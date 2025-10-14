LawyerLisa’s Substack

Brian Klunder
15h

I apologize for the long post, but it holds the key...

“This syringe has inside it 1,000 billion robots.”

“To make sure we don’t lose control over the nanobots

after they’re injected, my team has developed

nanorobots that carry antennas. These antennas are

made from metal nanoparticles. Now, the antennas

enable the nanobots to respond to externally

applied electromagnetic fields (EMFs).

These nanorobots can be activated with the press of

a button on a joystick or an Xbox. The controller

actually links the nanobots to the (internet) network...

So they have an actual IP address, and they can be accessed from a remote device

sitting on the same network, for example, my doctor’s smartphone.”

“Every part of our nanorobots, moving parts, axis, locks, chassis, software,

everything is made from DNA molecules.”

The above info was from The Emergence of a NanoBot Society - How

NanoBots Change Medicine TEDMED Israel 2013 (Dr. Ido Bachelet)

Source:

rumble.com/v4muy02-the-emergence-of-a-nanobot-society-how-nanobots-change-medicine-tedmed-isra.html

These components are IN the C-19 serum!

Laura Garcia
14h

This…..is laughable. Truly.

“FDA will continue post-market monitoring. FDA will continue to monitor the marketplace for products containing nanomaterials and will take actions, as needed, to protect consumers.”

I am part of a class action lawsuit against big pharma for toxic cancer causing breast implants that were on the market and placed in my body in 2014 following a mastectomy for breast cancer.

The FDA allowed them on the market with the caveat that they would follow and monitor their use due to safety concerns. Guess what? The FDA did no such thing. It’s unconscionable.

Women were developing cancer as a result of these implants and it was their attorneys who in researching the matter discovered how miserably the FDA had failed in its promises to protect consumers through post market follow up.

And of course, what is big pharma’s first line of defense….you can’t sue us, the FDA approved their use. Meanwhile thousands of women suffer. Sound familiar?

I had to challenge and press on my doctors to get the damn implants out as they were making me sick. Turns out they were totally ruptured. But the only reason I was able to force the doctor’s hand is because I have “Esquire” behind my name.

And the FDA wants us to believe that they are monitoring the use of nanotechnology on an ongoing basis for the protection of the consumer. I have a little story around that as well…..

When battling breast cancer, I was given a chemotherapy drug known as Taxol. I went septic, ended up in the ICU and the doctors couldn’t figure out what was going on. Thankfully, I recovered. At the time, the doctors were perplexed because they said it was as if I was having an allergic reaction of some sort. It was only after reading Lisa’s substack back along that I discovered that Taxol is a nanotech drug. Go figure.

Pretty sure my oncologists and other health care providers had no idea that Taxol is a nanotech drug.

I have a strong autoimmune history….it is likely that like with the toxic implants my body was reacting to the synthetic/artificial nature of the nanotechnology in Taxol. I’m certain that the doctors never reported my episode. Can’t report something if you don’t even have it on radar.

Just like with the Covid vaccines. My mom died due to the vaccine causing the sudden onset of an autoimmune disease, Mysathenia Gravis. Doctors had no idea. Am certain no reports were made….and imagine how many suffered a similar fate, all while doctors parroted the CDC/FDA “Safe and Effective.”

I actually diagnosed my mother based on a review of adverse reactions I was reading in VAERS. The doctors said I was probably right and said they would start treatment—-and then they didn’t. Meanwhile we were shut out of the hospital unable to advocate further or ensure she got the treatment needed. The bloodwork confirming my diagnosis came back “positive for MG” after she died.

Again, can’t report on what you don’t have on radar.

It infuriates me…especially in light of the “trust the science/experts.”

Follow the money…not “the science” is you are looking for truth. But don’t expect the average person to believe you….they trust the science/experts to their detriment.

Doesn’t help that our regulatory agencies are captured and corrupted.

Caveat Emptor.

