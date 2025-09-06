We are in the pedo world order. It is so disordered we cannot relate to it. Thus we do not understand the danger.

Once all intelligence agencies started the blackmail op of putting people in power that they could black mail because of their aggressive antisocial pedophilia the halls of power became saturated with their horror. We have at least a century of this. They began to place and groom themselves. you are not virtue signaling for climate, for green energy, for gender, esg, die for abortion. You are virtue signaling yourself into a monopoly of proportions you haven’t envisioned. (SEE MY BOOK WORLD ON MUTE BY LISA MIRON)

You must understand that such an evil program wants to normalize or “emancipate” itself and indeed has decided to do so.

I want you now to think of the entire depopulation agenda as their movement to create the pedo world order.

Here is my testimony under oath at the National Citizens Inquiry about the pedophile emancipation movement and how their goals are visible in our schools.

Here is my testimony tracing some of that emancipation movement. It is important to watch this to get the context and how thorough they own our speech.

https://rumble.com/v6v3psz-national-citizens-inquiry-kitchener-hearings-day-3-june-21-2025.html?start=33667

I speak about the plan for Ontario that is beyond frightening. Here it is.

https://www.rainbowhealthontario.ca/2024/10/rainbow-health-ontario-internationally-recognized-by-wpath-award-for-trans-health-education-leadership/

I speak about their symbols. Here they are in their regalia. Please when are all i highways in the us in rainbow or 400 series in Canada.

It is a sobering reflection of where we are at in our society.

“Pedophilia is not a problem for the pedophile. It is not a problem for the child. It is a problem for society.”

Do you see the heart within the heart (girl lover symbol) the hoop greek boy lover symbol and the triangle within the triangle (boy lover symbol) do you see their colors? white is for 0-3 years old.

Beyond the pedophilia emancipation I show in my book that no more uncentralized wombs will be allowed. We are at transhumanism and the race under the skin. But we are also at the centralization of everything including reproduction.

We are in the throes of being overthrown for our values, for our protective instincts of women and children.

that is it.

Our reproductive rights will be theirs. Because the dystopia desired is a terminator seed platform that makes only men and never permits a competitive society. This will however permit their order to exist and continue.

Euthanasia is just the book end to abortion. The shots and wars and all else are the in between. The smart city and surveillance digital id and CBDC are the ghetto that enables the last depop. Really. It is dark. BUT DARKNESS doesn’t live where there is light.

Please shine a light.

Christians are hated because they know Revelations, have biblical gender views and won’t accept transhumanism (if they recognize it). thus they must be attacked first. Also in my book. But we are rising instead. We are growing instead. We are loving and praying and praising and singing our way. And our courage is seen.

I tell you my strength comes from He. I could not write the words without him. That is why they fear Him.

The Epstein files are central. The trans women with dicks in power everywhere are for this order. They aren’t a side show. It is a military order. Are trans people everywhere the same no. Sterilization is a goal of “population activities.” But it also get us away from decentralized wombs - women, faster. Does fixation with identity serve the order yes. If the order wasn’t marching the identity wouldn’t be top down military fascist control would it. It would be organic. But they got used to the control. and just replicated it.

It is military absorbed into this order. It is more than cbdc. It is never having a decentralized womb walking around again.

Abortion is not your right. It your means and sacrifice to get them to their order. It is your very reproduction that makes you hated. Your decentralized womb and decentralized fertility is the problem.

Please get this to the TERFS with voices including Candace Owen.

Link to buying in Canada

Link to buying in the US

Link to buying in Australia

Link to buying in UK

Link to buying in Mexico

It is not up in Africa - I don’t know why. Contraband reading.

Link to buying in the EU

It is not on Amazon in South America

It is not on Amazon world wide

Am I sad? I had a vision on pentacost Sunday 2023 and I have been wrestling with it since then. I have consistently thought I am truly not good enough to be able to explain it well enough, have reach enough, or be successful enough at doing so.

But with your help I assume I can do so. The order we name is the one that only works in the dark. NAME IT EVERYWHERE PLEASE. this truth should resound with you. It will cause demons to howl.

That is how you will recognize yourself.

Are you howling now.

Leave a comment

Share