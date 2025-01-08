So now you know what Hate Speech is. Criticizing the Dictator's move to rule without Parliament.

Me saying the dictator Trudeau wanted to avoid calls for an election. Yes I did mention Comrade-Singh.

Yes I did say they have no business substituting the Canadian Constitution for the Liberal Constitution.

Well there you have it, a Canadian wanting an Election and telling Emperor Trudeau he has no clothes….

IS HATE SPEECH.

Oh we hate Trudeau I am quite sure of that. But wanting an Election and seeing his play as an op is not hate speech. Must have hit the nail on the head.

But what we really hate is the WEF globalist policies destroying our country in a systematic fashion.

Now for all reading Trudeau did not resign. He created a long process in which to shut down the government and rule without accountability.

And bill c293 as a private bill IS AT COMMITTEE and stays at committee. It does not die on the floor.

Phone your Senators.

One call a day. This bill must not pass.

I guess they haven't read my Carney Ghislane Maxwell post yet.

