Korea Permanent Mission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to the United Nations Office, Democratic People's Republic of Korea 1 Chemin de Plonjon Geneva (41) 22 735 43 70 (41) 22 786 06 62 pgva.ts@bluewin.ch pgva.ts@bluewin.ch

Democratic Republic of the Congo Ms. Cynthia Bemba Gombo Olofio, Deputy National Focal Point Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development 2895, Boulevard du Palais de la Nation Kinshasa 243998533872 olofio@medd.gouv.cd

Democratic Republic of the Congo Ms. Esther Ndungidi Kasoki, Deputy National Focal Point Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development 2895, Boulevard du Palais de la Nation Kinshasa 243998533872 estherndungidi@medd.gouv.cd

Democratic Republic of the Congo Ms. Martine Mbombo Badibanga Kamunga, Principle National Focal Point Ministère de l'Environnement et Développement Durable 15, avenue Papa Ileo (ex. Des Cliniques) Commune de la Gombe Kinshasa 1 (243) 82 300 6656 martine.badibanga@medd.gouv.cd (243) 82 263 01 54 (243) 90 3248 466 martinebk@yahoo.co.uk

Denmark Ms. Maria Samuelsen, ChiefNegotiator Danish Ministry of Climate, Energy and Utilities Holmens Kanal 20 Copenhagen K kefm@kefm.dk +45 3392 2800 dkfp@kefm.dk

Djibouti H.E. Mr. Mohamed Moussa Ibrahim, Minister Boulaos (253) 35-0006 (253) 35-1618 (253) 7786 2333 (253) 35-1618 balala_ingenieur@hotmail.fr

Djibouti Mr. Dini Abdallah Omar, Secrétaire Général Ministère de l'Environnement et du Développement Durable Boulaos (253) 35-0006 (253) 35-1618 (253) 77 81-8733 (253) 35-1618 dini.omar85@gmail.com

Dominica Mr. Edgar Hunter, Senior Technical Adviser Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation and Kalinago Upliftment 1st Floor Financial Center, Kennedy Avenue Roseau (1-767)266 5358 environment@dominica.gov.dm (1-767)266 3564 huntere@dominica.gov.dm

Dominican Republic Mr. Max Puig, Executive Vice President Presidency of the Dominican Republic Ave. 27 de Febrero esq. Alma Mater Bulding Torre Friusa 7th Floor. La Esperilla Santo Domingo despacho@cambioclimatico.gob.do 1 809 472 0537 ext 252 m.puig@cambioclimatico.gob.do

Dominican Republic Sr. Armando Paíno Henríquez Dajer, Ministry Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Ave. Cayetano Germosén esq. Ave. Gregorio Luperón. Ensanche El Pedregal, Santo Domingo Santo Domingo +809 567 4300 maireny.infante@ambiente.gob.do 809-567-4300 armando.henriquez@ambiente.gob.do

Dominican Republic Sra. Ana Emilia Pimentel Rodriguez, Viceministry Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Ave. Cayetano Germosén esq. Ave. Gregorio Luperón. Ensanche El Pedregal, Santo Domingo Santo Domingo +809 567 4300 convenios@ambiente.gob.do 809-567-4300 ext 6423 ana.pimentel@ambiente.gob.do

Ecuador Mr. Andres Cordova, Director of Environment and Sustainable Development (e) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility Jeronimo Carrión E1-76 y Av. 10 de Agosto Quito Quito +593-2 299-3200 dads@cancilleria.gob.ec 593 2 299 3200 acordova@cancilleria.gob.ec

Ecuador Mr. Ángel Sandoval, Undersecretary of Climate Change Ministry of Environment, Water and Ecological Transition Calle Madrid 1159 y Andalucía Quito 593 2 23987600 angel.sandoval@ambiente.gob.ec

Egypt Ms. Soha Taher, Head of Climate Change Central Department Ministry of Environment New Administrative Capital. Governmental District, L1-Cluster-A13-A14 Cairo ceo.eeaa@moenv.gov.eg +201223715911 soha.taher@moenv.gov.eg

El Salvador Ms. Jessica Laguardia, Head of Climate Change Unit Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources Km. 5 1/2 Carretera a Santa Tecla, Calle y Colonia Las Mercedes, Edificios MARN (anexo al edificio ISTA) No. 2 San Salvador 503 2132-6276 despacho@ambiente.gob.sv jlaguardia@ambiente.gob.sv

Equatorial Guinea Mr. Pedro Malavo Nsene, Unfccc Nfp Ministry of Forest and Environment Buena Esperanza, Puerta J66 Malabo (+240) 222 25 9037 pmalavo@hotmail.com

Equatorial Guinea Sr. José Nsue Ndong Nzang, Punto Focal Adjunto de Cambio Climático Ministerio de Bosques y Medio Ambiente Servicios Agronómico, S/N, Malabo, EQG. Malabo dioobiang@gmail.com 00240 222 212 742 josensuendongnsang@gmail.com

Eritrea H.E. Mr. Tesfai Ghebreselassie Sebhatu, Minister Ministry of Land, Water and Environment P.O. Box 976 Asmara (291-1) 12-0112 (291-1) 12-3285 (291-1) 12-6112 tesgsstesfu@gmail.com

Eritrea Mr. Kibrom Asmerom Weldegebriel, UNFCCC focal point, Acting Director General Ministry of Land, Water and Environment P.O. Box 970 Denden Street Asmara (291-1)12-6112 (291-1)12-3285 (291-1)12-0311 (291-1)12-3285 kibromaw@gmail.com

Estonia Ms. Marina Bantenko, Adviser Ministry of Climate of Estonia Suur-Ameerika 1 Tallinn +372 626 2802 +372 626 2801 info@kliimaministeerium.ee +3726262833 +3726262 845 marina.bantsenko@kliimaministeerium.ee

Eswatini Ms. Khangeziwe Mabuza, Principal Secretary Ministry of Tourism and Environmental Affairs P.O. Box 2652 Mbabane (268) 2404-6420 / 1718 (268) 2404-5415 / 1719 / 6438 ps_tourism@gov.sz +268 24046162 khange@hotmail.com

Ethiopia Mr. Abas Mohammed Ali, Ceo, Climate Change Policy And Action Ministry of Planning and Development Sidist Kilo Addis Ababa info@mopd.gov.et +251 911 544526 abas.mohammed5@gmail.com

Ethiopia Ms. Fitsum Assefa Adela, Minister Ministry of Planning and Development Sidist Kilo Addis Ababa info@mopd.gov.et +251111226662 fitsum.assefa@mopd.gov.et

European Union Ms. Cristina Carreiras, Official European Commission, Brussels rue de la Loi 200 Brussels +32 22991111 CLIMA-EU-UNFCCC-NATIONAL-FOCAL-POINT@ec.europa.eu

Fiji Mr. Sivendra Michael, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment and Climate Change 318 Toorak, Bali Towers Suva +679 338155 sivendra.michael@gmail.com

Fiji Ms. Genevieve Jiva, Manager Climate Change Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Level 3, Bali Towers Suva info6@govnet.gov.fj 679 9049916 genevieve.jiva@environment.gov.fj

Fiji Ms. Senivasa Waqairamasi, Director - Climate Change Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Level 3, Bali Towers Suva info6@govnet.gov.fj 679 9906492 senivasa.waqairamasi@environment.gov.fj

Finland Ms. Marjo Nummelin, Senior Ministerial Adviser Ministry of the Environment Kasarmikatu 25, P.O. Box 35 Government (Helsinki) +358 295 16001 (358-9) 1603-9381 marjo.nummelin@gov.fi +358 295 250 227 finunfccc.ym@gov.fi

France M. Dietmar Petrausch, Chef du pôle Climat Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires Etrangères (MEAE) 27, rue de la Convention Paris +33 1 43 17 70 93 dietmar.petrausch@diplomatie.gouv.fr

France M. Wilfred Suddath-Deville, Adjoint au Chef du pôle Climat Ministère de l'Europe et des Affaires Etrangères (MEAE) 27, rue de la Convention Paris +33 1 43 17 74 93 wilfred.suddath@diplomatie.gouv.fr

France Mme Bénédicte Jenot, Deputy Head Ministère de la Transition Ecologique La Défense Puteaux 0033 1 40 81 81 89 0033 1 40 81 81 89 benedicte.jenot@developpement-durable.gouv.fr

France Mr. Yue Dong, Head of the Climate Unit Ministry for the Energy Transition Grande Arche de la Défense La Défense 0033660285806 yue.dong@developpement-durable.gouv.fr

Gabon Mr. Davy Onomori Mboumba, Special Advisor to the President , Permanent Secretary to the National Climate Council Presidency of the Gabonese Republic Libreville /Gabon Libreville 0024111741737 secretariatconseilclimat@gmail.com 0024111741737 gabon.nfp.unfccc@gmail.com

