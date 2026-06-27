On the cross Jesus utters My God my God why have you forsaken me? And many misunderstand. Did Jesus think God could forsake his only begotten son at the hour of his death?

In fact, at the hour of his death Jesus was directing us to psalm 22.

I have chosen the septuagint over any Masoratic translation.

1(21:1) For the end, concerning the morning aid, a Psalm of David.

So here we have this statement “for the end.”

It is a twofold reference. Think Jesus used it at the hour of his death. An end. Which resulted in a rebirth.

Also the believers may have this rebirth.

or to the times at the end. Already many clues and we haven't but begun.

A psalm of David. Should not the line of David show fulfillment in the psalms of David?

In this one psalm we see the entire reference to the history of the Israelites, Jesus death and suffering, the church and our present times. It is a path and instruction to us. It is the book of revelation in its form too. It is quite beautiful. Wait until you understand.

O God, my God, attend to me: why hast thou forsaken me?

So here Jesus on the cross weak and near death takes us to David. To this piece of scripture.

This is Matthew27:46

“ And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?”

So he unable to recite the full psalm has directed us there.

the account of my transgressions is far from my salvation.

Jesus becomes the full account of our transgressions resulting in our salvation, and the distance He must go is to hell to conquer it, and rise from the death.

David says his salvation is far from the account of David's transgressions. Jesus and the generations that passed are that distance. That is the far.

2(21:2) O my God, I will cry to thee by day, but thou wilt not hear: and by night, and it shall not be accounted for folly to me.

In hell where Jesus descends to conquer he references that God will not hear by day or night. Hell is the full separation of souls from God in eternity.

“It shall not be accounted for folly for me” is a legalistic reference to the joy of Christians. It is the legalistic reference that for the sacrifice Jesus is making we are redeemed in paying the debt our selves. We do not pay or account for our folly. You will thus not pay the debt of your sins.

3(21:3) But thou, the praise of Israel, dwellest in a sanctuary.

But you (God) the praise of Israel dwelled in the Temple. This to this point of Jesus's sacrifice was where one had to go to meet God. In the Temple.

4(21:4) Our fathers hoped in thee; they hoped, and thou didst deliver them.

Here David references Jesus. Our fathers hoped in the Messiah. And God delivered the all 12 tribes from Egypt, and Jesus in turn delivers us from our sins.

5(21:5) They cried to thee, and were saved: they hoped in thee, and were not ashamed.

Like now we cry to God in the present affliction of our times amidst the baal worshipping canaanites, the child sacrificing pedophilia culture flexing.

In Egypt the tribes cried to God. Now we in turn in dark times cry against the view of man as mere vernim.

6(21:6) But I am a worm, and not a man; a reproach of men, and scorn of the people.

In the original Hebrew, the word translated to "worm" is tola'ath. This doesn't refer to an everyday garden earthworm, but rather the Kermes crimson worm. Ancient tradition notes that this specific creature attaches itself to a tree to protect its young, selflessly nourishing them with its own body and dyeing everything around it a deep, protective scarlet.

So now the psalm moves to the hour of Jesus's death. And we see it describes a journey. In fact a history in motion. We see him as pur sacrifice.

Jesus is hung on a cross. This tolaath, worm on a tree. As a sacrifice! The reference of the blood , of his death, of his dying, for the sins. The blood of Jesus is the scarlet. He is the word of God. ( see John 1) He as the word is what nourishes us. He describes himself as the sacrifice, not man.

But also Jesus then was the reproach of men. This describes the unjust mockery and societal rejection of Christ and too of his believers. But presently is there not a parallel of mockery of any truth teller? It is the system i described as the One Beast system in Word on Mute.

We have here a layered reference to Ekzekiel too. The scorn of the people leads us to Ekzekiel.

16And the word of the Lord came to me, saying, 17Son of man, the house of Israel dwelt upon their land, and defiled it by their way, and with their idols, and with their uncleannesses; and their way was before me like the uncleanness of a removed woman. 18So I poured out my wrath upon them: 19and I dispersed them among the nations, and utterly scattered them through the countries: I judged them according to their way and according to their sin. 20And they went in among the nations, among which they went, and they profaned my holy name, while it was said of them, These are the people of the Lord, and they came forth out of his land. 21but I spared them for the sake of my holy name, which the house of Israel profaned among the nations, among whom they went.

