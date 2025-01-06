If you say there is no Nanotech in medicine, then this post is for you.
Here is the FDA presentation slides:
Apparently Nanotech dates back to 1964
There is a general definition the FDA seems to support for nantechnology
Continuous Manufacturing… of Nanotech Medicine.
Here’s the slide deck.
There. No one can say some of our drugs aren’t filled with Nanotech.
Thank you, LawyerLisa.
"Nothing to see here, folks, move along." says Big Pharma. LOL
Anyone who doesn't understand this is true is like a reverse Chicken Little.
The sky isn't falling. There are no chemtrails. No nanotech in medicine. Snake venom hasn't been used in medicines and vaccines for centuries. Stem cells for gene therapy aren't from aborted fetuses. Trump will save us all.
Thanks, LL.