Gambia Mr. Modou Cham, Principal Climate Change Officer Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) GIEPA House, Kairaba Avenue Serekunda +2204399446 info@meccnar.gov.gm +2203327630 mcham28@yahoo.com

Gambia Mr. Sambou Kinteh, Senior Climate Change officer Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) GIEPA House - 1st Floor, Kairaba Avenue, Kanifing Municipality Banjul +2204399446 info@meccnar.gov.gm +2202003495 kintehsambou9@gmail.com

Georgia Ms. Nino Tkhilava, Head of the Department Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture 6 Marshal Gelovani Avenue Tbilisi (995 32) 72-7224 (995 32) 72-7234 Nino.Tkhilava@mepa.gov.ge nino.tkhilava@mepa.gov.ge

Germany Ms. Ursula Fuentes Hutfilter, Head of Division (Climate Diplomacy ,International Climate Action, UNFCCC) Federal Foreign Office Werderscher Markt 1 Berlin +49 30 1817 1215 unfccc.germany.focalpoint@zentrale.auswaertiges-amt.de

Ghana Mr. Daniel Tutu Benefoh, Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency 91 Starlet Road, P.O. Box M326 Accra (233-24) 4611-4652 (233-21) 81-3764 00233-50-1301475 / 00233-30-2664697 daniel.benefo@epa.gov.gh

Greece Mr. Dimitrios Niavis, Policy officer Ministry of Environment and Energy 147 Patission Str. Athens info@ypen.gov.gr +302108665998 d.niavis@prv.ypeka.gr

Greece Ms. Ioanna Tsalakanidou, Policy officer Ministry of Environment and Energy 147 Patission Str. Athens info@ypen.gov.gr +302108642118 i.tsalakanidou@prv.ypeka.gr

Grenada Ms. Peron Johnson, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Climate Resilience, Environment and Renewable Energy Ministerial Complex St. George's registry@tourism.gov.gd 473440 ps@cre.gov.gd

Grenada Ms. Roxie McLeish-Hutchinson, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Export Development Ministerial Complex St. George's registry@mofa.gov.gd 4734402640 ps@mofa.gov.gd

Guatemala Mr. Edwin Josué Castellanos López, Vice Minister Ministry of Environmental and Natural Resources 7 Avenue 03-67, Zone 13 Guatemala DNAmercadosdecarbono@marn.gob.gt (502) 24230500 ext. 2700 ejcastellanos@marn.gob.gt

Guatemala Ms. Ana Patricia Orantes, Minister Ministry of Environmental and Natural Resources 7 Avenue 03-67, Zone 13 Guatemala DNAmercadosdecarbono@marn.gob.gt (502) 24230500 ext. 2608 and 2208 aporantes@marn.gob.gt

Guatemala Sra. Andrea Lucrecia Fión Góngora, Directora a.i Ministry of Environmental and Natural Resources 7 Avenue 03-67, Zone 13 Guatemala DNAmercadosdecarbono@marn.gob.gt (502) 24230500 ext. 2700 alfion@marn.gob.gt

Guinea H.E. Mr. Yaya Bangoura, Directeur National Adjoint de la Météorologie, Point Focal GIEC Direction Nationale Meteorologie alphayaya2009@yahoo.fr

Guinea Ms. Oumou Doumbouya, DNAPNCC/Point Focal CCNUCC Gouvernement Wanindara/Commune de Ratoma/Conakry Rep. de Guinée; Conakry/Commune de Kaloum Conakry +224 662 63 64 63 +224 622 49 82 03 oumoudoumbouya1@gmail.com

Guinea-Bissau Mr. Viriato Luis Soares Cassama, Minister of Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Action Ministry of Environment and Biodiversity Bairro Santa Luiza, Antiga QG Bissau (245) 20-3264 (245) 20-1567 / 1753 cassamavilus@gmail.com (245) 955 78 4046 cassamavilus@gmail.com

Guyana H.E. Mr. Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President Office of the President Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Burda, Georgetown,Guyana 5922251330 592-227-3101 vpguy2020@gmail.com

Guyana Mr. Andrew Bishop, Lead Climate Change Negotiator Office of the President Office of the President, Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Burda, Georgetown,Guyana Georgetown arbishop10@gmail.com 592-227-3101 arbishop10@yahoo.com

Guyana Ms. Pradeepa Bholanath Goberdhan, Senior Director for Climate and REDD+ Ministry of Natural Resources 96 Duke Street, Kingston Georgetown jmckenzie@nre.gov.gy 592 655 1104 pbholanath@nre.gov.gy

Haiti Mr. Moise Fils Jean Pierre, Minister Ministry of Environment Parc Industriel Metropolitain (SONAPI), Route de l'Aeroport Boulverad Toussaint Louverture Port-Au-Prince (+509)2817-0066 (+509)4898-0453 moise.jeanpierre.mde@primature.gouv.ht

Haiti Ms. Elizabeth Christina Lauredant, Climate Change Officer Ministry of Environment Parc Industriel Metropolitain (SONAPI), Route de l'Aeroport Boulverad Toussaint Louverture Port-Au-Prince (+509)2817-0066 (+509)47892454 elizabethc.lauredant@gmail.com

Haiti Ms. Gerty Pierre, Climate Change Director Ministry of Environment Parc Industriel Metropolitain (SONAPI), Route de l'Aeroport Boulverad Toussaint Louverture Port-Au-Prince (+509)2817-0066 (+509)38989741 gertypierre8007@gmail.com

Holy See Mr. Paolo Conversi, Desk Officer 00120 Vatican City State (+39) 0669 88 3014 (+39) 066 988 5364 rapportistati@sds.va (+39) 0669 88 3014 paoloconversi@hotmail.com

Honduras Mr. Lucky Medina, Secretario de Estado Secretaría de Energía, Recursos Naturales, Ambiente y Minas (SERNA) 100 metros al sur del Estadio Nacional Tegucigalpa cooperacion@miambiente.gob.hn despachoministerial@miambiente.gob.hn

Honduras Mr. Malcom Stufkens, Viceministro de Ambiente Secretaría de Energía, Recursos Naturales, Ambiente y Minas (SERNA) 100 metros al sur del Estadio Nacional Tegucigalpa cooperacion@miambiente.gob.hn subsecretariaambiente@miambiente.gob.hn

Hungary Ms. Veronika Bagi, Head of Unit Ministry of Energy Október huszonharmadika utca 18. Budapest 003617953468 klimapolitika@em.gov.hu 003617953468 veronika.bagi@em.gov.hu

Iceland Ms. Helga Bardadottir, Deputy Director Ministry for the Environment and Natural Resources Skuggasundi 1 Reykjavik (354)560-8600 (354)562-4566 +354 865 8674 helga.bardadottir@uar.is

India Mr. Neelesh Kumar Sah, Joint Secretary Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) Indira Paryavaran Bhawan, Jor Bagh Road New Delhi (91-11) 436-2436 / 0861 (91-11) 436-2551 / 0678 +91-011-24695130 sahnk@cag.gov.in

Indonesia Ms. Laksmi Dhewanthi, Deputy Minister of Climate Change as well as Indonesia NFP to the UNFCCC Ministry of Environment and Forestry Gedung Pusat Kehutanan Manggala Wanabakti, Block VII 12th floor, Jalan Gatot Subroto Jakarta (62-21) 5730 144 (62-21) 5720 194 nfpccsecretariat@menlhk.go.id +62 21 5730144 ldhewanthi@menlhk.go.id

Iran (Islamic Republic of) Mr. Gholamhossein Darzi, Director General for International Affairs of Environment and Sustainable Development Ministry of Foreign Affairs Kooshk Mesri St., Ferdowsi Ave., Tehran Tehran +982161154475 +982161154477 irfocal@yahoo.com +9861154475 irfocal@yahoo.com

Iraq Mr. Abbas Abdulhussein M.Salih, iraqccc@gmail.com

Iraq Mr. Hadi Hamdi Mahdi Mahdi, Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) moen.iraq@gmail.com

Iraq Mr. Jasim Hammadi, Technical Minister Deputy Ministry of Environment Al-Wazyria, Al-Rusafa/ Baghdad Baghdad moen.iraq@gmail.com moen_iraq@yahoo.com

Iraq Mr. Mustafa Mostafa, Manager of National Climate Change Center Ministry of Environment Al-Wazyria, Al-Rusafa/ Baghdad Baghdad moen.iraq@gmail.com mostafa_mahmood@yahoo.com

Iraq Mr. Yousif Yousif, Manager of International Environment Relations Department Al-Wazyria, Al-Rusafa/ Baghdad Baghdad moen.iraq@gmail.com yousif80yousif@yahoo.com

