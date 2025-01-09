Would you want to be on the receiving end? Please share and write.

“This letter is written to Her Excellency Mary Simon

It was a dereliction of duty to Canadians that the Governor General approve the Prime Minister's request to prorogue Parliament.

You are hereby on notice of personal liability for taking liberties that frankly oppose your duties to ensure Canadians have a government we have confidence in. The liberal government does not have the confidence of Parliament or the people.

You had no business approving the prorogation of government. There is no reasonable basis to suspend the operation of government.

You have left Canada and Canadians in a weak and vulnerable position.

You have turned what is already the worst minority government into a dictatorship without accountability.

You frankly may have so departed from your duty of care to Canadians and caused them to be without protection, as a direct result of your actions in approving prorogation.

Should these actions be found to be malicious, or deliberate in order to provide the Prime Minister political cover or worse, in service to a foreign agenda, then history and your personal liability will align.

You have approved this in violation of the sentiment of the country, of Canadians.

This government has systematically advanced a legislative agenda that should never pass in a minority government. Every leader of the opposition has indicated they wish an election. The liberal party is in revolt. We the people want and deserve an election.

Rather than uphold the constitution, it appears quite frankly you are holding the people hostage.

Release us! Protect us! Your duty is to deliver us an election forthwith.

I demand an election!!!

You must not hide Mr Trudeau in this eligitimate fashion with the veneer of performing your duty.

You leave Canadians in an untenable vulnerable position.

It is egregious and beyond thinkable that you approve this request of Mr. Trudeau.

The remedy is an election. There is no confidence in the government. You have what looks like applied a vile partisan decision that holds Canadians hostage from accessing an election.

You must cease and decist from holding us hostage to this absurd prorogation.

The man and party we have lost confidence in cannot now rule from the parapet, dictating to us like we are subjects to this or their whim.

We require formidably and with all due speed, an election.

End this farce of prorogation. It is not disguised in any manner. It is an operation in which you participate- an operation to deprive every Canadian of an election, and government. You must not be permitted to allow such horrific brinkmenship to halt good government in our beloved country.

I predict, Canadians will be next wondering whether your actions are treasonous. What justification would you have to those questions?

Please on behalf of the country we love, I request the swift and fullsome retraction of your accordance of prorogation.

It is my wish that all Canadians write to you until we are protected with a functioning government. I understand a motion has been filed before the courts.

Please retract this acquiesce to this absurdity of prorogation. That is the first remedy this letter seeks. But it also states we see that you Mary Simon are not acting as a governor general,. We see you Mary Simon are not protecting Canadians, Canada or good government. Where that departure from your role be so gross, this letter informs you Mary Simon, we require a Governor General that upholds and fulfills her responsibility to Canadians.

Your role will be historic. May it align with your duties to protect Canadians. Every minute you leave us vulnerable domestically and on the world stage requires you to consider this.

With utmost understanding that your actions have failed Canadians, Canada and the operation of good government, i sign

Lisa Miron

Proud Canadian”

