As the US is returning to a bulwark of hope and common sense, Canada is denigrating into absurdity.

Forced speech and forced thought enters the courts.

Courts in Ontario require witnesseses and lawyers to state their pronouns. If they do not they can be directed to do so by the clerk.

Imagine a panel assembled for their intellect, wisdom and impartiality, meant to pass judgment- who is stuck on the question of your gender. Stuck. And then FORCED to BELIEVE what you say.

COURTS.

JUDGES.

AND SILLY BANDIT NODDING DEFECATING LAWYERS comply like they weren't made LIONS.

PFFT.

I thought on this 3 days and knew my pronouns.

God Made, and God Made’s.

As in God Made is drinking coffee right now.

And that is God Made's coffee.

Go ahead force those smug woke creatins to say you're God Made. You absolutely are, every beautiful one of you. You are stunningly God made and wondrous. your melanin, your musicality, your strength, your compassion…. (insert the gifts particularly to you)

top to bottom you are God made.

Maybe these Trudeau appointees can learn Truth alongside evidence.

If meow is teaching in schools and licking students, and ze zeir is some zero’s Pronouns, then by all means God Made, God Made's can be mine.

God Made would love your thoughts on this.

Call to me and I will answer you and tell you great and unsearchable things you do not know. JEREMIAH 33:3

I am on my final pass on my book, and I've been crying out with the words and understanding coming to me through the pages. I WAKE WITH IT. SLEEP WITH IT. THERE iS A HURT In witnessing.

I am heavy in heart. Once I pass it to you I will be light again.