Ireland Ms. Megan Skelly, Deputy Director Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications 29 - 31 Adelaide Road Dublin +35316782000 unfcccnfp@decc.gov.ie

Israel Ms. Ayelet Rosen, Head MEAs Ministry of Environmental Protection P.O. Box 34033 Rehov Kanfey Nesharim 5 Jerusalem (972-2) 655-3745 (972-2) 655-3752 shulin@sviva.gov.il (972-2) 655-3745 ayeletr@sviva.gov.il

Israel Ms. Shulamit Nezer, Senior Deputy Director General Ministry of Environmental Protection P.O. Box 34033 Kanfey Nesharim Street 5 Jerusalem (972-50) 623-3101 (972-2) 655-3763 (972-2) 655-3778 shulin@sviva.gov.il

Italy Ms. Federica Fricano, Director ad interim - Div. III International Strategies for Sustainable Development and Climate Ministry of Environment and Energy Security Via Cristoforo Colombo, 44 Rome (39-6)5722--5102/03 CLEA-UDG@minambiente.it (39-6)5722-3231 (39-6)5722-8101 fricano.federica@mase.gov.it

Jamaica Mr. Omar Alcock, Acting Principal Director Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC) 16A Half Way Tree Road Kingston 5 (876) 633 7354 +1 (876) 633-7352 omar.alcock@megjc.gov.jm

Japan Mr. Hiroki Matsui, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) 2-2-1, Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo +81-3-5501-8493 +81-3-5501-8493 climate.focal.point@mofa.go.jp

Japan Ms. Aogu Miyama, Researcher/Advisor Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Hiroshimastrasse 6, Berlin (49 30) 210940 (81-3) 5501-8244 (49 30) 210940 aogu.miyama@mofa.go.jp

Japan Ms. Hiroko Aotake, Counsellor Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Hiroshimastrasse 6 Berlin (49 30) 210940 hiroko.aotake@mofa.go.jp

Jordan Mr. Belal Shqarin, Director of Climate Change and acting Director of Green Economy Unit Ministry of Environment P.O. Box 1408 Amman (962-6)556 0113 (962-6)551 6377 belal.shqarin@moenv.gov.jo (962-6)556 0113 ext 200 (962-7)9595 7454 shqareen@yahoo.com

Kazakhstan Mr. Mansur Oshurbayev, Vice-Minister Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Mangilik El, Av. 8 Astana (7-3272)50-7784 k.kense@ecogeo.gov.kz +7(7172) 740257 m.oshurbaev@ecogeo.gov.kz

Kazakhstan Ms. Saule Sabiyeva, Head of department Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Mangilik El, Av. 8 Astana (7-3272)50-7784 k.kense@ecogeo.gov.kz +7 7172 740258 s.sabieva@ecogeo.gov.kz

Kenya H.E. Ms. Roselinda Soipan Tuya, Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry Ministry of Environment and Forestry P.O. Box 30167-00100 Nairobi (254-20) 273-0808 (254-20) 273-4722 cs@environment.go.ke +254202711238 cs@environment.go.ke

Kenya Mr. Ali Mohamed, Climate Change Envoy State House, Nairobi State House Nairobi +254722861314 ali.d.mohamed786@gmail.com

Kenya Mr. Festus K. Ng'eno, Principal Secretary Ministry of Environment and Forestry P.O. Box 30167-00100 Nairobi (254-20) 273-0808 (254-20) 273-4722 cs@environment.go.ke +254202711238 psoffice@environment.go.ke

Kenya Mr. Korir Singo'eir, Principal Secrtary Ministry of Foreign & Diaspora Affairs Nairobi +254722776994 abrahamsingoei@gmail.com

Kenya Ms. Pacifica F. A. Ogola, Director Climate Programmes Coordination Ministry of Environment and Forestry NHIF Building, 12th Floor, PO Box 30126 Nairobi (254-20) 273-0808 (254-20) 273-4722 psoffice@environment.go.ke +254202711207 pogola@environment.go.ke

Kiribati Mr. Tebwaatoki Taawetia, Secretary Office of Te Beretitenti Bairiki, Tarawa Tarawa (686) 21183 (686) 21062 +686 75021141 secretary@ob.gov.ki

Kiribati Ms. Tekimwau Otiawa, Senior Climate Change Officer Office of Te Beretitenti Bairiki, Tarawa Tarawa (686) 21183 (686) 21062 +686 75021141 tekimwau@ob.gov.ki

Kuwait Ms. Eng. Samirah Mohammad Abdullah Al Kandari, Acting Director General Environment Public Authority (EPA) Shuwaikh Industrial-Fourth Ring Rd P.O. Box 24395 Safat (965) 2220-8310 (965) 2220-8501 dg@epa.org.kw +965 22208511 dg@epa.gov.kw

Kyrgyzstan Mr. Meder Mashiev, Minister Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkindik Boulevard 2 Bishkek international@mnr.gov.kg +996772524282 international@mnr.gov.kg

Kyrgyzstan Ms. Aizada Barieva, Head Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic Erkindik Blvd., 2 Bishkek international@mnr.gov.kg +996 312 300711 climate@mnr.gov.kg

Lao People's Democratic Republic Mr. Amphayvanh Oudomdeth, Deputy Director General Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (Monre) Nongbeuk Road Vientiane Capital +856 20 55503322 (856-21) 254350 amphayvanh.oudomdeth@gmail.com

Lao People's Democratic Republic Mr. Syamphone Sengchandala, Director-General Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (Monre) P.O. Box 7864, Sisavath Village, Chanthabouly District Vientiane (856-21) 26-3799 (856-21) 26-3799 (856-21) 25-5017 (856-21) 26-5017 syamphone.s@gmail.com

Latvia Ms. Aiga Grasmane, Director Ministry of the Climate and Energy Latgales iela 165 Riga + 371 673007331 aiga.grasmane@kem.gov.lv

Lebanon Ms. Hala Mounajed, Head Ministry of Environment Lazarieh Buidling, Riad el Solh Beirut 00961-1976555 (961-1) 97-6530 climatechange@moe.gov.lb 00961-1976555 ext 431 h.mounajed@moe.gov.lb

Lesotho Mr. Mokoena France, Director Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) P.O. Box 14515 Maseru (266) 31-2920 (266) 31-7250 / 32-5041 mokoenaf@yahoo.com (266) 2231-7250 (266) 2232-5057 mokuena.france@gov.ls

Liberia Mr. Benjamin S. Karmorh, Jr, Chief Technical Advisor and UNFCCC Focal Point Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA) 4th Street, Sinkor Monrovia (231-377) 4751-2929 (231-3120) 544-7127 info@epa.gov.lr (231) 777 51 8928 bkarmorh@epa.gov.lr

Libya Mr. Mohamed S A Swidan, Libyan focal point Cabinet Office Sika Road Tripoli m.swidan@pm.gov.ly +218213620117 m.swidan@pm.gov.ly

Liechtenstein Ms. Karin Jehle, Senior Officer Office of Environment P.O. Box 684 Vaduz info.au@llv.li 00423 236 61 96 nfp_unfccc@llv.li

Lithuania Ms. Vilija Augutaviciene, Head Ministry of Environment A. Jaksto 4/9 Vilnius (370-52) 66-3523 (370-52) 66-3666 info@am.lt (370 )6 861-7484 vilija.augutaviciene@am.lt

Luxembourg M. Henri Haine, Conseiller de direction 1ère classe Ministère du Développement Durable et des Infrastructures Bâtiment Alcide de Gasper 4, Place de l’Europe Luxembourg (352) 2478-6816 (352) 40-0410 (352) 2478-6816 (352) 40-0410 henri.haine@mev.etat.lu

Madagascar M. Michel Omer Laivao, Unfccc Focal Point Ministère de l'Environnement, de l'Écologie et des Forêts (MEEFT) B.P. 571 Antananarivo +261 34 05 620 45 laivao2002@yahoo.fr +261 34 05 620 45 laivao2002@yahoo.fr

Malawi Mr. Evans Davie Njewa, Deputy Director & Chair of the LDCs Government of Malawi Lingadzi House, City Centre P/Bag 394 Lilongwe 3 (265-1) 77-1111 (265-1) 77-3379 (265-1) 77-0359 evansnjewa@gmail.com

Malawi Ms. Tawonga Grace Mbale-Luka, Director of Environmental Affairs Government Private Bag 394, Lingadzi House, City Centre Lilongwe +265 1 771 111 +265 1 773 379 +265 1 771 502 +265 1 773 379 tawongam@yahoo.com

Malaysia Mr. Ahmad Farid Mohammed, Deputy Undersecretary Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Level 5, Block F11, F Complex, Lebuh Perdana Timur, Federal Government Administration Complex, Presint 1 Putrajaya ridzwan.ali@nres.gov.my farid@nres.gov.my

