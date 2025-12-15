I love how she starts with oh dear. And now we have to deal with this.

And now it's on the record.

Assess news events as real or not real.

Intelligence agencies conspire to arrange for outcomes all around the world.

Infiltrators and how they provoke violence.

This video was 2016. 9 years ago. Now we eat false flags for breakfast and debunk them by dinner.

Dress up like people they are not to drive violence. Now a school teacher does her union antifa duty to keep her job and goes home to make dinner and watch Netflix programming, draft report cards with the right parent only pronouns and hides which students packs socks in their underwear and which have to shave to avoid inadvertent duct tape injuries.

Intelligence agencies drive an outcome in the news stream.

How did Pinochet engage in his coup in Chile. He created “fotographs” (fake photo) of a cache of weapons that the “terrorists“ had hidden.

Coutts Boys?????

This is not unusual in creating the process of a closed society.

“If laws have made it legal to assassinate American citizens, and legal to propagandist them” minute 5:03. “Why should it be crazy or weird, to think that might be for a reason."

Aka no such thing as a conspiracy-not when the program required to legalize hidden conspiracies has been legalized.

Re movie Zero Dark 30

“This reads like the pentagon signed off on the script"

Political talking points .

Gigantic blockbusters in which surveillance is NORMALIZED, in which people are tortured to get them to talk.

all this money being pumped into “terrorism fighting things"

“I'm skeptical of news events that seem more theatrical than the norm."

Decapitated water skier.

How many sources. Who are the witnesses.

News events for advancing agendas.

I sort of do the reverse. Once you know an agenda look for what pushes it. If something is very outrageous and inflames I wonder if my chain is being yanked.

Well she really did an important reveal 9 years ago. Before covid.

Dr. WOLF says We need citizens to be journalists. Boy was she on to something.

When did Canada make it legal to propagandize their citizens? June 20, 2019. I will have a friend look at that date.

George Zinn was ar the Charlie Kirk event.

Called the cops at the Salt Lake city marathon event and said “bomb.”

And gave evidence as THE WITNESS that saw the twin towers being hit by the bomb. Sorry Freud there. By the plane.

Watch here. I mean if big theatrical events need witnesses why do they keep getting the same ones.

You decide.

Dr. WOLF laid it out. What is a conspiracy-not. A generated event for a purpose to drive society in a direction they would not naturally go in. You being skeptical of big owned press will be hate.

Criminal Code

Version of section 181 from 2003-01-01 to 2019-06-20:

Marginal note:Spreading false news

181 Every one who wilfully publishes a statement, tale or news that he knows is false and that causes or is likely to cause injury or mischief to a public interest is guilty of an indictable offence and liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

R.S., c. C-34, s. 177

My dear readers.

If everyone is talking about it. .. its a decapitated water skier.