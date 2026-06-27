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Donna's avatar
Donna
6h

"I've come to think that the knees bow because of the weight of knowing is just so heavy.".

❤️🙏

Wow.

I have hope at last.

I have been restless and depressed, and your writing has given me hope. For Canada, and the West. I have been reminded of 'the hope'. ❤️

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Rick Batross's avatar
Rick Batross
6h

Lisa," Eli,Eli,llanasabacthani" is reportedly NOT Aramaic! Not Hebrew. I read,"Adam and Eve and the End of Everything", by an author(i think) Tan,as last name. He stated in checking that one quote against various dialects over the known world it matches a Spiritual clan in India! Tan stated those words were," Father,Father,i grow weak." IDK. Any thoughts?

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