Malaysia Mr. Muhammad Ridzwan Bin Ali, Senior Assistant Secretary (Climate Change Policy and Negotiation) Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Level 5, Block F11, F Complex, Lebuh Perdana Timur, Federal Government Administration Complex, Presint 1 Putrajaya ridzwan.ali@nres.gov.my ridzwan.ali@nres.gov.my

Malaysia Ms. Hartini Nasir, Undersecretary Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) Level 5, Block F11, F Complex, Lebuh Perdana Timur, Federal Government Administration Complex, Presint 1 Putrajaya ridzwan.ali@nres.gov.my +60380917366 hartini@nres.gov.my

Maldives Mr. Ahmed Waheed, Director Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology Green Building, Handhuvaree Hingun, Maafannu Male (960)301 8300 (960)301 8301 unfccc@environment.gov.mv 00960 3018481 ahmed.waheed@environment.gov.mv

Mali Mr. Moussa Dembele, National Focal Point Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development Quartier du fleuve, PO Box: 2357, Street 311, Door 328, Bamako aedd.environnement@gmail.com +223 76 25 08 06 moussayem@yahoo.fr

Mali Mr. Zantigui Boua Kone, Point focal national UNFCCC Ministry of Environment, Sanitation and Sustainable Development Bamako, Mali Magnambougou rural lot no 7BK Bamako aedd.environnement@gmail.com +223 66626072 zantiguibkone@yahoo.fr

Malta Mr. David Muscat, Director Climate Change Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Regeneration of the Grand Harbour 6, Qormi Road SVR 1301 St. Venera +356 20953710 david.i.muscat@gov.mt

Malta Mr. Joseph Caruana, Permanent Secretary Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Regeneration of the Grand Harbour Millennia Building, Tria Aldo Moro Malta 22927841 climatechangeeud.msdec@gov.mt (356) 2292-6219 joseph.f.caruana@gov.mt

Marshall Islands Mr. Clarence Samuel, Director clarencesam@gmail.com

Marshall Islands Ms. Teri K. Elbon, Assistant Secretary of Regional Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade International Convention Center P.O.Box 1349 Majuro (692) 625-3181 / 3012 692-625-3181 elbonteri@gmail.com

Mauritania Mr. Moussa Ba, Director Ministry of Environment Immeuble du Gouvernement, N°02 sis Ilot V, Lot 01 Nouakchott Climate@environnement.gov.mr moussaba@environnement.gov.mr

Mauritius Mme Sarita Meeheelaul, Director of Environment Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change 10th floor, Ken Lee Tower, Cnr Barracks & St Georges Streets, Port Louis, Mauritius Port Louis menv@govmu.org +2302105620 smeeheelaul@govmu.org

Mauritius Mr. Ravi Shankar Sonea, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Solid Waste Management and Climate Change 10th floor, Ken Lee Tower, Cnr Barracks & St Georges Streets, Port Louis, Mauritius Port Louis menv@govmu.org +230 212 7175 rsonea@govmu.org

Mexico Ms. Camila Zepeda Lizama, General Director for Global Issues Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores (SRE) Plaza Juarez 20, piso 14, Col. Centro, Delegacion Cauhtemoc Mexico (52-55) 9159-5628/(52-55) 3686 5100 (52-55) 9159-5632 dgtglobales@sre.gob.mx (52-55) 9159-5628 (52-55) 9159-5632 focalpointmexico@sre.gob.mx

Micronesia (Federated States of) H.E. Mr. Andrew Yatilman, Secretary/Minister/UNFCCC Focal Point Federal States of Micronesia National Government P.O. Box PS69, Palikir Station Pohnpei (691) 320-8814 / 320-8815 (691) 320-8936 andrewy@mail.fm decemsec.fsm@gmail.com

Micronesia (Federated States of) Ms. Lucille Apis-Overhoff, Assistant Secretary for Climate Change Federated States of Micronesia P.O.BOX PS 69 Palikir, Pohnpei decemsec.fsm@gmail.com 691-320-8814 lu.overhoff@gmail.com

Monaco Mme Chrystel Chanteloube, Head of Division Gouvernement de la Principauté de Monaco cchanteloube@gouv.mc

Mongolia Mr. Batkhishig Purevdoo, Special Envoy on Climate Change The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Artsat 624, 4th khoroo, Khan-uul district Ulaanbaatar Ulaanbaatar int.cooperation@mecc.gov.mn +976-99112863 Batkhishig@mecc.gov.mn

Mongolia Ms. Narangaravuu Altangerel, Senior Analyst The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Artsat 624, 4th khoroo, Khan-uul district Ulaanbaatar Ulaanbaatar int.cooperation@mecc.gov.mn +976-99998146 narangaravuu@mecc.gov.mn

Montenegro Ms. Jelena Ban, Ministry of Ecology, Sustainable Development and North Region Development Eko zgrada, Cetinjski put bb Podgorica kabinet@mers.gov.me jelena.ban@mert.gov.me

Montenegro Ms. Milica Mudrea, Advisor Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism IV Proleterske 19 Podgorica (382-20) 44-6200 / 6221 (382-20) 44-6307 (382-20) 44-6350 milica.ojdanic@mepg.gov.me

Montenegro Ms. Stanica Andjic, Head of the Directorate for the United Nations Ministry of Foreign Affairs Stanka Dragojevica br. 2 Podgorica (382) 2022-4989 (382) 2022-5702 kabinet@mfa.gov.me +382-20 416 333 stanica.andjic@mfa.gov.me

Morocco Mr. Mohammed Baraoui, Director of Climate and Biodiversity Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development 9, Avenue Al Araar-Secteur 16 Hay-Riad, Rabat baraoui@environnement.gov.ma

Mozambique Ind. Eduardo Baixo, Head of Department Rua da Resistência, nº 1746/1747, 6º Andar Maputo (258-21) 46-6495 (258-21) 46-5849 mta@gov.mz +258823046360 ebaixo@hotmail.com

Mozambique Sr. Agostinho Fernando, Head of Department Ministry of Land and Environment P.O. Box 2020 Rua de Kassuende, 167 Maputo (258-1)46-5843/5851 (258-1)46-5849 (258) 84 288 4486 agostinhofernando@yahoo.com.br

Namibia Mr. Petrus Ileni Muteyauli, Mr Ministry of Environment and Tourism Private Bag 13306 Windhoek (264-61) 284-2701 (264-61) 24-0339 pmuteyauli@yahoo.co.uk pmuteyauli@yahoo.co.uk

Nauru H.E. Ms. Marlene Moses, Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of the Republic of Nauru to the United Nations, New York (PM-NY/NAU) 800 Second Avenue Suite 400 A New York (1-212) 937-0074 (1-212) 937-0079 nauru@un.int NAURUMISSION@NAURUUN.ORG

Nauru Mr. Reagan Moses, Secretary Government of Nauru secccnr@gmail.com

Nepal Mr. Deepak Kumar Kharal, Secretary Ministry of Forests and Environment Singha Durbar Kathmandu (977-1) 4211567 (977-1) 4211868 info@mofe.gov.np 977-1-4211567 deepak.kharal@nepal.gov.np

Nepal Mr. Sindhu Prasad Dhungana, Joint Secretary Ministry of Forests and Environment Singha Durbar Kathmandu (977-1) 4211567 (977-1) 4211868 info@mofe.gov.np 977-1-4211586 sindhungana@gmail.com

Netherlands Ms. Jori Keijsper, Head of Delegation Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Bezuidenhoutseweg 73 The Hague +31 6 52596791 +31 (0)70 379 6201 j.m.keijsper@minezk.nl

New Zealand Ms. Helena Terry, Policy Analyst International Carbon Markets Ministry for the Environment 8 Willis street Wellington (64-4) 439-7400 (64-4) 439-7700 ICM@mfe.govt.nz +64 027 277 6278 unfccc.nz@mfe.govt.nz

Nicaragua Mr. Javier Antonio Gutiérrez Ramírez, Vice Minister for Climate Change Ministerio del Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (MARENA) Carretera Norte Km 12 1/2, Frente a Corporación Zona Franca Managua (505) 263-1273 / 263-1667 (505) 263-1274 enlace@cancilleria.gob.ni +505 84327096 xaviergut@gmail.com

Niger M. Maâzou Kamayé, Executive Secretary Conseil National de l'Environnement pour un Développement Durable (CNEDD) PL 17, Rue du Gouverneur Jule Brévié Niamey (227)72-2559 (227)72-2981/73-5859 biocnedd@intnet.ne +22796987470 kamayemaazou@yahoo.fr

