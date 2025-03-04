His message-

“When I'm sitting at my desk, and I have the phone at a suitable distance, if I put my hand beside the meter, It get an unsafe alert. The EMF reading goes haywire. So, it would appear that I am somehow chanelling EMF from some source that is flowing through me. I am not using WIFI at the moment, how is this happening? How am I conduit for all this EMF? Video to follow.”

Leave a comment