22Therefore say to the house of Israel, Thus saith the Lord; I do not this, O house of Israel, for your sakes, but because of my holy name, which ye have profaned among the nations, among whom ye went. 23And I will sanctify my great name, which was profaned among the nations, which ye profaned in the midst of them; and the nations shall know that I am the Lord, when I am sanctified among you before their eyes. 24And I will take you out from the nations, and will gather you out of all the lands, and will bring you into your own land: 25and I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be purged from all your uncleannesses, and from all your idols, and I will cleanse you. 26And I will give you a new heart, and will put a new spirit in you: and I will take away the heart of stone out of your flesh, and will give you a heart of flesh. 27And I will put my Spirit in you, and will cause you to walk in mine ordinances, and to keep my judgments, and do them.

Ok. Ekzekiel too points to Jesus and the Holy spirit. Jesus is the sacrifice that can cleans the sinner and purge the baal worship, molech worshippers child harmming that God decried through the old testament. Land before Redemption in Christ no.

7(21:7) All that saw me mocked me: they spoke with their lips, they shook the head, saying,

8(21:8) He hoped in the Lord: let him deliver him, let him save him, because he takes pleasure in him.

From Matthew 27. We are here in the psalm and here in Jesus's crucifixion.

“39 And they that passed by reviled him, wagging their heads,

40 And saying, Thou that destroyest the temple, and buildest it in three days, save thyself. If thou be the Son of God, come down from the cross.

41 Likewise also the chief priests mocking him, with the scribes and elders, said,

42 He saved others; himself he cannot save. If he be the King of Israel, let him now come down from the cross, and we will believe him.

43 He trusted in God; let him deliver him now, if he will have him: for he said, I am the Son of God.”

So David has made no errors. Not a one.

9(21:9) For thou art he that drew me out of the womb; my hope from my mother’s breasts.

Hope is not in a king or any warrior. A king cannot be saved by all his multitudes. A warrior cannot be saved by his strength. See psalm 33 16 -21

Despite what Maimonides has written in the laws of Kings and wars. No king appointed thus escapes judgment. No nomatter how vast his man assembled kingdom. Psalm 33 tells us no matter your arms or strength each warrior is the same. On his knees at judgment. Nothing is given or bestowed in this manner, nothing created. It is futile and even injurious to salvation.

Hope and the light of men came from…Man as son of God. Hope. which is Jesus. And he came born from woman.

God becoming man to complete the sacrifice.

10(21:10) I was cast on thee from the womb: thou art my God from my mother’s belly.

David knows our relationship to God is at conception. When Jesus calls on this psalm, he says he is cast on the world from the womb. David has made no errors yet.

Thou art my God from my mother’s belly. In Jesus's lips this becomes incredible.

11(21:11) Stand not aloof from me; for affliction is near; for there is no helper.

Jesus reject the taunts of the Pharisees to discard his cross and sacrifice. And the darkness comprehended it not.

12(21:12) Many bullocks have compassed me: fat bulls have beset me round.

Job 21 tells us what bullocks are. Fat bulls are the wicked. See Job 21 start at 7 and know that for the fat bulls there is no salvation.

Job 21

7 Wherefore do the wicked live, become old, yea, are mighty in power?

8 Their seed is established in their sight with them, and their offspring before their eyes.

9 Their houses are safe from fear, neither is the rod of God upon them.

10 Their bull gendereth, and faileth not; their cow calveth, and casteth not her calf.

11 They send forth their little ones like a flock, and their children dance.

12 They take the timbrel and harp, and rejoice at the sound of the organ.

13 They spend their days in wealth, and in a moment go down to the grave.

14 Therefore they say unto God, Depart from us; for we desire not the knowledge of thy ways.

15 What is the Almighty, that we should serve him? and what profit should we have, if we pray unto him?

16 Lo, their good is not in their hand: the counsel of the wicked is far from me.

Job 21 32 32 Yet shall he be brought to the grave, and shall remain in the tomb.

The wicked stay in the grave. This disrupted lurianic Kabbalah interpretations. Yet Jesus conquers death.

13(21:13) They have opened their mouth against me, as a ravening and roaring lion.

Of course we know satan is the lion.

1 Peter 5:8, which says: "Be alert and of sober mind. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour."

and so David has chosen to describe in this psalms the rabbis and Pharisees.

Matthew 27

41 Likewise also the chief priests mocking him, with the scribes and elders, said,

42 He saved others; himself he cannot save. If he be the King of Israel, let him now come down from the cross, and we will believe him.

43 He trusted in God; let him deliver him now, if he will have him: for he said, I am the Son of God.

Are those the mouths that opened against him? David's psalm still fitting.

14(21:14) I am poured out like water, and all my bones are loosened: my heart in the midst of my belly is become like melting wax.

John 10

31 The Jews therefore, because it was the preparation, that the bodies should not remain upon the cross on the sabbath day, (for that sabbath day was an high day,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and that they might be taken away.

32 Then came the soldiers, and brake the legs of the first, and of the other which was crucified with him.

33 But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs:

34 But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water.

35 And he that saw it bare record, and his record is true: and he knoweth that he saith true, that ye might believe.

36 For these things were done, that the scripture should be fulfilled, A bone of him shall not be broken.

Psalm 34:20 : “He keeps all his bones; not one of them is broken.”

Exodus 12:46 : A command regarding the Passover lamb, stating, “Neither shall ye break a bone thereof.”

Numbers 9:12: Another instruction regarding the Passover ritual, stating, “They shall leave none of it unto the morning, nor break any bone of it.”

15(21:15) My strength is dried up, like a potsherd; and my tongue is glued to my throat; and thou hast brought me down to the dust of death.

John 19

28 After this, Jesus knowing that all things were now accomplished, that the scripture might be fulfilled, saith, I thirst.

29 Now there was set a vessel full of vinegar: and they filled a spunge with vinegar, and put it upon hyssop, and put it to his mouth.

16(21:16) For many dogs have compassed me: the assembly of the wicked doers has beset me round: they pierced my hands and my feet.

Must I say how David was correct?

17(21:17) They counted all my bones; and they observed and looked upon me.

33 But when they came to Jesus, and saw that he was dead already, they brake not his legs:

34 But one of the soldiers with a spear pierced his side, and forthwith came there out blood and water.

35 And he that saw it bare record, and his record is true: and he knoweth that he saith true, that ye might believe.

36 For these things were done, that the scripture should be fulfilled, A bone of him shall not be broken

18(21:18) They parted my garments among themselves, and cast lots upon my raiment.

John 19

23 Then the soldiers, when they had crucified Jesus, took his garments, and made four parts, to every soldier a part; and also his coat: now the coat was without seam, woven from the top throughout.

24 They said therefore among themselves, Let us not rend it, but cast lots for it, whose it shall be: that the scripture might be fulfilled, which saith, They parted my raiment among them, and for my vesture they did cast lots. These things therefore the soldiers did.

19(21:19) But thou, O Lord, remove not my help afar off: be ready for mine aid.

20(21:20) Deliver my soul from the sword; my only-begotten one from the power of the dog.

21(21:21) Save me from the lion’s mouth; and regard my lowliness from the horns of the unicorns.

22(21:22) I will declare thy name to my brethren: in the midst of the church will I sing praise to thee.

23(21:23) Ye that fear the Lord, praise him; all ye seed of Jacob, glorify him: let all the seed of Israel fear him.

24(21:24) For he has not despised nor been angry at the supplication of the poor; nor turned away his face from me; but when I cried to him, he heard me.

25(21:25) My praise is of thee in the great congregation: I will pay my vows before them that fear him.

26(21:26) The poor shall eat and be satisfied; and they shall praise the Lord that seek him: their heart shall live for ever.

27(21:27) All the ends of the earth shall remember and turn to the Lord: and all the kindreds of the nations shall worship before him.

Every knee shall bow.

28(21:28) For the kingdom is the Lord’s; and he is the governor of the nations.

29(21:29) All the fat ones of the earth have eaten and worshipped: all that go down to the earth shall fall down before him: my soul also lives to him.

Every knee shall bow.

30(21:30) And my seed shall serve him: the generation that is coming shall be reported to the Lord.

31(21:31) And they shall report his righteousness to the people that shall be born, whom the Lord has made.

Born again in Christ.

"Truly, truly, I say to you, unless one is born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." (John 3:3)

Ezekiel 36:26–27: "I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees."

Joel 2:28-32: The Old Testament prophecy that God would pour out His Spirit on all people in the "last days"

Acts 2

King James Version

2 And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place.

2 And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting.

3 And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them.

4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.

5 And there were dwelling at Jerusalem Jews, devout men, out of every nation under heaven.

6 Now when this was noised abroad, the multitude came together, and were confounded, because that every man heard them speak in his own language.

7 And they were all amazed and marvelled, saying one to another, Behold, are not all these which speak Galilaeans?

8 And how hear we every man in our own tongue, wherein we were born?

9 Parthians, and Medes, and Elamites, and the dwellers in Mesopotamia, and in Judaea, and Cappadocia, in Pontus, and Asia,

10 Phrygia, and Pamphylia, in Egypt, and in the parts of Libya about Cyrene, and strangers of Rome, Jews and proselytes,

11 Cretes and Arabians, we do hear them speak in our tongues the wonderful works of God.

( look at how vast the Jews are!!!! Jews of every nation. Get it yet?)

12 And they were all amazed, and were in doubt, saying one to another, What meaneth this?

13 Others mocking said, These men are full of new wine.

14 But Peter, standing up with the eleven, lifted up his voice, and said unto them, Ye men of Judaea, and all ye that dwell at Jerusalem, be this known unto you, and hearken to my words:

15 For these are not drunken, as ye suppose, seeing it is but the third hour of the day.

16 But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel;

17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:

18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:

19 And I will shew wonders in heaven above, and signs in the earth beneath; blood, and fire, and vapour of smoke:

20 The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and notable day of the Lord come:

21 And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be saved.

22 Ye men of Israel, hear these words; Jesus of Nazareth, a man approved of God among you by miracles and wonders and signs, which God did by him in the midst of you, as ye yourselves also know:

23 Him, being delivered by the determinate counsel and foreknowledge of God, ye have taken, and by wicked hands have crucified and slain:

24 Whom God hath raised up, having loosed the pains of death: because it was not possible that he should be holden of it.

25 For David speaketh concerning him, I foresaw the Lord always before my face, for he is on my right hand, that I should not be moved:

26 Therefore did my heart rejoice, and my tongue was glad; moreover also my flesh shall rest in hope:

27 Because thou wilt not leave my soul in hell, neither wilt thou suffer thine Holy One to see corruption.

28 Thou hast made known to me the ways of life; thou shalt make me full of joy with thy countenance.

29 Men and brethren, let me freely speak unto you of the patriarch David, that he is both dead and buried, and his sepulchre is with us unto this day.

30 Therefore being a prophet, and knowing that God had sworn with an oath to him, that of the fruit of his loins, according to the flesh, he would raise up Christ to sit on his throne;

31 He seeing this before spake of the resurrection of Christ, that his soul was not left in hell, neither his flesh did see corruption.

32 This Jesus hath God raised up, whereof we all are witnesses.

33 Therefore being by the right hand of God exalted, and having received of the Father the promise of the Holy Ghost, he hath shed forth this, which ye now see and hear.

34 For David is not ascended into the heavens: but he saith himself, The Lord said unto my Lord, Sit thou on my right hand,

35 Until I make thy foes thy footstool.

36 Therefore let all the house of Israel know assuredly, that God hath made the same Jesus, whom ye have crucified, both Lord and Christ.

37 Now when they heard this, they were pricked in their heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do?

( i will make your hears of stone flesh.? You will always weep.when you understand who has patiently sought you. I am here to draw you to me to then to show you what you never dared examine)

38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.

39 For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call.

40 And with many other words did he testify and exhort, saying, Save yourselves from this untoward generation.

41 Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls.

42 And they continued stedfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, and in breaking of bread, and in prayers.

43 And fear came upon every soul: and many wonders and signs were done by the apostles.

44 And all that believed were together, and had all things common;

45 And sold their possessions and goods, and parted them to all men, as every man had need.

46 And they, continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, did eat their meat with gladness and singleness of heart,

47 Praising God, and having favour with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved.

The psalm of David was prophecy fulfilled. Is prophecy fulfilled.

It is the trajectory from Egypt to any heart of stone.

For this people’s heart has waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes, and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.’

Let those who seek with their heart now see with eyes and understand with ears.

Could David have been wrong.

I've come to think that the knees bow because of the weight of knowing is just so heavy.

Message Lawyerlisa

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