Nigeria Dr Nkiruka Chidia Maduekwe, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Director-General / Chief Executive Officer The Presidency 14, Vistula Close, Maitama, FCT Abuja Abuja info@natccc.gov.ng +2349062000294 ncmaduekwe@natccc.gov.ng

Niue Ms. Kalavatagaloa Morrissey, Chief of Staff Government of Niue Fale Fono II, Halamahaga, Alofi South niue.secgov@gov.nu +683 4200 tagaloa.morrissey@gov.nu

North Macedonia Ms. Teodora Obradovikj Grncharovska, State counselor on Climate Change Ministry of Environment and Physical Planning Presveta Bogorodica 3 Square Skopje +389 2 3251 403 t.grncarovska@moepp.gov.mk dori.moeppgovmk@gmail.com

Norway Mr. Henrik Hallgrim Eriksen, Chief Negotiator/Special Adviser Kongens Gate 20 P.O. Box 8013 Dep. Oslo (47-22)24 9090 postmottak@kld.dep.no hhe@kld.dep.no

Oman Mr. Younis Alhajri, Director of International Cooperation Environment Authority PO. Box 323 Muscat icd@ea.gov.om 0096824404772 younis.alhajri@ea.gov.om

Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Farooq, Senior Joint Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination 4th Floor, LG&RD Complex, G-5/2 Islamabad +92-51-9245531 mfarooqbehramkhan@gmail.com 0092519245531 mfarooqbehramkhan@gmail.com

Pakistan Mr. Umer Siddique, Director General (UN) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Constitution Avenue G-5/1 Islamabad dg.un@mofa.gov.pk +92-51-9215807 dg.un@mofa.gov.pk

Palau H.E. Mr. Gustav N. Aitaro, Minister Ministry of State P.O. Box 100 Melekeok 011 (680) 488-2490 ministrymos.rop@gmail.com 011 (680) 488-5594 minister.mos@palaugov.org

Palau Mr. Xavier Matsutaro, Focal Point to the UNFCCC Ministry of Finance P.O. Box 100 Meyuns (680) 488-2509/1189 (680) 488-2443 ministryofstate@bdarop.com (680) 775-3007 (680) 767-8638 xavier.matsutaro@gmail.com

Palau Ms. Charlene Takako Mersai, Public-Private Partnership Liason / Bilateral Coordinator Ministry of Finance P.O. Box 100 Meyuns (680) 488-2509/1189 (680) 488-2443 ministryofstate@bdarop.com (680) 767-8681 (680) 767-8638 charmersai@gmail.com

Panama Eliana Brugiati, Analyst Ministry of Foreign Affairs 3th East Street, Casco Viejo, Panamá, Panamá Panama eordenes@mire.gob.pa +507 5049311 eordenes@mire.gob.pa

Panama Mr. Bolivar Cañizales, Chief Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores (MIRE) 3th East Street, Casco Viejo, Panamá, Panamá Panama (507) 511-4100/4200 (507) 511-4022 +507 5114256 bcanizales@mire.gob.pa

Panama Mr. Javier Martínez, Mitigation Chief Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) Calle Diego Dominguez, Edif. 804 Albrook, Ancon, Panama, Rep. of Panama Panama (507) 500 - 0855 (507) 500-0855 Ext. (6033) jmartinez@miambiente.gob.pa

Panama Mr. Juan Carlos Monterrey, Director Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) Albrook, Ancón, calle Broberg edif. 804 Panama (507) 500 - 0855 (+507) 500-0855 (ext 6033) jmonterrey@miambiente.gob.pa

Panama Mr. Juan Navarro, Minister Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) Sede Principal, Edificio 804, Apartado Ancon-Republica de Panama, Calle Broberg Panama (507) 500 - 0855 (+507) 500-0855 (ext 6880) jcnavarro@miambiente.gob.pa

Panama Mr. Oscar Vallarino, ViceMinister Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) Sede Principal, Edificio 804, Apartado Ancon-Republica de Panama, Calle Broberg Panama (507) 500 - 0855 (+507) 500-0855 (ext 6823) ovallarino@miambiente.gob.pa

Panama Ms. Maribel Pinto, Head of the Adaptation and Resilience Department Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) Calle Diego Dominguez, Edif. 804 Albrook, Ancon, Panama, Rep. of Panama Panama +507 500 0802 mpinto@miambiente.gob.pa +507 500 0802 ext. 6217 mpinto@miambiente.gob.pa

Panama Ms. Yoisy Castillo, Climate Change Analyst Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) Albrook, Calle Broberg Bld. 804 Panama (+507) 500-0855 ybcastillo@miambiente.gob.pa (+507) 500-0855 ext. 6022 ybcastillo@miambiente.gob.pa

Papua New Guinea Mr. Fred Sarufa, Deputy Permanent Representative Permanent Mission of Papua New Guinea to the United Nations 201 East 42nd Street, Suite 2411 New York (1-212)557-5001 (1-212)557-5009 pngun@pngmission.org 1-347-981-9330 pngun@pngmission.org

Papua New Guinea Ms. Gwendoline Sissiou, General Manager - REDD+ and Mitigation Climate Change and Development Authority P.O.Box 4017 Boroko (675) 7091 0300 (675) 3257620 gwen.sissiou@ccda.gov.pg (675) 7159 1005 (675) 325 7620 gsissiou@gmail.com

Paraguay Mr. Rolando De Barros Barreto, Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development Madame Lynch 3500 Asuncion dncc@mades.gov.py 595212879000 ministro@mades.gov.py

Paraguay Sra. Ethel Estigarribia, Abogada Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development Madame Lynch 3500 Asuncion dncc@mades.gov.py 595212879000 ethelestigarribia@gmail.com

Peru Mr. César Aréstegui Bravo, Deputy Director of Global Environmental Affairs Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jr. Lampa 545, Lima Lima carestegui@rree.gob.pe +51 1 2043148 carestegui@rree.gob.pe

Peru Ms. Berioska Quispe Estrada, Directora General Ministry of the Environment (MINAM) Antonio Miro Quesada Avenue 425 Lima Lima Lima (51-1) 611 6000 / 1633 (51-1) 611-6000 (+51-1) 611 6000 / 1350 bquispe@minam.gob.pe

Peru Ms. Carmen del Rocío Azurín Araujo, Director Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jr. Lampa 545 Lima webmaster@rree.gob.pe +51 204 3139 cazurin@rree.gob.pe

Peru Ms. Raquel Soto Torres, Deputy Minister for Strategic Development of Natural Resources Ministry of the Environment (MINAM) Antonio Miro Quesada Avenue 425 Lima Lima Lima (51-1) 611 6000 / 1633 (51-1) 611-6000 (+51-1) 611 6000 / 1633 rsoto@minam.gob.pe

Philippines Mr. Robert Eric Borje, Minister, Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Climate Change Commission 6th Floor, First Residences Building, 1557 J.P. Laurel St., Malacanang Complex Manila info@climate.gov.ph reab@climate.gov.ph

Philippines Ms. Maria Teresa Almojuela, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) 2330 Roxas Boulevard Pasay City (632) 834-4000 +63(02) 8834-4890 unio.div2@dfa.gov.ph

Poland Mr. Grzegorz Grobicki, First Secretary Ministry of Climate and Environment 52/54 Wawelska St. Warsaw (48-22) 2500 136 info@mos.gov.pl (48-22) 3692 747 (48-22) 3692 217 grzegorz.grobicki@msz.gov.pl

Poland Mr. Marcin Kowalczyk, Head of Unit Ministry of Climate and Environment 52/54 Wawelska St. Warsaw (48-22) 579-2133 (48-22) 579-2263 info@klimat.gov.pl (48) 539 534 113 marcin.kowalczyk@klimat.gov.pl

Portugal Mr. Eduardo Ferreira Santos, Head of Department Portuguese Environment Agency Rua da Murgueira 9/9A Zambujal Apartado 7585/2611-865 Amadora (351 96) 84 6363 (351 21) 472 8283 geral@apambiente.pt (351 21) 472 8200 (351 21) 471 9074 eduardo.santos@apambiente.pt

Portugal Ms. Ana Teresa Perez, Vice President Portuguese Environment Agency Rua da Murgueira 9/9A Zambujal Apartado 7585/2611-865 Amadora (351 96) 84 6363 (351 21) 472 8283 geral@apambiente.pt (351) 96 84 6363 (351) 21 472 8283 ana.perez@apambiente.pt

Qatar Mr. Abdulhadi Nasser Almarri, Director Climate Change Department Ministry of Municipality and Environment P.O. Box 7634 Doha +974 4420 7777 +974 4420 7000 analmarri@mecc.gov.qa +974 4426 3787 +974 4426 1964 analmarri@mecc.gov.qa

Qatar Mr. Saad Abdulla Al-Hitmi, Director of Climate Change Department Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) Doha, 8GGH+Q8J Doha +974 40480004 sahitmi@mecc.gov.qa

