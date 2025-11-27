LawyerLisa’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
2hEdited

My Thanksgiving day Contribution. I give thanks to people like Lisa. Even though it feels like there are few, we are the big majority (tho still too many are too silent).

I finally found this song which I haven't heard in 50 yrs. And it was fitting for today. Written by Paul McCartney's brother who almost nobody knows even exists.

<https://1yfgk.substack.com/p/thank-you-very-much>

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
3h

Wow!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 LawyerLisa
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture