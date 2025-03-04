His message-
“When I'm sitting at my desk, and I have the phone at a suitable distance, if I put my hand beside the meter, It get an unsafe alert. The EMF reading goes haywire. So, it would appear that I am somehow chanelling EMF from some source that is flowing through me. I am not using WIFI at the moment, how is this happening? How am I conduit for all this EMF? Video to follow.”
There is one theory. Don’t know the status of whether they have received the vaccines for Covid. If that is the case, the nano technology that self assembles by the use of 5G will be the reason why EMF is able to pulse through your body because of the nano technology which is made of graphene oxide.
This is not unexpected behaviour. Bodies become antennae that resonate with stray RF.