Qatar Ms. Salma Al-Kubaisi, MOFA Almirqab Tower, West Bay, Doha, Qatar Doha +974 40112415 smkubaisi@mofa.gov.qa

Republic of Korea Mr. Sung Bin Suh, First Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) 60, Sajik-ro 8-gil, Jongno-gu Seoul (0082) 2 2100 2114 (0082) 2 2100 7999 climate@mofa.go.kr 82-2-2100-7664 sbsuh13@mofa.go.kr

Republic of Korea Ms. Kyu Won Son, Third Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) 60, Sajik-ro 8-gil, Jongno-gu Seoul (0082) 2 2100 2114 (0082) 2 2100 7999 climate@mofa.go.kr 82-2-2100-7749 kwson21@mofa.go.kr

Republic of Moldova Ms. Galina Norocea, Senior Consultant Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova 162, Ștefan cel Mare, boulevard Chisinau cancelaria@mediu.gov.md (373 22) 204 581 galina.norocea@mediu.gov.md

Republic of Moldova Ms. Marina Lungu, Senior Consultant Ministry of Environment of the Republic of Moldova 162, Ștefan cel Mare, boulevard Chisinau cancelaria@mediu.gov.md +37322204581 marina.lungu@mediu.gov.md

Romania Ms. Gherghita Nicodim, National Focal Point Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests 12, Libertatii Blvd, Sector 5 Bucharest +40214089542 cabinet.ministru@mmediu.ro (407) 4308 3505 geta.nicodim@mmediu.ro

Romania Ms. Nicoleta Florentina Datcu, Deputy General Director Ministry of Environment, Waters and Forests 12, Libertatii Blvd, Sector 5 Bucharest +4 021 408 9542 cabinet.ministru@mmediu.ro +40741268004 nicoleta.datcu@mmediu.ro

Russian Federation Mr. Igor Shumakov, Head Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Roshydromet) Novovagan'kovsky Street 12 Moscow (7-499) 252 55 04 (7-499) 795 2354 climate@meteorf.ru (7-499) 252 55 04 (7-499) 795 2354 climate@meteorf.ru

Rwanda Mr. Faustin Munyazikwiye, Deputy Director General Rwanda Environment Management Authority Kimironko Kigali +250 788 462 012 fmunyazikwiye@rema.gov.rw +250 788462012 fmunyazikwiye@rema.gov.rw

Saint Kitts and Nevis Mr. E. Alistair Edwards, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Agriculture, Marine Resources, Cooperatives, Environment and Human Settlement psagriculture@gov.kn

Saint Kitts and Nevis Ms. Colincia Levine, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment Unit C21 Sands Complex Basseterre environment@gov.kn 1 869 467 1177 colincia.levine@gov.kn

Saint Lucia Ms. Anita Montoute, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education, Innovation, Gender Relations and Sustainable Development Norman Francis Building Balata, Castries (1-758)468-441 5833 (1-758)456-0490 (1-758)468-5840 (1-758)456-0490 anitamontoute.dsd@gmail.com

Saint Lucia Ms. Dawn Pierre-Nathoniel, Chief Sustainable Development and Environment Officer Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training Castries (1-758) 451-8746 sustainable.devt@govt.lc 1758-719-0838 (1-758) 4501904 dpnathoniel@gmail.com

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ms. Janeel Miller-Findlay, Director Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Kingstown +784 485 6992 emdsvg@gmail.com +784 456 1111 Ext.885 svgenvprojects@gmail.com

Samoa Ms. Peseta Noumea Simi, Chief executive Officer Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade P.O. Box L1859 Level 3, FNFTU II Government Building Apia (685)2 1171 (685)2-1504 political@mfat.gov.ws (685)2 4346 (685)2 1504 noumea@mfat.gov.ws

San Marino Ms. Beatrice Simoncini, First Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Economic Cooperation and Telecommunications Palazzo Begni, Contrada Omerelli, 31 San Marino (378-549) 0549 88-2337 (378-549) 0549 882422 dipartimentoaffariesteri@pa.sm (378-549) 0549 88-2193 beatrice.simoncini@esteri.sm

Sao Tome and Principe Mr. José Luiz Lima Onofre, Meteorlogist National Institute of Meteorology Aeroporto P.O. Box: 30 +239 2224840 +239 2221975 inmeteo@cstome.net +239 9810023 +239 2221975 limaonofre@gmail.com

Sao Tome and Principe Mr. Nicolau Lima, Diplomat- Firt Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Avenida marginal 12 julho Sao Tome servicocentral@mne.gov.st 00 239 9997542 nicolau.lima@mne.gov.st

Saudi Arabia Mr. Khalid M. Almehaid, Chief Climate Negotiator Ministry of Energy P.O. Box 247 Riyadh (966-1) 1285 8886 (966-1) 1285 8980 khalid.abuleif@meim.gov.sa (966-1) 1285 8886 (966-1) 1285 8980 khalid.almehaid@moenergy.gov.sa

Senegal Mme Diouf Ep Sarr Madeleine Rose, Director Direction de l'Environnement et des Etablissements Classes (DEEC) 106 rue Carnot Dakar (221) 7-7552-4432 (221-33) 822-6212 rosemadiouf@gmail.com (221-33) 821-0725 (221-33) 822-6212 rosemadiouf@gmail.com

Serbia Ms. Dragana Radulović, UNFCCC Focal Point Ministry of Environmental Protection (MEP) 2, Bulevar Mihajla Pupina Belgrade (381-11)3110-271/-245 (381-11)3110-298 kabinet@ekologija.gov.rs (381-11)3622236 (381-11)3131394 dragana.radulovic@eko.gov.rs

Seychelles Mr. Will Agricole, Principal Secretary, UNFCCC National Focal Point Ministry of Environment, Energy and Climate Change English River, P.O. Box 1145 Victoria (248) 467-0400 (248) 461-0647 w.agricole@meteo.gov.sc (248) 467-0568 w.agricole@env.gov.sc

Sierra Leone Mr. Gabriel Kpaka, Deputy Director General and UNFCCC NFP Ministry of Environment (MIAMBIENTE) MiF-18 Charlotte Street Freetown (232-22) 22-6605 (232-22) 22-8488 +232 79 667742 gabrielkpaka@gmail.com

Singapore Mr. Sin Liang Cheah, Lead Coordinator for Climate Negotiations Strategy Group, Prime Minister's Office 55 Newton Road, #11-01 Revenue House Singapore (65) 6354 9221 (65) 6259 1907 nccs_international@pmo.gov.sg (65) 6354 9218 (65) 6330 0601 scriberex@gmail.com

Slovakia Mr. Jozef Skultety, Acting Director General Ministry of Environment Námestie Ludovíta Stúra 1 Bratislava (421-2)5956-2220 (421-2)5956-2662 jozef.skultety@enviro.gov.sk

Slovenia Ms. Tina Kobilsek, Head of Climate Policy Department Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy Langusova ulica 4 Ljubljana gp.mope@gov.si +386 1 478 73 17 tina.kobilsek@gov.si

Solomon Islands Mr. Henry Tufah, Deputy Director Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Mangement and Meterology (MECDM) PO Box 21 Honiara htufah@mecdm.gov.sb (677) 24074/26004 htufah@mecdm.gov.sb

Somalia Mr. Ibrahim Ali Yahye, Technical advisor Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Airport Road Mogadishu minister-office@moecc.gov.so 00252612019673 alosh@moecc.gov.so

Somalia Mr. Sharmarke Dubow, Senior Technical Advisor Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Airport Road Mogadishu minister-office@moecc.gov.so 00252770984877 sharmarke.dubow@moecc.gov.so

Somalia Ms. Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi, Minister Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Airport Road Mogadishu minister-office@moecc.gov.so +252614211113 minister@moecc.gov.so

South Africa Mr. Maesela John Kekana, Deputy Director General Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Private Bag X447 Pretoria (27-12) 310-3120 (27-12) 320-1421 mjkekana@environment.gov.za (27-12) 322-1003 mjkekana@environment.gov.za

South Africa Ms. Judith Maria Combrink, Deputy-Director, International Coordination Department of Environmental Affairs Private Bag X447 Pretoria (27-12) 310-3452 (27-12) 320-0062 globalengagements@environment.gov.za (27-12) 322-5563 jcombrink@environment.gov.za

South Sudan Mr. John Payai Manyok, Deputy Director for Climate Change and UNFCCC National Focal Point for South Sudan Ministry of Environment and Forestry Juba payaijohn2011@gmail.com (211) 955 66 5017 Payaijohn2011@gmail.com

Spain Ms. Valvanera Ulargui Aparicio, Director General Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico Plaza de San Juan de la Cruz nº10 Madrid (+34-91) 597 6745 (+34-91) 597 6089 (+34-91) 597 1501 buzon-dgoecc@miteco.es

Sri Lanka Mr. Keheliya Rambukwella, Ministry of Environment No. 416/C/1, "Sobadam Piyasa", Robert Gunawardhana Mawatha Battaramulla (94 11) 203 4121 (94 11) 287 9945 info@env.gov.lk +94-11-2034131 minister@env.gov.lk

Sri Lanka Mr. Leel Randeni, Director, Climate Change Secretariat Ministry of Environment No. 416/C/1, "Sobadam Piyasa", Robert Gunawardhana Mawatha Battaramulla (94 11) 203 4121 (94 11) 287 9945 (9411) 2034198 dircc@env.gov.lk

Sri Lanka Mr. Prabath Chandrakeerthi, Secretary Ministry of Environment No. 416/C/1, "Sobadam Piyasa", Robert Gunawardhana Mawatha Battaramulla +94-11-2034121 +94-11-2879945 sec@env.gov.lk +94-11-2034121 +94-11-2879944 sec@env.gov.lk

State of Palestine H.E. Ms. Nisreen Tamimi, Chairperson Environment Quality Authority Al Bireh - Al Mob'deen Street Al Bireh - Al Mob'deen Street chairman@environment.pna.ps 0097022403496 chairman@environment.pna.ps

State of Palestine Mr. Ahmed Abuthaher, Director General Environment Quality Authority Al Bireh - Al Mob'deen Street Al Bireh - Al Mob'deen Street chairman@environment.pna.ps 0097022403495,6,7 ahmadabuthaher@yahoo.com

State of Palestine Ms. Kahramana Zeidalkelani, Director Environment Quality Authority Al Bireh - Al Mob'deen Street Al Bireh - Al Mob'deen Street chairman@environment.pna.ps 0097022403495,8 kah_kelani@yahoo.com

State of Palestine Ms. Olga Bimbashi, Third Secretary Diplomat Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates (MOFAE) Ramallah Ramallah archive@mofa.pna.ps 0097022943140 obimbashi@mfae.gov.ps

Sudan Ms. Mona Ali Mohammed Ahmed, Secretary General Higher Council for Environment and Natural Resources (HCENR) P.O. Box 10488 Khartoum (249-183)78-4279 (249-183)78-7617 hcenr2005@yahoo.com 0024918167799 hcenr2005@yahoo.com

Suriname Ms. Ivette Sugilda Claudette Patterzon, Senior Legal and Policy Advisor Cabinet of the President Swalmbergstraat 7 Paramaribo ispatterzon@gmail.com (597) 472917 / 471216 secdir.milieu@rom.gov.sr

Sweden Mr. Mattias Frumerie, Ambassador, Head of Delegation Ministry of Climate and Enterprise Stockholm +467678860272 mattias.frumerie@regeringskansliet.se

Sweden Ms. Erica Grankvist, Meeting Coordinator Government Offices of Sweden Fredsgatan 6, Stockholm m.climate@regeringskansliet.se (46-8) 405-2468 erica.grankvist@regeringskansliet.se

Sweden Ms. Marta Berglund, Deputy head of delegation Government Offices of Sweden Herkulesgatan Stockholm (46-8) 405-4090 m.climate@regeringskansliet.se +46 8 405 1274 marta.berglund@regeringskansliet.se

Switzerland Ms. Lydie-Line Paroz, Working Group Coordinator Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN) Monbijoustrasse 40 Berne (41-31) 322-9311 (41-31) 322-9981 lydie-line.paroz@bafu.admin.ch +41 58 460 59 54 lydie-line.paroz@bafu.admin.ch

Syrian Arab Republic Mr. Khaled Jbour, NFP to UNFCCC Ministry of Local Administration and Environment P.O. Box 3773, Mazraa St. Damascus 009632396344 (963-11) 446-1079 / 331-4393 info@mola.gov.sy 009632396208 khaledjbour71@gmail.com

Tajikistan Mr. Abdullo Qurbonzoda, Director Agency for Hydrometeorology of the Committee of Environmental Protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan 47 Shevchenko str. Dushanbe +992 37 2215191 office@meteo.tj +992372215191 office@meteo.tj

Tajikistan Mr. Bahodur Sheralizoda, Chairman Committee for Environmental protection under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Shamsi str. 5/1 Dushanbe bahodursheraliev@gmail.com

Thailand Mr. Pavich Kesavawong, Deputy Director-General Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment 49 Soi 30, Rama 6 Road, Phaya Thai Bangkok (66-2) 265 6690 (66-2) 265 6692 saraban@dcce.mail.go.th +66 2278 8400 pavichk@gmail.com

Thailand Mr. Phirun Saiyasitpanich, Director-General Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment 49 Soi 30, Rama 6 Road, Phaya Thai Bangkok (66-2) 265 6690 (66-2) 265 6692 saraban@dcce.mail.go.th +66 2278 8400 unfccc.thailand.focalpoint@gmail.com

Thailand Ms. Nareerat Panmanee, Director of Strategy and International Cooperation Division Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment 49 Soi 30, Rama 6 Road, Phaya Thai Bangkok (66-2) 265 6690 (66-2) 265 6692 saraban@dcce.mail.go.th +66 2278 8400 noonaree@hotmail.com

Timor-Leste H.E. Mr. Adao Soares Barbosa, Special Envoy/ Ambassador at Large for Climate Affairs, NFP UNFCCC (alternate) Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Praia dos Coceiros, Dili Dili +670 7727 1436 adaosoaresb@gmail.com

Timor-Leste Mr. Augusto Manuel Pinto, Nfp Unfccc And Af Ministry of Tourism and Environment Fomento Building-Mandarin Dili, Timor-Leste +670 78427259 augusto.mpinto@yahoo.com

Togo Mr. Komla Azankpo, UNFCCC-National Focal point Ministère de l'Environnement et des Ressources Forestières 247, Rue des Nimes, B.P. 4825 Lomé (228) 221-3321 / 5197 (228) 221-0333 / 4604 julesazakpo7@gmail.com (+228)22213321 julesazakpo@yahoo.fr

Tonga Mr. Sione Akauola, Chief Executive Officer Ministry of Energy, Information, Disaster Management, Environment, Climate Change and Communications (MEIDECC) Taufaahau Road Nukualofa folaosi@gmail.com +67628170 folaosi@gmail.com

Trinidad and Tobago Mr. Kishan Kumarsingh, Head, Multilateral Environmental Agreements; UNFCCC National Focal Point Ministry of Planning and Development Eric Williams Financial Complex Finance Tower, Level 14, Independence Square Port of Spain (868) 627 9700 (868) 623 8123 (1-868) 225 3381 (1-868) 624-2455 kishan.kumarsingh@planning.gov.tt

Trinidad and Tobago Ms. Marie Hinds, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Planning and Development Level 14, Eric Williams Financial Building, Independence Square, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Port of Spain (868) 627 9700 (868) 623 8123 (868) 612-3000 ext 2016/1329 marie.hinds@planning.gov.tt

Tunisia Ms Jihen Gasmi, General Director Ministry of Environment Centre Urbain Nord, Tunis Tunis boc@mineat.gov.tn 00216 71 136 300 gasmi81_jihene@yahoo.com

Turkmenistan Mr. Batyr Ballyyev, National Focal Point for UNFCCC Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection 92, Archabil avenue Ashgabat mnptm.dcep@gmail.com +99312940609 bbmnpt@yandex.com

Turkmenistan Mr. Berdi Berdiyev, Head of Department Ministry of Agriculture and Environment Protection 92, Archabil avenue Ashgabat mnptm.dcep@gmail.com

Tuvalu Ms. Pepetua E Latasi, Director Government of Tuvalu Private Mail Bas, Vaiaku Funafuti (688)201-79 (1-688)208-36 platasi@gov.tv (1-688)20517 pepetua@gmail.com

Türkiye Ms. Tugba Dincbas, Deputy Director Ministry of Environment Urbanization and Climate Change Çamlıca Anadolu Blv. 24E Ankara +90 312 591 44 10 info@iklim.gov.tr +90 312 591 44 10 tugba.dincbas@iklim.gov.tr

Uganda Mr. Alfred Okot Okidi, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Water and Environment P.O. Box 20026 Kampala (256-41) 34-2931 / 33 mwle@mwle.gov.ug (256-414)50-5942 alfred.okidi64@gmail.com

Uganda Ms. Margaret Athieno Mwebesa, Commissioner, Climate Change Ministry of Water and Environment P.O. Box 20026 Kampala (256-41) 34-2931 / 33 mwle@mwle.gov.ug (256-414)505 942 margathieno@gmail.com

Ukraine Mr. Mykhailo Chyzhenko, Chief Specialist Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources 35, Urytskogo Str. Kiev (380-44) 594-9111 (380-44) 594-9115 chyzhenko@menr.gov.ua (380-44) 2474518 chyzhenko@gmail.com

Ukraine Ms. Olena Maister, Head of Division Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources 35 Mytropolyta Vasylya Lypkіvskogo Str. Kyiv info@mepr.gov.ua +38044-594-91-05 maister@mepr.gov.ua

United Arab Emirates Ahmed Al Ghardaqa, Senior Legal Advisor & Lead Senior Negotiator Ministry of Foreign Affairs P.O. Box 1 Abu Dhabi (971-2) 65-2200 / 608-4534 (971-2) 65-4366 ahmed.alghardaqa@mofa.gov.ae

United Arab Emirates H.E. Ms. Dr. Alanoud Alhaj Al Ali, Acting Assistant Undersecretary of Green Development & Climate Change Sector Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) Deira Abu Hail Abu Hail Street P.O. Box 1509 Dubai (971 4) 2148424 (971 4) 2655822 archieves@moccae.gov.ae +971 4 2148 433 ajaalali@moccae.gov.ae

United Arab Emirates H.E. Ms. Shaima Gargash, Director of Energy & Sustainability Affairs Department Ministry of Foreign Affairs P.O. Box 1 Abu Dhabi (971-2) 65-2200 / 608-4534 (971-2) 65-4366 s.gargash@mofa.gov.ae

United Arab Emirates Ms. Athra Alblooshi, Climate Change Analyst Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) Deira Abu Hail Abu Hail Street P.O. Box 1509 Dubai (971 4) 2148424 (971 4) 2655822 archieves@moccae.gov.ae akibrahim@moccae.gov.ae

United Arab Emirates Ms. Fatima Alhabshi, Head of International Affairs of Climate Change Section Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) Deira Abu Hail Abu Hail Street P.O. Box 1509 Dubai (971 4) 2148424 (971 4) 2655822 archieves@moccae.gov.ae +971 4 2148 455 fsalhabshi@moccae.gov.ae

United Arab Emirates Ms. Hana Al Hashimi, Head Government of the United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi halhashimi@climateenvoy.gov.ae +9712-707-6041 halhashimi@climateenvoy.gov.ae

United Arab Emirates Ms. Nawal Alhanaee, Director of Futrure Energy Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) UAE Dubai P o Box 1828 Dubai EWFE.MOEI@moei.gov.ae 97145274641 nawal.alhanaee@moei.gov.ae

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ms. Felicity Morrison, Negotiator Department for Energy Security and Net Zero 1 Victoria Street London (44) 20 7215 5000 correspondence@decc.gsi.gov.uk +44 20 7215 5000 uk_unfccc@beis.gov.uk

United Republic of Tanzania Mr. Kanizio Fredrick Kahema Manyika, Principal Forest Officer1 Vice President's Office 6th Albert Luthuli Street 11406 Dar es Salaam Dar Es Salaam (255-22) 211-8416 (255-22) 212-5297 Freddy_Manyika@yahoo.com (255) 2-2211-3856 Freddy_manyika@yahoo.com

United States of America Mr. Lilburn Trigg Talley, Head of Delegation U.S. Department of State 2201 C Street NW Washington (1-202) 647-3984 (1-202) 647-0191 talleyt@state.gov +1 (202) 674 5768 talleyt@state.gov

Uruguay Sra. Natalie Pareja, National Climate Change Director Ministry of Environment Liniers 1324, 6th floor, South Tower Montevideo +598 2150 ext. 2015 +598 2150 ext. 2010 nfp.unfccc.uruguay@ambiente.gub.uy

Uzbekistan Mr. Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change 7A, Bunyodkor Ave. Tashkent National_Climate_Centre@eco.gov.uz +99871 2070770 (#1000) international.uznature@gmail.com

Uzbekistan Mr. Jusipbek Kazbekov, Deputy Minister Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change 7A, Bunyodkor Ave. Tashkent National_Climate_Centre@eco.gov.uz +99871 2070770 (#1003) j.kazbekov@gmail.com

Uzbekistan Ms. Suna Park, Director Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change 7A, Bunyodkor Ave. Tashkent National_Climate_Centre@eco.gov.uz +998 90 319 00 18 park.suna18@gmail.com

Vanuatu Mr. Mike Sam Waiwai, Masters Student Government of Vanuatu Port Vila (678)2 5301 (678)2 3565 (678) 22160 mwaiwai@vanuatu.gov.vu

Vanuatu Mr. Sylvain Kalsakau, Head - UN Division Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade Private Mail Bag 9051 Port Vila +678 33180 +678 7599760 ksylvain@vanuatu.gov.vu

Vanuatu Mr. Yvon Basil, Acting Director General Government of Vanuatu P.M.B. 063 George Pompidou Building Port Vila (678)2 5301 (678)2 3565 (678) 24643 ybasil@vanuatu.gov.vu

Vanuatu Ms. Esline Garaebiti, Director General Government of Vanuatu Port Vila (678)2 5301 (678)2 3565 (678) 22068 gesline@vanuatu.gov.vu

Vanuatu Ms. Florence Iautu, Acting Strategic Manager Government of Vanuatu P.M.B. 063 George Pompidou Building Port Vila (678)2 5301 (678)2 3565 piccap@vanuatu.com.vu (678) 22068 fiautu@vanuatu.gov.vu

Vanuatu Ms. Leana Isabel William, MEA Officer Ministry of Climate Change Adaptation Nambatu Area Port Vila (678) 22068 lwilliam@vanuatu.gov.vu

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Mr. Josué Lorca, Ministro Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Ecosocialismo Centro Simón Bolívar. Torre Sur, El Silencio, Piso 25, Distrito Capital, Venezuela. Caracas (58-212) 408-1502 / 10 (58-212) 408-1503 +58 (212) 4084757 cambioclimatico.minec@gmail.com

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Ms. Cristiane Engelbrecht, Embajadora, Directora de Organismos Internacionales Ministerio del Poder Popular para Relaciones Exteriores Esquina de Carmelitas Torre MRE, Piso 5 Caracas (58-2) 864-4380 (58-2) 863-2555 hamlin_jordan@mre.gov.ve 58 212 802 8000; ext. 6151 dir.asuntosmultilaterales@mppre.gob.ve

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Sr. Miguel Serrano, Director General Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Ecosocialismo Centro Simón Bolívar. Torre Sur, El Silencio, Piso 25, Distrito Capital, Venezuela. Caracas (58-212) 408-1502 / 10 (58-212) 408-1503 +58 (212) 4084757 ext (7626) oiai.minec@gmail.com

Venezuela (Bolivarian Republic of) Sr. Ruben Dario Molina, Viceministro para Temas Multilaterales Ministerio del Poder Popular para Relaciones Exteriores Esquina de Carmelitas Torre MRE, Piso 5 Caracas (58-2) 864-4380 (58-2) 863-2555 hamlin_jordan@mre.gov.ve 0058 212 802 8000 Ext. 6151 despacho.temasmultilaterales@gmail.com

Viet Nam Mr. Cuong Tang the, Director General Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) No. 10 Ton That Thuyet street, Nam Tu Liem district Hanoi (84-24) 3775-9384 (84-24)3775-9382 VietnamCC.Secretariat@monre.gov.vn (84-24) 3795-6868 ext. 6789 ttcuong@gmail.com

Viet Nam Mr. Thanh Cong Nguyen, Official Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) No. 10 Ton That Thuyet street, Nam Tu Liem district Hanoi (84-24) 3775-9384 (84-24)3775-9382 VietnamCC.Secretariat@monre.gov.vn 84-829906696 tcongnguyen90@gmail.com

Yemen Mr. Abdulwahid Arman, Director Environment Protection Authority (EPA) P.O.Box 603 Crater (Aden) (967-2) 24-0607 (967-2) 24-0607 info@epa-ye.org +967-739483163 abarman94@gmail.com

Zambia Mr. Hedges Tembo, Chief Green Economy Officer Ministry of Green Economy and Environment P.O. Box 30147, Corner of Nationalist and John Mbita Roads Lusaka Info@mgee.gov.zm +260977723859 hedges.tembo@mgee.gov.zm

Zimbabwe Mr. Washington Zhakata, Director Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Private Bag 7753, Causeway Harare (263-4) 70-1681/3 (263-4) 70-2758 climatechange@environment.gov.zw (263-4) 70-1691/3 (263-4) 25-2673 washingtonzhakata@gmail.com

I think we chase the money. Like Elliot Ness did. Have we uncovered the looting of our countries through the NFP system of the WHO and the UN?

I wonder how this information can be utilized.

MONEY and CONTROL. or CLIMATE AND DISEASE.

